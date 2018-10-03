Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 10 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus’ efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

US Readying Europe for Nuclear War on Russia: Lavrov Russia’s foreign minister has warned that the United States is preparing Europe to use tactical nuclear weapons against Russia.

Palestinians Condemn US Embassy Relocation to Al-Quds Palestinians have denounced a decision by the United States to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds (Jerusalem) in May.

News

British Ambassador Summoned Over Attack on Iran Embassy in London

British Ambassador Summoned Over Attack on Iran Embassy in London

Iran has summoned the British ambassador to Tehran to protest an attack on the Islamic Republic’s diplomatic mission in London.

At Least 24 Afghan Soldiers Killed in Taliban Attacks At least 24 Afghan soldiers and members of the special forces have been killed in clashes with the Taliban in the western province of Farah

Turkey Let Tens of Thousands of Terrorists into Syria: Senior Diplomat Syrian Ambassador to the UN Bashar Jaafari blamed Turkish government for letting tens of thousands of terrorists infiltrate the war-torn country

Putin Pans US Airstrikes against Syrian, Iraqi Residential Neighborhoods Russian President Vladimir Putin has rebuked destruction caused by US-led coalition’s airstrikes in Syria and Iraq, calling on American officials to "at least bury the dead bodies, which are still lying amid the ruins after the air strikes on residential neighborhoods."

Saudi, Israeli Officials Held Secret Meetings in Egypt: Palestinian Official Top officials of Israeli and Saudi regimes have reportedly held a series of secret meetings in Egypt’s capital Cairo last week, an official with the Palestinian Authority (PA) revealed.

(GRAPHIC) Over 50 Cut-off Hands Found in Russia’s Khabarovsk A bag with 52 severed hands was found on a river island outside the city of Khabarovsk, in Russia’s Far East. Investigators say the gruesome find was not the work of a rampant serial killer, but the result of unlawful negligence.

British, Saudi Kingdoms Sing $6 B Arms Deal despite Massive Protests The UK has decided to finalize a multi-billion-dollar arms deal with Saudi Arabia as the regime’s involvement in a three-Year aggression against neighboring Yemeni nation.

Militants, Families Leaving E Ghouta via Govt.-Provided Safe Corridors Terrorists are leaving Eastern Ghouta at suburbs of Syria’s capital Damascus a day after government opened a second safe corridor out of the militant-held enclave.

8-Hour Hostage-Taking Ends at California War Veteran Facility; Four Dead Hourslong hostage-taking in the US state of California ended after a gunman and three female hostages have been found dead Friday night at a war veterans care facility.

Iran Slams Attack on its Embassy in London, Demands Protection Iran has strongly condemned an attack by armed men on its embassy in London, urging swift action to counter the extremist attackers.

Terrorist Attack on Shiite Mosque in Kabul Kills Nine Terrorists have again struck the Afghan capital Kabul targeting a Shiite Mosque and killed at least nine people.

Israeli Regime Forces Shoot Dead Palestinian in Occupied West Bank Israeli regime’s forces have fatally shot on Friday a Palestinian youth during clashes in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said

Over Two Million Children at Risk of Starvation in Congo: UN The UN warned on Friday more than two million children in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are suffering from severe malnutrition with hundreds of thousands of them being at risk of dying if they do not get the needed assistance.

US-Led NATO Starts Europe’s Biggest Artillery Drill Amid Russian Concerns US troops joined with 25 other countries to take part in a drill that has been billed as Europe’s "largest artillery exercise" since the end of the Cold War.

Palestinian FM Slams Arab States’ Apathy Towards Al-Quds Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki has slammed the Arab states’ apathy towards the Palestinian conflict over the past decades

Popular Mobilization Forces Officially Inducted into Iraq’s Security System Iraqi Prime Minister has issued a decree, ordering the formal inclusion of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in the country’s security forces.

Turkey Seeks Joint Military Op with Iraq against Kurdish Militants in N Iraq Turkey says it will carry out a joint military operation with neighboring Iraq against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group in the northern parts of the Arab country

Iran Rebukes UK’s ’Irresponsible Union’ with Saudi Arabia Iran has rebuked British leaders over their anti-Iran remarks during the Saudi crown prince’s visit to London.

Terrorists Attacked Civilian Convoy in Syria’s E Ghouta: Russia Terrorists entrenched in the Syrian capital’s Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta attacked a convoy of civilians trying to exit the area

Iran Ready to Assist Afghanistan in War on Terror: Defense Minister Iran’s defense minister has voiced Tehran’s readiness to assist restore peace and security in neighboring countries including Afghanistan

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Putin Pans US Airstrikes against Syrian, Iraqi Residential Neighborhoods

8-Hour Hostage-Taking Ends at California War Veteran Facility; Four Dead

Saudi, Israeli Officials Held Secret Meetings in Egypt: Palestinian Official

Militants, Families Leaving E Ghouta via Govt.-Provided Safe Corridors

Turkey Let Tens of Thousands of Terrorists into Syria: Senior Diplomat

How can China Respond to US Trade War?

To destroy Iran, US, Europe and USSR helped Saddam: Leader

At Least 24 Afghan Soldiers Killed in Taliban Attacks

(GRAPHIC) Over 50 Cut-off Hands Found in Russia’s Khabarovsk

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search

British, Saudi Kingdoms Sing $6 B Arms Deal despite Massive Protests

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad

Saudi Crown Prince London Visit to be Marred by Protests over Yemen War Crimes

45 Saudi Troops Killed by Yemen Forces in Retaliatory Attacks: Report

Russian Transport Plane Crashed in Syria, 39 Killed

Buddhist Mobs Attack Minority Muslims in Sri Lanka

Qatar Economy Strong, Saudi-Led Blockade Impact Waning: IMF

Russia Responds to US Deployment of Missiles Along Its Border

What’s behind Joint US-Israeli Military Drills?

Turkey to Purchase Russia’s S-400 Missiles despite US Threats: President

US Closes Embassy in Turkey over ’Security Threats’

Trump Dreams Lifelong Presidency Like ’Great’ Xi

US-Led Coalition Killed 150 Civilians in Single Airstrike in Syria’s Raqqa: UN

UAE Interference in US Election on Table Too

Saudi Crown Prince Visiting Egypt amid Standing Differences

Iran Not to Negotiate with West over Regional Role: Leader

Lebanese President Says Army Ready to Confront Israeli Regime

Israeli Supplied Weapons Discovered in ISIS Dens in Syria

Lebanon Prepared to Deter Israeli Aggression, Encroachment: President Aoun

UK Mosques Welcome Homeless as Severe Snow Leaves 11 Dead

Israeli Regime Forces Kidnapped 92-year-old Palestinian

Turkey Warns Its Ties with US Might Break Completely over Kurdish Issue

Hurdles ahead of US Plan to Create 65,000-Strong Militia in Syria

Israeli Settlements Complicate Peace Process: Trump

Israeli Regime Deploys Anti-Missile System on Syria Border

US Rejects Israeli PM’s Claims of Discussing Annexation of Palestinian Lands as ’False’

Russia Mulls Renaming US Embassy Street to ’North American Dead End’

Syria: Residents of Liberated Raqqa Left to Rebuild Their Ruined City Unaided

Al-Nusra Terrorists, White Helmets Plotting Chemical Weapons Use in Syria

Palestinians Condemn US Embassy Relocation to Al-Quds

Turkey Uses Poisonous Gas in Syria’s Afrin: Report

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Putin Pans US Airstrikes against Syrian, Iraqi Residential Neighborhoods

Saturday 10 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Putin Pans US Airstrikes against Syrian, Iraqi Residential Neighborhoods

Related Content

Syria: Residents of Liberated Raqqa Left to Rebuild Their Ruined City Unaided

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Russian President Vladimir Putin has rebuked destruction caused by US-led coalition's airstrikes in Syria and Iraq, calling on American officials to "at least bury the dead bodies, which are still lying amid the ruins after the air strikes on residential neighborhoods."  

 “As for crimes, go back to Raqqa and at least bury the dead bodies, which are still lying amid the ruins after the air strikes on residential neighborhoods – and investigate these attacks,” Russia today cited the Russian leader as saying in an interview with NBC.

Raqqa, the Syrian stronghold of the terrorist group ISIS was declared on October 20 “liberated” by both the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the US. However, before US-backed militias enter into the destroyed city, several hundred ISIS fighters struck a deal with the SDF to take their family members and leave to ISIS-controlled parts of Deir ez-Zor governorate. Some foreign fighters reportedly stayed behind, refusing to surrender.

Raqqa was taken from ISIS after months of constant bombardment by coalition airstrikes and artillery shelling. The UN estimates that over 80 percent of the buildings in the city are now uninhabitable while reporters on the ground say literally not one of the houses was left unscathed in the fighting.

Pre-war, the city had some 220,000 residents. The Syrian violence caused mass migration, with tens of thousands arriving in Raqqa throughout the years, but under ISIS rule the city’s reduced to 200,000 by the beginning of the US-backed militias' siege in June.

Four months later, an overwhelming majority of the civilians had fled Raqqa, while some 1,800 to 1,900 were killed in the fighting. Coalition strikes accounted for at least 1,300 of those deaths, according to Airwars group, which records and verifies reports of deaths in Iraq and Syria. If the figure included the deaths since March, when the SDF started preparations for the siege, in would be above 2,000, higher than the estimated coalition kills during the capture of Mosul in Iraq, a city several times higher.

The United Nations Commission of Inquiry on Syria recently said US-led coalition killed at least 150 civilians in the airstrikes on a school in Raqqa in March 2017.

Paulo Pinheiro, chairman of the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria, said We found that “the US forces had enough time and resources available, that they should have been able to take additional precautions that may have led to the air strike being called off or delayed”.

Russian President also raised the point that the battle for Iraq’s Mosul involving the US-led forces left the city “razed to the ground.”

The interview heated up when the two were speaking about Syria, when the anchor asked about alleged chemical attacks, for which the West blames the Syrian government. Those claims were rebuffed as “fake news” by the Russian leader. Putin stressed that Damascus destroyed its stockpile of chemical weapons long ago, and the militants aimed “to simulate chemical attacks” which were then blamed on the Syrian army.

 “All the attempts that have been made repeatedly in the recent past, and all the accusations were used to consolidate the efforts against Assad,” Putin told the journalist. As Kelly continued to ask about alleged chemical attacks that led to civilian deaths, Putin noted that there had been no thorough investigation into what had happened in Syria.

 “Russia is for a full-scale investigation. If you do not know this, I am telling you this now. It is not true that we are against an objective investigation. That is a lie.”

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Russia Putin US Airstrikes Syria Iraq

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Hundreds of Kurdish Families Displaced as Turkey Continues Aggression on Syria`s Afrin
Yemeni People Suffer Shortage of Cooking Gas amid 3-Y Saudi Aggression, Blockade
Kashmiri Girls Learn Self-Defense after an Indian Cop Allegedly Raped, Murdered a Minor Girl
Syrian Forces Liberate Al-Nashabieh Town, Several Villages in Ghouta
Hundreds of Kurdish Families Displaced as Turkey Continues Aggression on Syria`s Afrin

Hundreds of Kurdish Families Displaced as Turkey Continues Aggression on Syria`s Afrin

ISIS Terror Attack on Shiite Mosque in Kabul Kills Nine
Russian Security Forces Detain Five People in Dagestan over Recruiting People for ISIS
Donald Trump`s Name Wiped off from Hotel, Tower in Panama
Palestinians Mourn Death of Farmers Killed at Hands of Israeli Regime Forces in Besieged Gaza