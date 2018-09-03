Iran Slams Attack on its Embassy in London, Demands Protection

Alwaght-Iran has strongly condemned an attack by armed men on its embassy in London, urging swift action to counter the extremist attackers.

Reports say that men clad in black climbed onto Iran’s embassy in London and took down the country’s flag while waving their flags on the diplomatic property.

Media images showed the men on the balcony of the embassy building. One is waving a blue and white flag with inscriptions in Arabic, just after the men apparently took down the Iranian flag.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi has said that, immediately after receiving news of the assault on Friday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi voiced Tehran's strong protest to Britain's ambassador to Tehran.

Araqchi called on British police to fully protect the Iranian diplomats in London, the spokesperson said.

The British ambassador, for his part, offered the British government's apology for the incident and said anti-riot police is present in the embassy compound and has brought the situation under control, Qassemi added.

He emphasized that all necessary measures have been adopted to protect the Iranian diplomats and prevent the assailants' entry into the embassy building.

A number of attackers scaled the wall of Iran's embassy building in London and took down the Iranian flag, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

The report added that British police carried out no measure to protect the compound during the attack.

In a post on his official Twitter account on Friday, Iranian Ambassador to London Hamid Baeidinejad confirmed the assault.

He said the assailants were carrying knives and sticks and chanted slogans against Iranian officials.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the incident, according to Iran's Ambassador to the UK, Hamid Baeidinejad. Initial reports on social media suggest the men are extremists associated with the deviant Shirazi group.