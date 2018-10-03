Turkey Let Tens of Thousands of Terrorists into Syria: Senior Diplomat

Alwaght- Syrian Ambassador to the UN Bashar Jaafari blamed Turkish government for letting tens of thousands of terrorists infiltrate the war-torn country

"The Turkish government has opened the border for tens of thousands of terrorists to enter Syria," Bashar Jaafari told Sputnik.

The Syrian senior diplomat further accused Ankara of providing terrorists with arms, financing their activities, setting a camp for their military training on Turkey’s territory, and facilitating their access to chemical weapons.

According to Jaafari, terrorist groups allegedly inspired by the Turkish government robbed factories in Aleppo. The value of the loot is estimated to amount to tens of billions of US dollars.

Syrian envoy to the UN also rebuked Turkey's did aggression into his country's Afrin region, stressing that Turkey in its official statements refused to comply with the provisions of UNSC Resolution 2401 on cessation of hostilities in Syria.

Last week, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2401 that urges all parties to the conflict to immediately stop all clashes and adhere to a long-term humanitarian ceasefire for at least 30 days across the entirety of Syrian territory in order to ensure the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid supplies, as well as the medical evacuation of injured people. However, truce violations continue to take place in the crisis-torn country, including in Eastern Ghouta. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the resolution, noting that Ankara has been conducting operation only against terrorists.

On January 20, Turkish military along with the Ankara-backed Syrian militant group Free Syrian Army launched the so-called Operation Olive Branch against Kurdish militia forces in Syria's Afrin district after the US announce a plan to work with the Kurdish militias to set up a 30,000-strong border force near Turkish soil, a move that infuriated Ankara. Ankara views the US-backed Kurdish YPG militias as a terror organization and the Syrian branch of the outlawed Kurdish Workers Party (PKK). The latter has been fighting for an autonomous region inside Turkey since 1984.

Damascus has condemned the operation as a violation of Syria's sovereignty.