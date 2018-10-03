Qatar Issues Warning Over Airspace Violations by UAE, Bahrain

Alwaght- Qatar informed the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary-General of violations of its airspace by neighboring UAE and Bahrain, warning that such actions might increase regional tensions.

This came in a message by the Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Security Council president for March Karel van Oosterom.

In a letter sent the UNSC on Friday, Qatari authorities said a Bahraini military aircraft overflew the exclusive economic zone of Qatar on February 28.

The plane was intercepted by a Qatari fighter jet before it left Qatari airspace, according to the letter.

On January 14, an Emirati military aircraft overflew Qatari territorial waters without permission from authorities in Doha, the letter further stated, adding that on February 25, another Emirati military aircraft approached the Qatari border before changing course after warnings were issued.

The message said that the continued air violations by the UAE and Bahrain and their violations of Qatari sovereignty are serious breach and flagrant violations of international law.

Qatar warned against the continued attempts by the two countries to ignite incidents that would increase tension in the region and without regard to Qatar's security and stability.

In a similar letter sent in January, Qatari authorities informed the UNSC of UAE airspace violations, saying they took place in the context of "irresponsible and provocative" actions by the UAE against Qatar.

These incidents come amid a dispute in the Persian Gulf which began in June 2017, when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic relations with Qatar and imposed a land, sea and air blockade, after accusing Doha of supporting "terrorism". Qatar continues to vehemently reject the allegations as "baseless".

On June 22, the block, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, issued a 13-point list of demands, including the shutdown of Al Jazeera TV, limiting ties with Iran, and expelling Turkish troops stationed in the country as a prerequisite to lifting the blockade.

Qatar rejected all the demands, denouncing them as attempts to violate its sovereignty.