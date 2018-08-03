Iran Not to Negotiate with West over Regional Role: Leader

Alwaght- Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said his country will not negotiate with the US or other extra-regional countries about its regional presence.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran on Thursday with a group of religious eulogizers on the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad’s (PBUH) daughter, Lady Fatimah, which is designated as the national Women’s Day in Iran.

"While America has a corrupt and seditious presence everywhere, it keeps creating doubts about Iran's presence in the region. Do we have to get America’s permission for presence in the region?"

The Leader noted, “In order to be present in the region, should we negotiate and hold talks with regional governments or with you? Anytime we wanted to be present in America we will hold talks with you!”

Responding to some European officials, who had indicated their willingness to negotiate with Iran over its presence in the region, Ayatollah Khamenei repeated the above point, saying, “What has this issue to do with you? Is this region our region or yours? What are you doing in the region? We make arrangements with regional nations and have made those arrangements and have gone forward and will continue to go forward.”

Women in Islam

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the status of women in Islam and stated that, "The woman, as a role model, is represented by a complete framework within Islamic ideology. The woman is with faith and chastity. She is responsible for the most important part of human education. She is influential in society; she manifests a spiritual and experiential growth; she is the leader of the family, as a critical part of society; she brings about peace for mankind."

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to list the characteristics of the Islamic woman by stating, "All of these qualities are combined with the feminine characteristics of softness, tender-heartedness, and her readiness for receiving divine blessings."

Misleading role models

However, the Iranian leader warned the audience on negative characteristics and role models that do exists.

"In contrast, there has always existed misleading role models throughout history. Today, that misleading role model can be found among Western females, whom are expected, in contrast with all qualities we've mentioned for the Islamic woman, to physically appeal to males and appease them."

Ayatollah Khamenei asserted "Thus, a major feature promoted of the Western female role model is her nudity (in society). You can see, in their gatherings, men are well covered; however, women are uncovered as much as possible."

"They spend a lot of money, make many efforts, use hundreds of media outlets in order to impact the independent identity of the Muslim woman.

Despite all the funds, energy and thoughts behind this plot, their efforts are futile. The mere result of their work might be a few girls here or there who are deceived, or for various motivations take off their head scarves, the Leader noted.