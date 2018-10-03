Saudi, Israeli Officials Held Secret Meetings in Egypt: Palestinian Official

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 10 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus’ efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

US Readying Europe for Nuclear War on Russia: Lavrov Russia’s foreign minister has warned that the United States is preparing Europe to use tactical nuclear weapons against Russia.

Palestinians Condemn US Embassy Relocation to Al-Quds Palestinians have denounced a decision by the United States to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds (Jerusalem) in May.

British Ambassador Summoned Over Attack on Iran Embassy in London

British Ambassador Summoned Over Attack on Iran Embassy in London

Iran has summoned the British ambassador to Tehran to protest an attack on the Islamic Republic’s diplomatic mission in London.

At Least 24 Afghan Soldiers Killed in Taliban Attacks At least 24 Afghan soldiers and members of the special forces have been killed in clashes with the Taliban in the western province of Farah

Turkey Let Tens of Thousands of Terrorists into Syria: Senior Diplomat Syrian Ambassador to the UN Bashar Jaafari blamed Turkish government for letting tens of thousands of terrorists infiltrate the war-torn country

Putin Pans US Airstrikes against Syrian, Iraqi Residential Neighborhoods Russian President Vladimir Putin has rebuked destruction caused by US-led coalition’s airstrikes in Syria and Iraq, calling on American officials to "at least bury the dead bodies, which are still lying amid the ruins after the air strikes on residential neighborhoods."

Saudi, Israeli Officials Held Secret Meetings in Egypt: Palestinian Official Top officials of Israeli and Saudi regimes have reportedly held a series of secret meetings in Egypt’s capital Cairo last week, an official with the Palestinian Authority (PA) revealed.

(GRAPHIC) Over 50 Cut-off Hands Found in Russia’s Khabarovsk A bag with 52 severed hands was found on a river island outside the city of Khabarovsk, in Russia’s Far East. Investigators say the gruesome find was not the work of a rampant serial killer, but the result of unlawful negligence.

British, Saudi Kingdoms Sing $6 B Arms Deal despite Massive Protests The UK has decided to finalize a multi-billion-dollar arms deal with Saudi Arabia as the regime’s involvement in a three-Year aggression against neighboring Yemeni nation.

Militants, Families Leaving E Ghouta via Govt.-Provided Safe Corridors Terrorists are leaving Eastern Ghouta at suburbs of Syria’s capital Damascus a day after government opened a second safe corridor out of the militant-held enclave.

8-Hour Hostage-Taking Ends at California War Veteran Facility; Four Dead Hourslong hostage-taking in the US state of California ended after a gunman and three female hostages have been found dead Friday night at a war veterans care facility.

Iran Slams Attack on its Embassy in London, Demands Protection Iran has strongly condemned an attack by armed men on its embassy in London, urging swift action to counter the extremist attackers.

Terrorist Attack on Shiite Mosque in Kabul Kills Nine Terrorists have again struck the Afghan capital Kabul targeting a Shiite Mosque and killed at least nine people.

Israeli Regime Forces Shoot Dead Palestinian in Occupied West Bank Israeli regime’s forces have fatally shot on Friday a Palestinian youth during clashes in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said

Over Two Million Children at Risk of Starvation in Congo: UN The UN warned on Friday more than two million children in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are suffering from severe malnutrition with hundreds of thousands of them being at risk of dying if they do not get the needed assistance.

US-Led NATO Starts Europe’s Biggest Artillery Drill Amid Russian Concerns US troops joined with 25 other countries to take part in a drill that has been billed as Europe’s "largest artillery exercise" since the end of the Cold War.

Palestinian FM Slams Arab States’ Apathy Towards Al-Quds Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki has slammed the Arab states’ apathy towards the Palestinian conflict over the past decades

Popular Mobilization Forces Officially Inducted into Iraq’s Security System Iraqi Prime Minister has issued a decree, ordering the formal inclusion of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in the country’s security forces.

Turkey Seeks Joint Military Op with Iraq against Kurdish Militants in N Iraq Turkey says it will carry out a joint military operation with neighboring Iraq against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group in the northern parts of the Arab country

Iran Rebukes UK’s ’Irresponsible Union’ with Saudi Arabia Iran has rebuked British leaders over their anti-Iran remarks during the Saudi crown prince’s visit to London.

Terrorists Attacked Civilian Convoy in Syria’s E Ghouta: Russia Terrorists entrenched in the Syrian capital’s Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta attacked a convoy of civilians trying to exit the area

Iran Ready to Assist Afghanistan in War on Terror: Defense Minister Iran’s defense minister has voiced Tehran’s readiness to assist restore peace and security in neighboring countries including Afghanistan

Putin Pans US Airstrikes against Syrian, Iraqi Residential Neighborhoods

8-Hour Hostage-Taking Ends at California War Veteran Facility; Four Dead

Saudi, Israeli Officials Held Secret Meetings in Egypt: Palestinian Official

Militants, Families Leaving E Ghouta via Govt.-Provided Safe Corridors

Turkey Let Tens of Thousands of Terrorists into Syria: Senior Diplomat

How can China Respond to US Trade War?

To destroy Iran, US, Europe and USSR helped Saddam: Leader

At Least 24 Afghan Soldiers Killed in Taliban Attacks

(GRAPHIC) Over 50 Cut-off Hands Found in Russia’s Khabarovsk

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search

British, Saudi Kingdoms Sing $6 B Arms Deal despite Massive Protests

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad

Saudi Crown Prince London Visit to be Marred by Protests over Yemen War Crimes

45 Saudi Troops Killed by Yemen Forces in Retaliatory Attacks: Report

Russian Transport Plane Crashed in Syria, 39 Killed

Buddhist Mobs Attack Minority Muslims in Sri Lanka

Qatar Economy Strong, Saudi-Led Blockade Impact Waning: IMF

Russia Responds to US Deployment of Missiles Along Its Border

What’s behind Joint US-Israeli Military Drills?

Turkey to Purchase Russia’s S-400 Missiles despite US Threats: President

US Closes Embassy in Turkey over ’Security Threats’

Trump Dreams Lifelong Presidency Like ’Great’ Xi

US-Led Coalition Killed 150 Civilians in Single Airstrike in Syria’s Raqqa: UN

UAE Interference in US Election on Table Too

Saudi Crown Prince Visiting Egypt amid Standing Differences

Iran Not to Negotiate with West over Regional Role: Leader

Lebanese President Says Army Ready to Confront Israeli Regime

Israeli Supplied Weapons Discovered in ISIS Dens in Syria

Lebanon Prepared to Deter Israeli Aggression, Encroachment: President Aoun

UK Mosques Welcome Homeless as Severe Snow Leaves 11 Dead

Israeli Regime Forces Kidnapped 92-year-old Palestinian

Turkey Warns Its Ties with US Might Break Completely over Kurdish Issue

Hurdles ahead of US Plan to Create 65,000-Strong Militia in Syria

Israeli Settlements Complicate Peace Process: Trump

Israeli Regime Deploys Anti-Missile System on Syria Border

US Rejects Israeli PM’s Claims of Discussing Annexation of Palestinian Lands as ’False’

Russia Mulls Renaming US Embassy Street to ’North American Dead End’

Syria: Residents of Liberated Raqqa Left to Rebuild Their Ruined City Unaided

Al-Nusra Terrorists, White Helmets Plotting Chemical Weapons Use in Syria

Palestinians Condemn US Embassy Relocation to Al-Quds

Turkey Uses Poisonous Gas in Syria’s Afrin: Report

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Saudi, Israeli Officials Held Secret Meetings in Egypt: Palestinian Official

Saturday 10 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi, Israeli Officials Held Secret Meetings in Egypt: Palestinian Official

Saudis Okay Air India’s Overflight to, from Israeli Regime: Netanyahu

Alwaght- Top officials of Israeli and Saudi regimes have reportedly held a series of secret meetings in Egypt's capital Cairo last week, an official with the Palestinian Authority (PA) revealed.

An unnamed Palestinian official, told Emirati daily Khaleej Times on Friday that the Egypt-brokered meetings were a “significant development” in the slowly warming ties between Tel Aviv and Riyadh.

The talks between Israeli and Saudi officials took place at a luxury hotel in Cairo, with Egyptian officials present, dealing with the economic interests of Israel, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, particularly in the Red Sea region, the official said.

He also warned that the Israel-Saudi détente is harming the Palestinians.

 “The warm relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia are damaging the Palestinian Authority,” he said. “It seems that Israel is no longer the greatest enemy in the region anymore.”

Israeli regime and Saudi Arabia have no diplomatic relations, but they are widely believed to have secret liaisons.

Reports over the past few months say the two regimes are even working behind the scenes to establish formal ties.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir says Riyadh has a “roadmap” to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel, amid reports of behind-the-scenes cooperation between the two sides.

On March 4-6, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was in Cairo, where he met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Two advisers to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Israeli i24news TV channel that bin Salman and Sisi had advised Abbas to accept the so-called “deal of the century” to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The US peace plan is yet to be unveiled.

The Palestinian president, however, has insisted that he would not accept the US initiative and denounced it as “the slap of the century.”

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas says US President Donald Trump's so-called Middle East peace efforts are the "slap of the century" after his recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel's capital.

Sidelining Washington, Abbas is instead pushing for a global multilateral approach to resolve the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In December 2017, he formally declared that Palestine would no longer accept the US as a mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict due to its bias towards Tel Aviv.

The announcement came after US President Donald Trump said that Washington was recognizing Jerusalem al-Quds as the “capital” of Israel and planning to relocate the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the city.

Separately on Friday, Egypt’s privately-owned newspaper al-Shorouk reported that several Arab countries were advising Abbas to accept whatever plan the Trump administration put forth or risk “regretting” it later.

The Americans have notified some Arab countries that Trump’s decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem al-Quds was “part of an American effort to persuade Israel, especially the hardliners, to agree to possible concessions to the Palestinians,” according to the report.

 

Hundreds of Kurdish Families Displaced as Turkey Continues Aggression on Syria`s Afrin
Yemeni People Suffer Shortage of Cooking Gas amid 3-Y Saudi Aggression, Blockade
Kashmiri Girls Learn Self-Defense after an Indian Cop Allegedly Raped, Murdered a Minor Girl
Syrian Forces Liberate Al-Nashabieh Town, Several Villages in Ghouta
Hundreds of Kurdish Families Displaced as Turkey Continues Aggression on Syria`s Afrin

Hundreds of Kurdish Families Displaced as Turkey Continues Aggression on Syria`s Afrin

ISIS Terror Attack on Shiite Mosque in Kabul Kills Nine
Russian Security Forces Detain Five People in Dagestan over Recruiting People for ISIS
Donald Trump`s Name Wiped off from Hotel, Tower in Panama
Palestinians Mourn Death of Farmers Killed at Hands of Israeli Regime Forces in Besieged Gaza