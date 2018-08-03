Terrorists Attacked Civilian Convoy in Syria’s E Ghouta: Russia

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 9 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

US Readying Europe for Nuclear War on Russia: Lavrov Russia’s foreign minister has warned that the United States is preparing Europe to use tactical nuclear weapons against Russia.

Palestinians Condemn US Embassy Relocation to Al-Quds Palestinians have denounced a decision by the United States to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds (Jerusalem) in May.

US Producing Bio-Weapons Globally, Violating UN Conventions: Report The US frequently produces biological weapons including lethal viruses, bacteria, and toxins in blatant violation of the UN Convention

News

US-Led NATO Start Europe’s Biggest Artillery Drill Amid Russian Concerns

US-Led NATO Start Europe’s Biggest Artillery Drill Amid Russian Concerns

US troops joined with 25 other countries to take part in a drill that has been billed as Europe’s "largest artillery exercise" since the end of the Cold War.

Palestinian FM Slams Arab States’ Apathy Towards Al Quds Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki has slammed the Arab states’ apathy towards the Palestinian conflict over the past decades

Popular Mobilization Forces Officially Inducted into Iraq Security System Iraqi Prime Minister has issued a decree, ordering the formal inclusion of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in the country’s security forces.

Turkey Seeks Joint Military Op with Iraq against Kurdish Militants in N Iraq Turkey says it will carry out a joint military operation with neighboring Iraq against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group in the northern parts of the Arab country

Iran Rebukes UK’s ’Irresponsible Union’ with Saudi Arabia Iran has rebuked British leaders over their anti-Iran remarks during the Saudi crown prince’s visit to London.

Terrorists Attacked Civilian Convoy in Syria’s E Ghouta: Russia Terrorists entrenched in the Syrian capital’s Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta attacked a convoy of civilians trying to exit the area

Iran Ready to Assist Afghanistan in War on Terror: Defense Minister Iran’s defense minister has voiced Tehran’s readiness to assist restore peace and security in neighboring countries including Afghanistan

Russian FM Slams US Neo-Imperialism, Interfering in other Countries’ Affairs Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has slammed the United States for interfering in other countries’ affairs and pursuing neo-imperialist ambitions.

China Ready for Trade War with US: FM China will respond as necessary in the event of a trade war with the United States, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

Iranian President Censures Israeli Regime’s PM Claims Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the Israeli regime is in no position to claim that Iran is a threat to the West Asia region

Russia Not to Strike First with Nuclear Weapons: Putin Russian president Vladimir Putin has reiterated that his country will not strike first with nuclear weapons.

Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman Welcomed by Protests in London Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has arrived in London amid unprecedented protests against his visit

Iran Tripled Missile Production Despite Enemy Pressure: Top Cmdr. The Islamic Republic of Iran has been able to triple its defense missiles production despite all enemy attempts to stop progress in this sector

Buddhist Mobs Attack Minority Muslims in Sri Lanka Buddhist mobs have attacked Sri Lanka’s Muslims overnight, burning and destroying mosques and businesses belonging to the minority community, police said on Wednesday.

Turkey to Purchase Russia’s S-400 Missiles despite US Threats: President Turkey will not cancel the contract for purchasing the air defense systems S-400 from Russia even despite the risk of sanctions that may be imposed by the US

Qatar Economy Strong, Saudi-Led Blockade Impact Waning: IMF The economic and financial impact on Qatar of a nine-month Saudi-led blockade is fading the economy continues to adjust successfully

Russian Transport Plane Crashed in Syria, 39 Killed Russia’s Antonov-26 transport plane crashed in Syria on Tuesday as it was about to land killing 39 people, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

Normalization with Israeli Regime Unforgivable Crime: Hamas Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, on Tuesday condemned all forms of normalization with Israel, dubbing it a crime that can never be tolerated.

UK Resolution at UNHRC on Ghouta Supports Terrorists: Syria FM Syria says that the UK resolution at the UN Human Rights Council on the situation in Ghouta sends message of support to terrorists .

Bahraini Regime Withholds Citizenship of Opposition Leader’s Baby Bahraini regime is withholding the full citizenship of the daughter of prominent Shiite and opposition leader Sheikh Ali Salman amid crackdown of opponents.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Turkey Seeks Joint Military Op with Iraq against Kurdish Militants in N Iraq

Popular Mobilization Forces Officially Inducted into Iraq Security System

Palestinian FM Slams Arab States’ Apathy Towards Al Quds

US-Led NATO Start Europe’s Biggest Artillery Drill Amid Russian Concerns

Israeli Regime Sprays Poisonous Chemical on Palestinian Farms

Saudi Crown Prince London Visit to be Marred by Protests over Yemen War Crimes

45 Saudi Troops Killed by Yemen Forces in Retaliatory Attacks: Report

Iran Has Evidence of US-ISIS collusion: Official

Hurdles ahead of US Plan to Create 65,000-Strong Militia in Syria

Iraqi FM Rejects US Permanent Bases as Violation of Sovereignty

Iran Foiled Terror Plots by over 30 Groups: Intel. Ministry

UK Muslim Association Urges May to Press Saudi Crown Prince on Yemen War, Rights abuses

Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman Welcomed by Protests in London

Iran Ready for Any Unfavorable Scenario on Nuclear Deal: President Rouhani

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad

UAE Interference in US Election on Table Too

Turkey to Purchase Russia’s S-400 Missiles despite US Threats: President

Yemeni Forces Shell Saudi Military Base, Kill Several Troops

Qatar Economy Strong, Saudi-Led Blockade Impact Waning: IMF

Lebanese President Says Army Ready to Confront Israeli Regime

Israeli Regime Forces Kidnapped 92-year-old Palestinian

US Military Occupation of Syria Targets Oil, Gas Resources: Hezbollah Leader

Palestinians No Longer Accept US Mediation Role in Conflict with Israel: Abbas to Putin

Syrian Army Hits Israeli F16 Jets in Retaliatory Attack

Al Saud to Build Five Palaces amid Budget Deficit

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 39th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution

Syria: Residents of Liberated Raqqa Left to Rebuild Their Ruined City Unaided

Hezbollah, Hamas Hail Syrian Army for Downing Israeli Warplane

CIA Paid Russian $100k for Stolen NSA Tools, Trump Secrets

At Least 17 Dead in US High School Terrorist Attack in Florida

Tunisian MP Tears up Israel Flag Pushing for Bill to Criminalize Ties

Lebanon Prepared to Deter Israeli Aggression, Encroachment: President Aoun

UK Mosques Welcome Homeless as Severe Snow Leaves 11 Dead

Yemeni Army Destroys Saudi Mercenaries’ Missile system in Taizz

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Terrorists Attacked Civilian Convoy in Syria’s E Ghouta: Russia

Thursday 8 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Terrorists Attacked Civilian Convoy in Syria’s E Ghouta: Russia

Aftermath of a terrorist attack in East Ghouta (file)

Terrorists entrenched in the Syrian capital’s Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta attacked a convoy of civilians trying to exit the area

Related Content

UK Resolution at UNHRC on Ghouta Supports Terrorists: Syria FM

US Ignoring UN Resolution on Syria’s Eastern Ghouta: Russian MoD

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Terrorists entrenched in Eastern Ghouta, suburb of Syrian capital Damascus, attacked a convoy of civilians trying to exit the area, Russian military said.

The terrorists fired on a civilian convoy of some 300 families, who were attempting to leave Eastern Ghouta via a humanitarian corridor, spokesman for the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria, Major General Vladimir Zolotukhin, told journalists on Thursday.

The convoy came under fire just a kilometer away from the exit, where relatives of the Eastern Ghouta residents were waiting with journalists. It was not immediately clear whether there were casualties in the attack, but at least three cars were reportedly destroyed as a result of the shelling.

The terrorists then opened mortar fire on the exit area. No one was injured in the second attack, as civilians and journalists in the area were all immediately evacuated.

Eastern Ghouta terrorists have been blocking civilians from leaving the suburb, opening fire on the humanitarian corridor that was established by the Syrian governmental forces and the Russian Center for Reconciliation on February 27.

The Russian Defense Ministry has accused the militants of using civilians as a human shield, saying they were sabotaging UN aid efforts. The US has been accusing Russia of killing civilians in the area and ignoring the conditions of a 30-day humanitarian pause in Syria, which was introduced by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Moscow has described these charges as false, and accused the US of hypocrisy.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Syria Eastern Ghouta Russia Terrorists

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Yemeni People Suffer Shortage of Cooking Gas amid 3-Y Saudi Aggression, Blockade
Kashmiri Girls Learn Self-Defense after an Indian Cop Allegedly Raped, Murdered a Minor Girl
Syrian Forces Liberate Al-Nashabieh Town, Several Villages in Ghouta
1000s of Refugees Fleeing Violence in Congo Risk Their Lives to Reach Uganda
Yemeni People Suffer Shortage of Cooking Gas amid 3-Y Saudi Aggression, Blockade

Yemeni People Suffer Shortage of Cooking Gas amid 3-Y Saudi Aggression, Blockade

Russian Security Forces Detain Five People in Dagestan over Recruiting People for ISIS
Donald Trump`s Name Wiped off from Hotel, Tower in Panama
Palestinians Mourn Death of Farmers Killed at Hands of Israeli Regime Forces in Besieged Gaza
Israeli Regime Forces Throw Stun Grenade at Palestinian Couple Holding Baby