Iran Not to Negotiate with West over Regional Role: Leader

  Friday 9 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

US Readying Europe for Nuclear War on Russia: Lavrov Russia’s foreign minister has warned that the United States is preparing Europe to use tactical nuclear weapons against Russia.

Palestinians Condemn US Embassy Relocation to Al-Quds Palestinians have denounced a decision by the United States to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds (Jerusalem) in May.

US Producing Bio-Weapons Globally, Violating UN Conventions: Report The US frequently produces biological weapons including lethal viruses, bacteria, and toxins in blatant violation of the UN Convention

Turkey Seeks Joint Military Op with Iraq against Kurdish Militants in N Iraq

Turkey Seeks Joint Military Op with Iraq against Kurdish Militants in N Iraq

Turkey says it will carry out a joint military operation with neighboring Iraq against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group in the northern parts of the Arab country

Iran Rebukes UK’s ’Irresponsible Union’ with Saudi Arabia Iran has rebuked British leaders over their anti-Iran remarks during the Saudi crown prince’s visit to London.

Terrorists Attack Civilian Convoy in Syria’s E Ghouta: Russia Terrorists entrenched in the Syrian capital’s Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta attacked a convoy of civilians trying to exit the area

Iran Ready to Assist Afghanistan in War on Terror: Defense Minister Iran’s defense minister has voiced Tehran’s readiness to assist restore peace and security in neighboring countries including Afghanistan

Russian FM Slams US Neo-Imperialism, Interfering in other Countries’ Affairs Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has slammed the United States for interfering in other countries’ affairs and pursuing neo-imperialist ambitions.

China Ready for Trade War with US: FM China will respond as necessary in the event of a trade war with the United States, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

Iranian President Censures Israeli Regime’s PM Claims Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the Israeli regime is in no position to claim that Iran is a threat to the West Asia region

Russia Not to Strike First with Nuclear Weapons: Putin Russian president Vladimir Putin has reiterated that his country will not strike first with nuclear weapons.

Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman Welcomed by Protests in London Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has arrived in London amid unprecedented protests against his visit

Iran Tripled Missile Production Despite Enemy Pressure: Top Cmdr. The Islamic Republic of Iran has been able to triple its defense missiles production despite all enemy attempts to stop progress in this sector

Buddhist Mobs Attack Minority Muslims in Sri Lanka Buddhist mobs have attacked Sri Lanka’s Muslims overnight, burning and destroying mosques and businesses belonging to the minority community, police said on Wednesday.

Turkey to Purchase Russia’s S-400 Missiles despite US Threats: President Turkey will not cancel the contract for purchasing the air defense systems S-400 from Russia even despite the risk of sanctions that may be imposed by the US

Qatar Economy Strong, Saudi-Led Blockade Impact Waning: IMF The economic and financial impact on Qatar of a nine-month Saudi-led blockade is fading the economy continues to adjust successfully

Russian Transport Plane Crashed in Syria, 39 Killed Russia’s Antonov-26 transport plane crashed in Syria on Tuesday as it was about to land killing 39 people, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

Normalization with Israeli Regime Unforgivable Crime: Hamas Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, on Tuesday condemned all forms of normalization with Israel, dubbing it a crime that can never be tolerated.

UK Resolution at UNHRC on Ghouta Supports Terrorists: Syria FM Syria says that the UK resolution at the UN Human Rights Council on the situation in Ghouta sends message of support to terrorists .

Bahraini Regime Withholds Citizenship of Opposition Leader’s Baby Bahraini regime is withholding the full citizenship of the daughter of prominent Shiite and opposition leader Sheikh Ali Salman amid crackdown of opponents.

US-Led Coalition Killed 150 Civilians in Single Airstrike in Syria’s Raqqa: UN The UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria says US-led coalition killed 150 civilians in the airstrikes on a school in the northern Syrian city of Raqqah in March 2017.

UAE Lobbied to Oust US Secretary of State: Leaked The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lobbied to sack US secretary of state Rex Tillerson for failing to help the Persian Gulf Arab state in its struggle against its regional rival Qatar

Russia Says Militants Free to Leave East Ghouta

Iran Not to Negotiate with West over Regional Role: Leader

Thursday 8 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Not to Negotiate with West over Regional Role: Leader
Alwaght- Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said his country will not negotiate with the US or other extra-regional countries about its regional presence.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran on Thursday with a group of religious eulogizers on the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad’s (PBUH) daughter, Lady Fatimah, which is designated as the national Women’s Day in Iran.

"While America has a corrupt and seditious presence everywhere, it keeps creating doubts about Iran's presence in the region. Do we have to get America’s permission for presence in the region?"

The Leader noted, “In order to be present in the region, should we negotiate and hold talks with regional governments or with you? Anytime we wanted to be present in America we will hold talks with you!”

Responding to some European officials, who had indicated their willingness to negotiate with Iran over its presence in the region, Ayatollah Khamenei repeated the above point, saying, “What has this issue to do with you? Is this region our region or yours? What are you doing in the region? We make arrangements with regional nations and have made those arrangements and have gone forward and will continue to go forward.”

Women in Islam

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the status of women in Islam and stated that, "The woman, as a role model, is represented by a complete framework within Islamic ideology. The woman is with faith and chastity. She is responsible for the most important part of human education. She is influential in society; she manifests a spiritual and experiential growth; she is the leader of the family, as a critical part of society; she brings about peace for mankind."

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to list the characteristics of the Islamic woman by stating, "All of these qualities are combined with the feminine characteristics of softness, tender-heartedness, and her readiness for receiving divine blessings."

Misleading role models

However, the Iranian leader warned the audience on negative characteristics and role models that do exists.

"In contrast, there has always existed misleading role models throughout history. Today, that misleading role model can be found among Western females, whom are expected, in contrast with all qualities we've mentioned for the Islamic woman, to physically appeal to males and appease them."

Ayatollah Khamenei asserted "Thus, a major feature promoted of the Western female role model is her nudity (in society). You can see, in their gatherings, men are well covered; however, women are uncovered as much as possible."

"They spend a lot of money, make many efforts, use hundreds of media outlets in order to impact the independent identity of the Muslim woman.

Despite all the funds, energy and thoughts behind this plot, their efforts are futile. The mere result of their work might be a few girls here or there who are deceived, or for various motivations take off their head scarves, the Leader noted.

Iran Ayatollah Khamenei Islamic Revolution US Regional Role Women Islam

