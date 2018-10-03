Syrian Army Advances in Eastern Ghouta Anti-Terrorist Operations

Alwaght- The Syrian Army is making new progress in its operations against the hideouts of al-Nusra Front terrorists and its affiliates eastern Ghouta in Damascus countryside province.

According to sources, Syrian forces are continuing their operations against the remnants of the al-Nusra Front and its affiliates in the area, heading towards Madyara town to the northwest of the village of Beit Sawa, with the aim of cutting off the terrorists’ supply lines between the north and the south parts of Ghouta.

Earlier, the army managed to recapture the village of Beit Sawa, resulting in cutting off one of the most important supply routes used by the terrorist organizations to procure ammunition and militants, and that will limit their ability to maneuver and will make their fortified positions vulnerable to the army’s fire.

In parallel with the military operations, the army continues to secure al-Wafedeen camp corridor and the humanitarian corridor connecting Jisreen to al-Mliha town to evacuate the civilians besieged by the terrorist organizations in eastern Ghouta which are still preventing civilians from leaving by targeting the corridors with shells and explosive bullets.

The operations in eastern Ghouta are of strategic importance as terrorists have been using the region as a launch pad for deadly terrorist attacks on civilians in the Syrian capital.

Syrian forces are engaged in intensive operations to wipe out remnants of terrorists in many parts of the country after a successful offensive to retake all territories previously occupied by ISIS terrorist group in the country. Syria has been gripped by a foreign-backed insurgency since 2011 which has led to the killing of hundreds of thousands of civilians and displacing of millions.