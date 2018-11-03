Racist Israeli Law on Palestinians’ Residency Ignites Censure worldwide

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 11 March 2018
Chinese Parliament Legalizes Lifelong Presidency

China’s parliament passed on Sunday a series of constitutional amendments, including removing a constitutional clause that limits presidential service to two consecutive terms, potentially allowing the incumbent president Xi Jinping to stay in office indefinitely.

Terrorism Defeated Militarily in Iraq, Ideological Elimination Next: Premier Iraqi Prime Minister says terrorism has been defeated militarily in the country adding that the next phase is ideological elimination of terrorism.

Qatar Issues Warning Over Airspace Violations by UAE, Bahrain Qatar informed the UN of violations of its airspace by neighboring UAE and Bahrain, warning that such actions might increase regional tensions.

Syrian Army Advances in E. Ghouta Anti-Terrorist Operations The Syrian Army is making new progress in its operations against the hideouts of al-Nusra Front terrorists and its affiliates eastern Ghouta

British PM Lied to Parliament over UN’s Yemen Resolution: Corbyn Britain’s opposition leader has accused premier Theresa May of lying to parliament over the legal basis for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen .

British Ambassador Summoned over Attack on Iran Embassy in London Iran has summoned the British ambassador to Tehran to protest an attack on the Islamic Republic’s diplomatic mission in London.

At Least 24 Afghan Soldiers Killed in Taliban Attacks At least 24 Afghan soldiers and members of the special forces have been killed in clashes with the Taliban in the western province of Farah

Turkey Let Tens of Thousands of Terrorists into Syria: Senior Diplomat Syrian Ambassador to the UN Bashar Jaafari blamed Turkish government for letting tens of thousands of terrorists infiltrate the war-torn country

Putin Pans US Airstrikes against Syrian, Iraqi Residential Neighborhoods Russian President Vladimir Putin has rebuked destruction caused by US-led coalition’s airstrikes in Syria and Iraq, calling on American officials to "at least bury the dead bodies, which are still lying amid the ruins after the air strikes on residential neighborhoods."

Saudi, Israeli Officials Held Secret Meetings in Egypt: Palestinian Official Top officials of Israeli and Saudi regimes have reportedly held a series of secret meetings in Egypt’s capital Cairo last week, an official with the Palestinian Authority (PA) revealed.

(GRAPHIC) Over 50 Cut-off Hands Found in Russia’s Khabarovsk A bag with 52 severed hands was found on a river island outside the city of Khabarovsk, in Russia’s Far East. Investigators say the gruesome find was not the work of a rampant serial killer, but the result of unlawful negligence.

British, Saudi Kingdoms Sing $6 B Arms Deal despite Massive Protests The UK has decided to finalize a multi-billion-dollar arms deal with Saudi Arabia as the regime’s involvement in a three-Year aggression against neighboring Yemeni nation.

Militants, Families Leaving E Ghouta via Govt.-Provided Safe Corridors Terrorists are leaving Eastern Ghouta at suburbs of Syria’s capital Damascus a day after government opened a second safe corridor out of the militant-held enclave.

8-Hour Hostage-Taking Ends at California War Veteran Facility; Four Dead Hourslong hostage-taking in the US state of California ended after a gunman and three female hostages have been found dead Friday night at a war veterans care facility.

Iran Slams Attack on its Embassy in London, Demands Protection Iran has strongly condemned an attack by armed men on its embassy in London, urging swift action to counter the extremist attackers.

Terrorist Attack on Shiite Mosque in Kabul Kills Nine Terrorists have again struck the Afghan capital Kabul targeting a Shiite Mosque and killed at least nine people.

Israeli Regime Forces Shoot Dead Palestinian in Occupied West Bank Israeli regime’s forces have fatally shot on Friday a Palestinian youth during clashes in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said

Over Two Million Children at Risk of Starvation in Congo: UN The UN warned on Friday more than two million children in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are suffering from severe malnutrition with hundreds of thousands of them being at risk of dying if they do not get the needed assistance.

US-Led NATO Starts Europe’s Biggest Artillery Drill Amid Russian Concerns US troops joined with 25 other countries to take part in a drill that has been billed as Europe’s "largest artillery exercise" since the end of the Cold War.

Sunday 11 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Racist Israeli Law on Palestinians’ Residency Ignites Censure worldwide
Alwaght- In Yet another racist measure, Israeli regime’s parliament passed a law, which allows Israeli authorities to strip Palestinians living in East al-Quds (Jerusalem) of their right to live in the city, sparking outrage worldwide.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli legislation, saying the permanent residency of thousands of al-Quds-based Palestinians had been revoked since the Israeli occupation in 1967.

"We reject this illegitimate step that reveals Israel's intention to increase efforts to change the demography of East Jerusalem [al-Quds], disregarding the basic human rights of Palestinians,” the statement read.

On Wednesday, Israei parliament (Knesset) passed the so-called “breach of loyalty” law allowing the interior minister to revoke the permanent residency status of Palestinians living in East al-Quds who are deemed to be a threat to the Tel Aviv regime.

Under the measure, Israeli apartheid regime can deport anyone whose residency status is withdrawn and the Supreme Court cannot challenge the rulings by the interior minister.

It also applies to all permanent residents, whether they are recent immigrants or long-time residents of East al-Quds. 

Additionally on Saturday, Qatar described the Israeli parliament’s vote for the contentious law as unethical, saying the legislature had completely disregarded international rules, humanitarian law and UN conventions.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry urged the international community to shoulder its responsibility and stop repeated Israeli violations of the Palestinian rights, stressing that such moves would undermine international efforts towards the so-called two-state solution.

It further stressed Doha's full support for the Palestinians’ legitimate right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state on the 1967 borders with East al-Quds as its capital.

Earlier this week, the European Union warned that the Israeli legislation would make the lives of Palestinians “even more precarious than it already is today.”

"The new law could be used to further compromise the Palestinian presence in East Jerusalem (al-Quds), which would further undermine the prospects of a [so-called] two-state solution," the EU’s External Action Service said in a statement.

“In line with international law, the European Union does not recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the territories occupied by Israel since June 1967, including East Jerusalem (al-Quds), and does not consider them to be part of Israel’s territory, irrespective of their legal status under domestic Israeli law,” it added.

The Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) also called the Israeli law “deeply racist”.

Israel occupied East al-Quds during the Six-Day War in 1967 and later annexed it in a move not recognized by the international community. 

In December last year, US President Donald Trump sparked global uproar by announcing a dramatic shift in Washington’s policy on al-Quds. He declared that the US was recognizing al-Quds as the “capital” of Israel and planning to relocate the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the city.

 

