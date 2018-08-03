Iran Ready to Assist Afghanistan in War on Terror: Defense Minister

Alwaght- Iran’s defense minister has voiced Tehran's readiness to assist restore peace and security in neighboring countries, especially Afghanistan, adding that the Islamic Republic is ready to help the country in its war on terrorism at Kabul’s request.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the remarks in a meeting with Ahmad Tamim Asi, Afghanistan’s deputy defense minister for policy and strategy in Tehran on Thursday.

Hatami further said Tehran attaches great importance on “security, peace and stability in the region and will spare no effort in this regard,” stressing that Afghanistan enjoys a special status among Iran’s other neighbors.

He pointed to Iran’s effective advisory support for Iraq and Syria in their operations against Takfiri terrorists, and said Tehran, if asked by the Kabul government, is also ready to provide Afghanistan with advisory and security assistance in its fight against terrorism.

The Iranian defense chief further called for concerted efforts by regional countries to eliminate the threats facing the region, saying that the presence of foreigners does not serve the interests of regional countries.

The Afghan official, for his part, said his visit to Tehran is aimed at enhancing the military and defense ties between the two sides, adding that no country is allowed to undermine bilateral relations between the two neighbors.

He added that Afghanistan considers Iran’s security as its own, adding that his country would not tolerate any threat against the Islamic Republic.

Back in February, the defense ministers of Iran and Afghanistan called for efforts to enhance bilateral and regional cooperation in the fight against terrorism given the relocation of terrorist groups from Syria and Iraq to Afghanistan.