Businessman, Mediator: Trump Invites Qatar to Camp David Summit

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 12 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus’ efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

US Readying Europe for Nuclear War on Russia: Lavrov Russia’s foreign minister has warned that the United States is preparing Europe to use tactical nuclear weapons against Russia.

News

Fresh Clashes in Egypt’s Sinai Leave 2 Troops, 11 Terrorists Dead

Fresh Clashes in Egypt’s Sinai Leave 2 Troops, 11 Terrorists Dead

Fresh clashes in Egypt’s restive Sinai Peninsula have killed 2 government troops and 16 Takfiri terrorists, a military spokesman has said.

11 Killed after Turkish Private Jet Crash in Iran All 11 people on board a private Turkish plane were feared dead on Sunday after it crashed on an Iranian mountainside

Syrian Forces Make Progress in Push against Terrorists in Eastern Ghouta Syrian army forces continued their operation in the Eastern Ghouta , from where foreign-backed terrorists launch deadly attacks on civilians in Damascus.

Russia Successfully Test-Fires Hypersonic Missile Able to Carry Nuclear Warheads Russia has successfully test fired a hypersonic air-to-surface missile for the first time, the country’s defense ministry says.

Fear Among Muslims in Britain after "Punish a Muslim" Day Leaflets There is an atmosphere of fear and concern among the Muslim community in Britain after several people received letters calling on them to attack Muslims

Israeli Regime Forces Killed 19 Gazans Since Trump’s Al Quds Declaration Nineteen Palestinians have been martyred in the Gaza Strip since US President Donald Trump officially recognized al Quds

Philippine Troops Kill 44 Pro-ISIS Terrorists in Clashes At least 44 ISIS-affiliated terrorists were killed and 26 more were wounded when Philippine soldiers attacked them in southern Maguindanao .

Chinese Parliament Legalizes Lifelong Presidency China’s parliament passed on Sunday a series of constitutional amendments, including removing a constitutional clause that limits presidential service to two consecutive terms, potentially allowing the incumbent president Xi Jinping to stay in office indefinitely.

Racist Israeli Law on Palestinians’ Residency Ignites Censure worldwide In Yet another racist measure Israeli regime’s parliament passed a law, which allows Israeli authorities to strip Palestinians living in East al-Quds (Jerusalem) of their right to live in the city, sparking outrage worldwide.

Terrorism Defeated Militarily in Iraq, Ideological Elimination Next: Premier Iraqi Prime Minister says terrorism has been defeated militarily in the country adding that the next phase is ideological elimination of terrorism.

Qatar Issues Warning Over Airspace Violations by UAE, Bahrain Qatar informed the UN of violations of its airspace by neighboring UAE and Bahrain, warning that such actions might increase regional tensions.

Syrian Army Advances in E. Ghouta Anti-Terrorist Operations The Syrian Army is making new progress in its operations against the hideouts of al-Nusra Front terrorists and its affiliates eastern Ghouta

British PM Lied to Parliament over UN’s Yemen Resolution: Corbyn Britain’s opposition leader has accused premier Theresa May of lying to parliament over the legal basis for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen .

British Ambassador Summoned over Attack on Iran Embassy in London Iran has summoned the British ambassador to Tehran to protest an attack on the Islamic Republic’s diplomatic mission in London.

At Least 24 Afghan Soldiers Killed in Taliban Attacks At least 24 Afghan soldiers and members of the special forces have been killed in clashes with the Taliban in the western province of Farah

Turkey Let Tens of Thousands of Terrorists into Syria: Senior Diplomat Syrian Ambassador to the UN Bashar Jaafari blamed Turkish government for letting tens of thousands of terrorists infiltrate the war-torn country

Putin Pans US Airstrikes against Syrian, Iraqi Residential Neighborhoods Russian President Vladimir Putin has rebuked destruction caused by US-led coalition’s airstrikes in Syria and Iraq, calling on American officials to "at least bury the dead bodies, which are still lying amid the ruins after the air strikes on residential neighborhoods."

Saudi, Israeli Officials Held Secret Meetings in Egypt: Palestinian Official Top officials of Israeli and Saudi regimes have reportedly held a series of secret meetings in Egypt’s capital Cairo last week, an official with the Palestinian Authority (PA) revealed.

(GRAPHIC) Over 50 Cut-off Hands Found in Russia’s Khabarovsk A bag with 52 severed hands was found on a river island outside the city of Khabarovsk, in Russia’s Far East. Investigators say the gruesome find was not the work of a rampant serial killer, but the result of unlawful negligence.

British, Saudi Kingdoms Sing $6 B Arms Deal despite Massive Protests The UK has decided to finalize a multi-billion-dollar arms deal with Saudi Arabia as the regime’s involvement in a three-Year aggression against neighboring Yemeni nation.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Bin Salman’s Reforms, Challenges with Wahhabi Apparatus

Israeli Regime Forces Killed 19 Gazans Since Trump’s Al Quds Declaration

Businessman, Mediator: Trump Invites Qatar to Camp David Summit

Fresh Clashes in Egypt’s Sinai Leave 2 Troops, 11 Terrorists Dead

Fear Among Muslims in Britain after "Punish a Muslim" Day Leaflets

11 Killed after Turkish Private Jet Crash in Iran

Chinese Parliament Legalizes Lifelong Presidency

Syrian Forces Make Progress in Push against Terrorists in Eastern Ghouta

Racist Israeli Law on Palestinians’ Residency Ignites Censure worldwide

Philippine Troops Kill 44 Pro-ISIS Terrorists in Clashes

Russia Successfully Test-Fires Hypersonic Missile Able to Carry Nuclear Warheads

Saudi Crown Prince London Visit to be Marred by Protests over Yemen War Crimes

45 Saudi Troops Killed by Yemen Forces in Retaliatory Attacks: Report

Hurdles ahead of US Plan to Create 65,000-Strong Militia in Syria

Russian Transport Plane Crashed in Syria, 39 Killed

Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman Welcomed by Protests in London

Yemeni Forces Shell Saudi Military Base, Kill Several Troops

How can China Respond to US Trade War?

Russia Not to Strike First with Nuclear Weapons: Putin

Iran Ready to Assist Afghanistan in War on Terror: Defense Minister

US-Led Coalition Killed 150 Civilians in Single Airstrike in Syria’s Raqqa: UN

US Navy’s Nuclear-Powered Warship in Vietnam Amid China Tensions

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader

Terrorist Attack on Shiite Mosque in Kabul Kills Nine

Saudi, Israeli Officials Held Secret Meetings in Egypt: Palestinian Official

(GRAPHIC) Over 50 Cut-off Hands Found in Russia’s Khabarovsk

Lebanese President Says Army Ready to Confront Israeli Regime

Syria: Residents of Liberated Raqqa Left to Rebuild Their Ruined City Unaided

At Least 17 Dead in US High School Terrorist Attack in Florida

UK Mosques Welcome Homeless as Severe Snow Leaves 11 Dead

South Africa to Sever Diplomatic Ties with Israeli Regime

Syrian Militia Forces Attack Turkish Base in Hatay: Report

Iraq Defies US, Insists on Obtaining Russia’s S-400 Missile System

Hurdles ahead of US Plan to Create 65,000-Strong Militia in Syria

What’s behind Joint US-Israeli Military Drills?

US Rejects Israeli PM’s Claims of Discussing Annexation of Palestinian Lands as ’False’

45 Saudi Troops Killed by Yemen Forces in Retaliatory Attacks: Report

Al-Nusra Terrorists, White Helmets Plotting Chemical Weapons Use in Syria

UNSC Votes in Favor of Syria Truce Resolution amid US-Russia Spat

Saudi, Israeli Officials Held Secret Meetings in Egypt: Palestinian Official

Israeli Regime Forces Kidnapped 92-year-old Palestinian

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Report

Businessman, Mediator: Trump Invites Qatar to Camp David Summit

Sunday 11 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Businessman, Mediator: Trump Invites Qatar to Camp David Summit

Related Content

Qatar Economy Strong, Saudi-Led Blockade Impact Waning: IMF

Did Trump’s Son-in-Law Order Saudi-Led Blockade on Qatar?

Iran Slams Saudi Regime for Supporting Trump’s Anti-Iran Outbursts

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- During the past 9 months of the diplomatic row between Qatar and the Saudi-led Arab bloc, the US has declined to follow a straight line of policy in dealing with this important regional case. The US President Donald Trump on June 9, 2017, harshly attacked Qatar and accused the Arab nation of supporting terrorism in the region in the highest level. However, the American real estate mogul-turned-president recently invited Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to attend the Camp David summit, scheduled for May, which will see also the participation of the members of the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council as well as Egypt. The behavior, the analysts suggest, signals conspicuous shifts in the White House postures in relation to Doha.

Two factors are seen to be standing behind Washington’s unstable policy on Doha include economic drives and getting the Arab camp united in the confrontation of the Iranian influence expansion in the region.

Needless to say, Qatar is of attractions to the West for its energy sources and legendary wealth. A couple of months ago, Bloomberg told of Qatar financial influence globally, maintaining that despite its small population and geographic size, Qatar is a huge financial empire which its global investments go beyond $335 billion. Sealing deals of acquisition with various parties worth of billions of dollars, Doha leaders have so far acquired European football clubs, global brands, German automakers, stakes in Russia's oil giant Rosneft, several global skyscrapers, and airlines and airports. The country is the 14th wealthiest nation in the world, according to the news network.

Qatar Investment Authority, the Persian Gulf state’s acquisitive sovereign wealth fund, opened its office in New York in 2015 and had plans to invest $35 billion in various US economic fields by 2020. However, this sum was nearly tripled in 2017. Following the Qatar row with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt and boycotting the Arab emirate by the quartet, Doha vowed to invest $100 billion in the US, including $10 billion in the country’s infrastructure. The promise was made during a meeting between the Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Such a promise of huge and benevolent investment certainly not only drew positive US response but also softened Washington’s policy towards Doha. Not long after this meeting, the US Secretary of Defense James Mattis in April 2017 praised Doha-US alliance, saying that Qatar is an old and strong friend and partner of the US. He, furthermore, appreciated Qatar’s “commitment” to the fight against terrorism. And now after 9 months of the Saudi-Qatari rift, this policy shift and invitation of the Qatari leader is an important development.

The economy is roughly the most important point of focus of President Trump. When asked about the future of relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is the mastermind and the operator of the glowingly aggressive Riyadh foreign policy in the region, said during a visit to Egypt that Saudi Arabia invested $800 billion in the US and the two sides' stances will be coordinated towards Doha. This means that the economic factor very strongly affects the way Washington leaders decide on their stance on the issue. So, Trump’s attack against Qatar during his visit to the kingdom in May last year, the analysts suggest, was a move to please the Saudi rulers who sealed a $460 billion arms purchase deal with the Americans. The inter-Arab row significantly raised the US weapons sales to the Persian Gulf region. Besides the arms sales to Riyadh, Trump’s administration also approved a $1.1 billion worth of weapons to Doha in last November.

But the US has more than an economic reason to change its policy towards Qatar and ask for a solution to the rift. Trump’s view of the regional developments and Iran’s role in the region has also been effective. During past few years of Iraq and Syrian crises and the war against terrorist groups, on top of them the ISIS, Tehran managed to shine as the top power of the region. But this did not appeal to the new US administration and some of its Arab allies, mainly Saudi Arabia, who strongly opposed Iran’s hands in the attempts to solve the regional challenges.

Unlike the former President Barack Obama, Trump and his defense and security team since the initial days of assumption of power very brazenly called for impairment of the Islamic Republic and its isolation regionally. The American decision-makers, however, believe that accomplishment of the anti-Iranian goals is only realizable through solving the internal problems of the Cooperation Council, a six-nation Arab organization which was originally founded in the early 1980s to confrontation Iran. But the organization is now facing domestic collapse as the crisis between its members unfolds, something not constructive to the US leaders’ strategy.  

Soon after the eruption of the crisis and imposition of a full blockade on Qatar, Tehran rushed to Doha's help. The two sides rapidly expanded their relationship. The communications between the two saw a rise and this, in turn, contributed to even greater Iran’s regional role, something running counter to the policy of isolating Tehran. Therefore, Trump’s invitation of the Qatari leader reflects an American policy review after a failure to press for an overhaul of Doha’s regional strategy using the punitive approach.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Trump Qatar Crisis Saudi Arabia Arms Deals Iran

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Bird Photographer of the Year 2018
Hundreds of Kurdish Families Displaced as Turkey Continues Aggression on Syria`s Afrin
Yemeni People Suffer Shortage of Cooking Gas amid 3-Y Saudi Aggression, Blockade
Kashmiri Girls Learn Self-Defense after an Indian Cop Allegedly Raped, Murdered a Minor Girl
Bird Photographer of the Year 2018

Bird Photographer of the Year 2018

Palestinians Protest Death of Disabled Youth at Hands of Israeli Regime Forces
ISIS Terror Attack on Shiite Mosque in Kabul Kills Nine
Russian Security Forces Detain Five People in Dagestan over Recruiting People for ISIS
Donald Trump`s Name Wiped off from Hotel, Tower in Panama