Terrorists Attacked Civilian Convoy in Syria’s E Ghouta: Russia

Alwaght- Terrorists entrenched in Eastern Ghouta, suburb of Syrian capital Damascus, attacked a convoy of civilians trying to exit the area, Russian military said.

The terrorists fired on a civilian convoy of some 300 families, who were attempting to leave Eastern Ghouta via a humanitarian corridor, spokesman for the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria, Major General Vladimir Zolotukhin, told journalists on Thursday.

The convoy came under fire just a kilometer away from the exit, where relatives of the Eastern Ghouta residents were waiting with journalists. It was not immediately clear whether there were casualties in the attack, but at least three cars were reportedly destroyed as a result of the shelling.

The terrorists then opened mortar fire on the exit area. No one was injured in the second attack, as civilians and journalists in the area were all immediately evacuated.

Eastern Ghouta terrorists have been blocking civilians from leaving the suburb, opening fire on the humanitarian corridor that was established by the Syrian governmental forces and the Russian Center for Reconciliation on February 27.

The Russian Defense Ministry has accused the militants of using civilians as a human shield, saying they were sabotaging UN aid efforts. The US has been accusing Russia of killing civilians in the area and ignoring the conditions of a 30-day humanitarian pause in Syria, which was introduced by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Moscow has described these charges as false, and accused the US of hypocrisy.