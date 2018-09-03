Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 10 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

US Readying Europe for Nuclear War on Russia: Lavrov Russia’s foreign minister has warned that the United States is preparing Europe to use tactical nuclear weapons against Russia.

Palestinians Condemn US Embassy Relocation to Al-Quds Palestinians have denounced a decision by the United States to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds (Jerusalem) in May.

US Producing Bio-Weapons Globally, Violating UN Conventions: Report The US frequently produces biological weapons including lethal viruses, bacteria, and toxins in blatant violation of the UN Convention

Iran Slams Attack on its Embassy in London, Demands Protection

Iran Slams Attack on its Embassy in London, Demands Protection

Iran has strongly condemned an attack by armed men on its embassy in London, urging swift action to counter the extremist attackers.

Terrorist Attack on Shiite Mosque in Kabul Kills Nine Terrorists have again struck the Afghan capital Kabul targeting a Shiite Mosque and killed at least nine people.

Israeli Regime Forces Shoot Dead Palestinian in Occupied West Bank Israeli regime’s forces have fatally shot on Friday a Palestinian youth during clashes in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said

Over Two Million Children at Risk of Starvation in Congo: UN The UN warned on Friday more than two million children in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are suffering from severe malnutrition with hundreds of thousands of them being at risk of dying if they do not get the needed assistance.

US-Led NATO Starts Europe’s Biggest Artillery Drill Amid Russian Concerns US troops joined with 25 other countries to take part in a drill that has been billed as Europe’s "largest artillery exercise" since the end of the Cold War.

Palestinian FM Slams Arab States’ Apathy Towards Al-Quds Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki has slammed the Arab states’ apathy towards the Palestinian conflict over the past decades

Popular Mobilization Forces Officially Inducted into Iraq’s Security System Iraqi Prime Minister has issued a decree, ordering the formal inclusion of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in the country’s security forces.

Turkey Seeks Joint Military Op with Iraq against Kurdish Militants in N Iraq Turkey says it will carry out a joint military operation with neighboring Iraq against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group in the northern parts of the Arab country

Iran Rebukes UK’s ’Irresponsible Union’ with Saudi Arabia Iran has rebuked British leaders over their anti-Iran remarks during the Saudi crown prince’s visit to London.

Terrorists Attacked Civilian Convoy in Syria’s E Ghouta: Russia Terrorists entrenched in the Syrian capital’s Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta attacked a convoy of civilians trying to exit the area

Iran Ready to Assist Afghanistan in War on Terror: Defense Minister Iran’s defense minister has voiced Tehran’s readiness to assist restore peace and security in neighboring countries including Afghanistan

Russian FM Slams US Neo-Imperialism, Interfering in other Countries’ Affairs Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has slammed the United States for interfering in other countries’ affairs and pursuing neo-imperialist ambitions.

China Ready for Trade War with US: FM China will respond as necessary in the event of a trade war with the United States, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

Iranian President Censures Israeli Regime’s PM Claims Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the Israeli regime is in no position to claim that Iran is a threat to the West Asia region

Russia Not to Strike First with Nuclear Weapons: Putin Russian president Vladimir Putin has reiterated that his country will not strike first with nuclear weapons.

Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman Welcomed by Protests in London Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has arrived in London amid unprecedented protests against his visit

Iran Tripled Missile Production Despite Enemy Pressure: Top Cmdr. The Islamic Republic of Iran has been able to triple its defense missiles production despite all enemy attempts to stop progress in this sector

Buddhist Mobs Attack Minority Muslims in Sri Lanka Buddhist mobs have attacked Sri Lanka’s Muslims overnight, burning and destroying mosques and businesses belonging to the minority community, police said on Wednesday.

Turkey to Purchase Russia’s S-400 Missiles despite US Threats: President Turkey will not cancel the contract for purchasing the air defense systems S-400 from Russia even despite the risk of sanctions that may be imposed by the US

Qatar Economy Strong, Saudi-Led Blockade Impact Waning: IMF The economic and financial impact on Qatar of a nine-month Saudi-led blockade is fading the economy continues to adjust successfully

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Israeli Regime Forces Shoot Dead Palestinian in Occupied West Bank

Friday 9 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Israeli Regime Forces Shoot Dead Palestinian in Occupied West Bank
Alwaght- Israeli regime’s forces have fatally shot on Friday a Palestinian youth during clashes in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The ministry said the victim, identified as Mohammed al-Jabari, 24, was shot during clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian protesters in the southern West Bank city of al-Khalil (Hebron). He later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said the man had disabilities, without elaborating.

The Israeli military claimed that the slain man intended to hurl a firebomb at the soldiers.

Rights groups have denounced Tel Aviv’s extrajudicial killings in situations where they say alleged assailants could have been detained in a non-lethal manner. Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed in similar circumstances.

According to the Palestinian human rights group Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Center (JLAC), Israel is currently holding the bodies of 19 Palestinians killed in the past two years, along with 260 bodies of those killed since 1967.

The occupied Palestinian territories have witnessed a new wave of tension ever since US President Donald Trump announced his decision on December 6 last year to recognize al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israeli regime’s "capital" and relocate the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to the occupied city.

Israeli regime occupied the West Bank and East al-Quds during the Six-Day War in 1967. In a move not recognized by the international community, the regime later annexed East Jerusalem al-Quds, which is sought by Palestinians as the capital of their future state.

Israeli Regime West Bank Palestinian Shooting

