British PM May of Lied to Parliament over Yemen UN Resolution: Opposition Leader

  Sunday 11 March 2018
US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader

Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus' efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

Russia's foreign minister has warned that the United States is preparing Europe to use tactical nuclear weapons against Russia.

Terrorism Defeated Militarily in Iraq, Ideological Elimination Next: PM Al Abadi

Terrorism Defeated Militarily in Iraq, Ideological Elimination Next: PM Al Abadi

Iraqi Prime Minister says terrorism has been defeated militarily in the country adding that the next phase is ideological elimination of terrorism.

Qatar informed the UN of violations of its airspace by neighboring UAE and Bahrain, warning that such actions might increase regional tensions.

The Syrian Army is making new progress in its operations against the hideouts of al-Nusra Front terrorists and its affiliates eastern Ghouta

Britain's opposition leader has accused premier Theresa May of lying to parliament over the legal basis for Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen .

Iran has summoned the British ambassador to Tehran to protest an attack on the Islamic Republic's diplomatic mission in London.

At least 24 Afghan soldiers and members of the special forces have been killed in clashes with the Taliban in the western province of Farah

Syrian Ambassador to the UN Bashar Jaafari blamed Turkish government for letting tens of thousands of terrorists infiltrate the war-torn country

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rebuked destruction caused by US-led coalition's airstrikes in Syria and Iraq, calling on American officials to "at least bury the dead bodies, which are still lying amid the ruins after the air strikes on residential neighborhoods."

Top officials of Israeli and Saudi regimes have reportedly held a series of secret meetings in Egypt's capital Cairo last week, an official with the Palestinian Authority (PA) revealed.

A bag with 52 severed hands was found on a river island outside the city of Khabarovsk, in Russia's Far East. Investigators say the gruesome find was not the work of a rampant serial killer, but the result of unlawful negligence.

The UK has decided to finalize a multi-billion-dollar arms deal with Saudi Arabia as the regime's involvement in a three-Year aggression against neighboring Yemeni nation.

Terrorists are leaving Eastern Ghouta at suburbs of Syria's capital Damascus a day after government opened a second safe corridor out of the militant-held enclave.

Hourslong hostage-taking in the US state of California ended after a gunman and three female hostages have been found dead Friday night at a war veterans care facility.

Iran has strongly condemned an attack by armed men on its embassy in London, urging swift action to counter the extremist attackers.

Terrorists have again struck the Afghan capital Kabul targeting a Shiite Mosque and killed at least nine people.

Israeli regime's forces have fatally shot on Friday a Palestinian youth during clashes in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said

The UN warned on Friday more than two million children in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are suffering from severe malnutrition with hundreds of thousands of them being at risk of dying if they do not get the needed assistance.

US troops joined with 25 other countries to take part in a drill that has been billed as Europe's "largest artillery exercise" since the end of the Cold War.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki has slammed the Arab states' apathy towards the Palestinian conflict over the past decades

Iraqi Prime Minister has issued a decree, ordering the formal inclusion of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in the country's security forces.

8-Hour Hostage-Taking Ends at California War Veteran Facility; Four Dead

Qatar Issues Warning Over Airspace Violations by UAE, Bahrain

How can China Respond to US Trade War?

Putin Pans US Airstrikes against Syrian, Iraqi Residential Neighborhoods

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search

Syrian Army Advances in Eastern Ghouta Anti-Terrorist Operations

(GRAPHIC) Over 50 Cut-off Hands Found in Russia’s Khabarovsk

British PM May of Lied to Parliament over Yemen UN Resolution: Opposition Leader

Militants, Families Leaving E Ghouta via Govt.-Provided Safe Corridors

British Ambassador Summoned Over Attack on Iran Embassy in London

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader

At Least 24 Afghan Soldiers Killed in Taliban Attacks

Terrorism Defeated Militarily in Iraq, Ideological Elimination Next: PM Al Abadi

British, Saudi Kingdoms Sing $6 B Arms Deal despite Massive Protests

Saudi, Israeli Officials Held Secret Meetings in Egypt: Palestinian Official

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad

Turkey to Purchase Russia’s S-400 Missiles despite US Threats: President

UK Muslim Association Urges May to Press Saudi Crown Prince on Yemen War, Rights abuses

Russian Transport Plane Crashed in Syria, 39 Killed

Yemeni Forces Shell Saudi Military Base, Kill Several Troops

Russia Not to Strike First with Nuclear Weapons: Putin

US Closes Embassy in Turkey over ’Security Threats’

45 Saudi Troops Killed by Yemen Forces in Retaliatory Attacks: Report

Terrorists Attacked Civilian Convoy in Syria’s E Ghouta: Russia

Iran Ready to Assist Afghanistan in War on Terror: Defense Minister

Ethnic Cleansing of Rohingya Continuing in Myanmar: UN

US-Led NATO Starts Europe’s Biggest Artillery Drill Amid Russian Concerns

Iran Ready for Any Unfavorable Scenario on Nuclear Deal: President Rouhani

Iran Rebukes UK’s ’Irresponsible Union’ with Saudi Arabia

What’s behind Joint US-Israeli Military Drills?

US Military Occupation of Syria Targets Oil, Gas Resources: Hezbollah Leader

Lebanese President Says Army Ready to Confront Israeli Regime

UK Mosques Welcome Homeless as Severe Snow Leaves 11 Dead

Lebanon Prepared to Deter Israeli Aggression, Encroachment: President Aoun

Turkey Warns Its Ties with US Might Break Completely over Kurdish Issue

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad

US Rejects Israeli PM’s Claims of Discussing Annexation of Palestinian Lands as ’False’

Bahraini Popular Uprising Withstands Al Khalifa’s Seven Years of Brutality

Israeli Regime Forces Kidnapped 92-year-old Palestinian

Syria: Residents of Liberated Raqqa Left to Rebuild Their Ruined City Unaided

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 39th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution

Palestinians Condemn US Embassy Relocation to Al-Quds

Israeli Supplied Weapons Discovered in ISIS Dens in Syria

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Terror Attacks on Yemen’s Aden

Israeli Regime Sprays Poisonous Chemical on Palestinian Farms

British PM May of Lied to Parliament over Yemen UN Resolution: Opposition Leader

Saturday 10 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
British PM May of Lied to Parliament over Yemen UN Resolution: Opposition Leader

Prime Minister Theresa May shakes hand with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Downing Street on Wednesday

Britain's opposition leader has accused premier Theresa May of lying to parliament over the legal basis for Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen .

Britain's opposition has accused premier Theresa May of lying to parliament over the legal basis for Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen amid a bitter political row over UK support for the conflict.

In a highly spirited defense of Britain's relationship with the Saudi regime on Wednesday, which came hours before she met the controversial crown prince in Downing Street, May told parliament that Saudi-led intervention was "backed" by the UN Security Council, and "as such" was supported by the UK.

Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn responded that UK forces were effectively "colluding" in war crimes by supporting Saudi forces.

Now, Corbyn has gone further and attacked May's comments in parliament, saying that she got her facts wrong, amid claims that the UN has not explicitly authorized the use of military force by the Saudi-led coalition under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, the document which regulates when states are authorized to use "all military means" to enforce UN resolutions.

Speaking at the Scottish Labour Party conference in Dundee on Friday, Corbyn said: "It cannot be right, as I told the prime minister on Wednesday, that her government is colluding in what the UN and others say is evidence of war crimes. Germany has suspended arms supplies to Saudi Arabia, and so must the British government. This outrage must end.

"Nor is it true, as the prime minister claimed, that the Saudi-led war in Yemen has been authorised by the United Nations Security Council.

"What's needed now is both a ceasefire and a concerted international effort to achieve a negotiated political settlement."

Fabian Hamilton MP said: "Theresa May has got it all wrong here. The fact is that UN Resolution 2216 called for an end to the violence in Yemen and certainly did not support Saudi military intervention in the country."

The Labour shadow minister, added: "Instead of cuddling up to the crown prince, it is now time for the prime minister to show some leadership and suspend all British arms sales to Saudi Arabia, as their use against civilians in Yemen is a source of shame for Britain."

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies have been carrying out deadly airstrikes against the Ansarullah movement in an attempt to restore power to fugitive former President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh.

Nearly 14,000 Yemenis, mostly women, children and the elderly, have been killed since the onset of Saudi Arabia's military campaign against the impoverished state. Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war. The Saudi-led war has also triggered a worsening humanitarian crisis of unprecedented proportions across Yemen.

