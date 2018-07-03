Ethnic Cleansing of Rohingya Continuing in Myanmar: UN

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 8 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

US Readying Europe for Nuclear War on Russia: Lavrov Russia’s foreign minister has warned that the United States is preparing Europe to use tactical nuclear weapons against Russia.

Palestinians Condemn US Embassy Relocation to Al-Quds Palestinians have denounced a decision by the United States to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds (Jerusalem) in May.

US Producing Bio-Weapons Globally, Violating UN Conventions: Report The US frequently produces biological weapons including lethal viruses, bacteria, and toxins in blatant violation of the UN Convention

News

Iranian President Censure Israeli Regime’s PM Claims

Iranian President Censure Israeli Regime’s PM Claims

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the Israeli regime is in no position to claim that Iran is a threat to the West Asia region

Russia will not Strike First with Nuclear Weapons: Putin Russian president Vladimir Putin has reiterated that his country will not strike first with nuclear weapons.

Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman Welcomed by Protests in London Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has arrived in London amid unprecedented protests against his visit

Iran Tripled Missile Production Despite Enemy Pressure: Top Cmdr. The Islamic Republic of Iran has been able to triple its defense missiles production despite all enemy attempts to stop progress in this sector

Buddhist Mobs Attack Minority Muslims in Sri Lanka Buddhist mobs have attacked Sri Lanka’s Muslims overnight, burning and destroying mosques and businesses belonging to the minority community, police said on Wednesday.

Turkey to Purchase Russia’s S-400 Missiles despite US Threats: President Turkey will not cancel the contract for purchasing the air defense systems S-400 from Russia even despite the risk of sanctions that may be imposed by the US

Qatar Economy Strong, Saudi-Led Blockade Impact Waning: IMF The economic and financial impact on Qatar of a nine-month Saudi-led blockade is fading the economy continues to adjust successfully

Russian Transport Plane Crashed in Syria, 39 Killed Russia’s Antonov-26 transport plane crashed in Syria on Tuesday as it was about to land killing 39 people, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

Normalization with Israeli Regime Unforgivable Crime: Hamas Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, on Tuesday condemned all forms of normalization with Israel, dubbing it a crime that can never be tolerated.

UK Resolution at UNHRC on Ghouta Supports Terrorists: Syria FM Syria says that the UK resolution at the UN Human Rights Council on the situation in Ghouta sends message of support to terrorists .

Bahraini Regime Withholds Citizenship of Opposition Leader’s Baby Bahraini regime is withholding the full citizenship of the daughter of prominent Shiite and opposition leader Sheikh Ali Salman amid crackdown of opponents.

US-Led Coalition Killed 150 Civilians in Single Airstrike in Syria’s Raqqa: UN The UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria says US-led coalition killed 150 civilians in the airstrikes on a school in the northern Syrian city of Raqqah in March 2017.

UAE Lobbied to Oust US Secretary of State: Leaked The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lobbied to sack US secretary of state Rex Tillerson for failing to help the Persian Gulf Arab state in its struggle against its regional rival Qatar

Russia Says Militants Free to Leave East Ghouta

Yemeni Forces Shell Saudi Military Base, Kill Several Troops Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement fighters have shelled a military base in Saudi Arabia near border-crossing, Monday, scoring several direct hits on the installation with artillery shells.

Saudis Okay Air India’s Overflight to, from Israeli Regime: Netanyahu Saudi Arabia has permitted Air India to use the kingdom’s airspace for flights to and from Occupied Palestine, Israeli regime’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

Afghan Forces Kill Over 40 Militants in Anti-Terrorism Operations Afghanistan security forces have killed over 40 suspected terrorists in air-and-ground offensives in the past 24 hours

Russia’s Alternative Internet if Cut from World Wide Web Russia says if Western sanctions go as far as excluding it from the world wide web, the country’s own internet is ready

Saudi Crown Prince London Visit to be Marred by Protests over Yemen War Crimes Controversial Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman is set to arrive in London on Wednesday but the visit will be marred by protests against Saudi war crimes in Yemen.

45 Saudi Troops Killed by Yemen Forces in Retaliatory Attacks: Report Yemeni army soldiers and fighters from allied Popular Committees killed at least 45 Saudi troops in the kingdom’s southwestern border regions in February

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Russia will not Strike First with Nuclear Weapons: Putin

Iran Tripled Missile Production Despite Enemy Pressure: Top Cmdr.

Iranian President Censure Israeli Regime’s PM Claims

Buddhist Mobs Attack Minority Muslims in Sri Lanka

Iran Has Evidence of US-ISIS collusion: Official

Israeli Regime Seeks Murdering Hezbollah Leader in Next War: General

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad

What’s Behind Afghan Figures’ Saudi Visits?

45 Saudi Troops Killed by Yemen Forces in Retaliatory Attacks: Report

Did Trump’s Son-in-Law Order Saudi-Led Blockade on Qatar?

US Set up 20 Bases in Northern Syria, Provokes Turkey into War: Russia

Ex-Trump Adviser Sold Shares in Steel Imports Dependent Co. before New Tariffs

Iran Foiled Terror Plots by over 30 Groups: Intel. Ministry

Russia Concerned over US Increasing Military Buildup along Its Borders

US Closes Embassy in Turkey over ’Security Threats’

Bangladesh-Myanmar Military Tensions over Rohingya Refugees

Qatar Economy Strong, Saudi-Led Blockade Impact Waning: IMF

Russian Transport Plane Crashed in Syria, 39 Killed

Israeli Regime Sprays Poisonous Chemical on Palestinian Farms

Palestinians No Longer Accept US Mediation Role in Conflict with Israel: Abbas to Putin

South Africa to Sever Diplomatic Ties with Israeli Regime

US Regime More Barbaric than ISIS: Iran Leader

History of Israeli Regime’s Military Aggression against Syria

US Military Occupation of Syria Targets Oil, Gas Resources: Hezbollah Leader

Israeli Regime Forces Kidnapped 92-year-old Palestinian

Syrian Army Hits Israeli F16 Jets in Retaliatory Attack

Syrian Forces Seize US-Made Weapons Terrorists Left behind

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 39th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution

CIA Paid Russian $100k for Stolen NSA Tools, Trump Secrets

Lebanese President Says Army Ready to Confront Israeli Regime

Syria: Residents of Liberated Raqqa Left to Rebuild Their Ruined City Unaided

Al Saud to Build Five Palaces amid Budget Deficit

Iraqis Want US Forces Out after ISIS Defeat

85,000 Yemenis Displaced in 10 Weeks as Saudi Continue Bombardments

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Report

Ethnic Cleansing of Rohingya Continuing in Myanmar: UN

Wednesday 7 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Ethnic Cleansing of Rohingya Continuing in Myanmar: UN

Rohingya Muslims fleeing Ethnic cleansing in Myanmar

The Myanmar regime is continuing its "ethnic cleansing" of Rohingya, having shifted to a “lower intensity campaign of terror and forced starvation

Related Content

Bangladesh-Myanmar Military Tensions over Rohingya Refugees

Myanmar Continues Ethnic Cleansing of Rohingya Muslims: Report

Myanmar’s Persecution of Rohingya Muslims Can Ignite Regional Conflict: UN

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght-The Myanmar regime is continuing its "ethnic cleansing" of Rohingya, having shifted to a “lower intensity campaign of terror and forced starvation,” according to a UN human rights envoy.

The ethnic cleansing of Rohingya from Myanmar continues. I don’t think we can draw any other conclusion from what I have seen and heard in Cox’s Bazar,” Andrew Gilmour, the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights, said at the end of a four-day visit to Bangladesh which is hosting more than 800,000 Rohingya refugees, most of whom fled Myanmar this past August in the wake of a crackdown by the country's security forces.

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), a number of refugees told Mr. Gilmour that Rohingyas Muslims who try to leave their villages or even their homes “are taken away and never return.”

They recounted incidents where family members were taken away by Myanmar’s security forces and later found dead. Furthermore, people are too afraid to ask what happened – or in cases where they question or protest, are beaten badly.

Widespread, systematic violence

It appears that widespread and systematic violence against the Rohingya persists,” added Mr. Gilmour, noting that the nature of the violence “has changed from the frenzied blood-letting and mass rape of last year to a lower intensity campaign of terror and forced starvation that seems to be designed to drive the remaining Rohingya from their homes and into Bangladesh.”

The senior UN human rights official also warned that while the Government of Myanmar is “busy telling” the international community that it is ready to receive Rohingya returnees, its forces are continuing to drive them away into Bangladesh.

Safe, dignified and sustainable returns are of course impossible under current conditions,” stressed Mr. Gilmour.

Inconceivable for refugees to return

He underlined that it is inconceivable to expect refugees to return given the immediate threat of almost certain killings, rape and other forms of violence; the impossibility of living at the places of origin, given that all sources of food and livelihood have been destroyed or declared off-limits for most of the remaining Rohingya; and the apparent absence of any will to address the root causes of the violence, which has resulted from decades-long policies of discrimination against the Rohingya, particularly the refusal of Myanmar authorities to recognize their right to self-identification and to grant them citizenship.

While in Cox’s Bazar – once a sleepy fishing town in southern Bangladesh that has now transformed into the world’s largest refugee camp – Mr. Gilmour also drew attention to the fragile living conditions and the threats posed by upcoming, potentially devastating, rains.

Genocide

Meanwhile, The United Nations human rights chief said on Wednesday he strongly suspected that “acts of genocide” may have taken place against Muslim Rohingyas in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state since August.

Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein said in a speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council that reports of bulldozing of alleged mass graves showed a “deliberate attempt by the authorities to destroy evidence of potential international crimes, including possible crimes against humanity.”

The United Nations defines genocide as acts meant to destroy a national, ethnic, racial or religious group in whole or in part.

Ethnic cleansing and genocide are very similar concepts that refer to the killing and destruction of entire populations. Additionally, “genocide” is recognized as an independent crime under international law – and it is regulated by various treaties and conventions, including the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (1948) – while “ethnic cleansing” – despite being condemned – is not recognized as an independent crime.

Rohingya Muslims, most persecuted in the world

The Rohingya Muslims, one of the most persecuted communities in the world, are not recognized as citizens of Myanmar and face widespread discrimination from the authorities.

Prior to the current exodus, tens of thousands of Rohingya have already been living as refugees in several neighboring countries.

The plight of the Rohingya reached its peak in Myanmar six months ago when the country's military assisted by extremist Buddhists cracked down on the minority group in Rakhine State, sparking a mass exodus.

Doctors Without Borders (known by its French acronym, MSF) has estimated that at least 6,700 Rohingya were killed in the first month of the current crackdown alone.

Hundreds of Rohingya villages were torched, and recent satellite imagery showed at least 55 villages have since been completely bulldozed, removing all traces of buildings, wells and vegetation.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Rohingya Ethnic Cleansing Myanmar Buddhists Army UN Bangladesh

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Yemeni People Suffer Shortage of Cooking Gas amid 3-Y Saudi Aggression, Blockade
Kashmiri Girls Learn Self-Defense after an Indian Cop Allegedly Raped, Murdered a Minor Girl
Syrian Forces Liberate Al-Nashabieh Town, Several Villages in Ghouta
1000s of Refugees Fleeing Violence in Congo Risk Their Lives to Reach Uganda
Yemeni People Suffer Shortage of Cooking Gas amid 3-Y Saudi Aggression, Blockade

Yemeni People Suffer Shortage of Cooking Gas amid 3-Y Saudi Aggression, Blockade

Russian Security Forces Detain Five People in Dagestan over Recruiting People for ISIS
Donald Trump`s Name Wiped off from Hotel, Tower in Panama
Palestinians Mourn Death of Farmers Killed at Hands of Israeli Regime Forces in Besieged Gaza
Israeli Regime Forces Throw Stun Grenade at Palestinian Couple Holding Baby