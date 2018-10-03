British Ambassador Summoned Over Attack on Iran Embassy in London

Alwaght- Iran has summoned the British ambassador to Tehran to protest an attack on the Islamic Republic's diplomatic mission in London.

"Following an assault by a number of individuals affiliated to an extremist religious group on the Islamic Republic of Iran's Embassy in London, the country's ambassador was summoned by the director general for Europe affairs [at the Iranian Foreign Ministry] today," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Saturday.

He added that the Iranian official expressed Tehran’s strong protest over the incident and called on the British government to fulfill its duties to protect diplomats and diplomatic missions and increase the security measures for the Islamic Republic's missions.

The British envoy, in turn, expressed his regret over the attack and offered a report on the British police's measures to arrest the attackers.

He said he would immediately inform his country of Iran’s message.

On Friday, four men clad in black climbed onto Iran’s embassy in London and took down the country’s flag while waving their flags on the diplomatic property.

The men on the balcony of the embassy building. One was waving a blue and white flag with inscriptions in Arabic, just after the men apparently took down the Iranian flag.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that British police carried out no measure to protect the compound during the attack.

Qassemi on Friday strongly condemned the attack on the Islamic Republic's Embassy in London, urging swift action to counter the attackers.

A senior aid to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on Saturday lashed out at the British government for failing to fulfill its duty to protect the Iranian Embassy in the UK following the attack.

"Certainly, the British government is responsible for maintaining security for political missions in this country, including Iran's Embassy in London," Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior international affairs adviser to Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, told reporters in Tehran.

In a post on his official Twitter account on Saturday, Iranian Ambassador to London Hamid Baeidinejad said the assailants represented an "extremist Shiite community."

"They have a sectarian interpretation of Shiite thoughts and insist on insulting the grand Sunni leaders," the Iranian envoy said.