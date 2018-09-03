Palestinian FM Slams Arab States’ Apathy Towards Al Quds

Alwaght-Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki has slammed the Arab states’ apathy towards the Palestinian conflict over the past decades, noting that their failure to take concrete actions encouraged the United States to continue its "unfortunate approach" and declare al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of the Israeli entity.

“Our failure has also given a small country like Guatemala the green light to decide to relocate its embassy to al-Quds,” Maliki told Palestine’s official WAFA news agency on Thursday.

He added that Guatemalan Foreign Minister Sandra Jovel would not reverse her decision to move her country’s diplomatic mission from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds, “simply because she is fully aware that Arab countries do not have any means to pressure Guatemala to overturn its measure.”

“Guatemala’s impertinence stems only from the fact that Arabs have failed to execute any of the decisions that they have taken for so many years. If we are unable to carry out such decisions, how could we prevent Guatemala or any other country from taking such a step on al-Quds,” Maliki pointed out.

The occupied Palestinian territories have witnessed a new wave of tension ever since Trump announced his decision on December 6 last year to recognize Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s capital and relocate the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to the occupied city.

The dramatic shift in Washington’s policy vis-à-vis the city triggered demonstrations in the occupied territories and across the Muslim world.