Iran Rebukes UK’s ’Irresponsible Union’ with Saudi Arabia

Alwaght- Iran has reproached British leaders over their anti-Iran remarks during the Saudi crown prince's visit to London, calling on them to stop trading global peace and security for economic interests.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi on Thursday condemned the "irresponsible union" of the British and Saudi officials in accusing Iran of destabilizing the region as Mohammed bin Salman visited London.

"It is an interesting joke that British authorities, in their meeting with the officials of a country such as Saudi Arabia which is an aggressor against Yemen and the cause of a humanitarian tragedy and war crimes in the country and the main source, promoter and sponsor of extremism, terrorism and conflagration in the Middle East and the world, are making such statements against Iran," he said.

"Britain and other countries must, in a responsible move, pressure Riyadh into stopping bloodshed in Yemen and exporting terrorist ideologies and not trade their economic interests with global peace and security," Qassemi added.

Bin Salman arrived in the UK on Wednesday for a three-day trip, where the Downing Street spokesperson said the two sides had agreed to counter Iran's "destabilizing" role in the region after a meeting between the Saudi crown prince and British Prime Minister Theresa.

"The political and arms support of the UK and some other countries such as the US for Saudi Arabia is a threat to security, peace and stability of the whole region," Qassemi said.

"Britain's unison with Riyadh makes the country's responsibility in the formation, escalation and continuation of crises in the West Asian region heavier and the achievement of peace and cooperation among the regional states more difficult, prolonged and costly," he said.