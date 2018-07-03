Iran Tripled Missile Production Despite Enemy Pressure: Top Cmdr.

Alwaght- The Islamic Republic of Iran has been able to triple its defense missiles production despite all enemy attempts to stop progress in this sector, a senior military commander has revealed.

Speaking on Wednesday in Tehran, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force added that the country has managed to triple its missile production thanks to the firm support from both the executive and legislative arms of the establishment.

“Today, despite the hostilities and the measures taken by the global arrogance and enemies, [the number of] those defending the development of the defense [sector] in the country has increased, and that the government, the parliament and everyone else stand united regarding the missile issue, particularly the ground-to-ground missiles,” he added.

Thanks to the support of all statesmen, “our [missile] products have increased three-fold compared to the past,” he added.

The senior military official said all the attempts by enemies to put limits on Iran’s defense power and engage in confrontation with the country have only had an adverse effect.

Hajizadeh further slammed Washington’s double standards in dealing with Iran’s conventional missile program, saying the US, indifferent to its own rules, has been boosting its atomic arsenal on a daily basis, but wants Iran not to have its own missiles.

The global arrogance “has set up a front against us,” but it cannot do anything, he noted while cautioning against the enemy’s plot to disrupt the national unity in Iran.