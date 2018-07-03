Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 8 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

US Readying Europe for Nuclear War on Russia: Lavrov Russia’s foreign minister has warned that the United States is preparing Europe to use tactical nuclear weapons against Russia.

Palestinians Condemn US Embassy Relocation to Al-Quds Palestinians have denounced a decision by the United States to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds (Jerusalem) in May.

US Producing Bio-Weapons Globally, Violating UN Conventions: Report The US frequently produces biological weapons including lethal viruses, bacteria, and toxins in blatant violation of the UN Convention

Iranian President Censure Israeli Regime’s PM Claims

Iranian President Censure Israeli Regime’s PM Claims

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the Israeli regime is in no position to claim that Iran is a threat to the West Asia region

Russia will not Strike First with Nuclear Weapons: Putin Russian president Vladimir Putin has reiterated that his country will not strike first with nuclear weapons.

Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman Welcomed by Protests in London Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has arrived in London amid unprecedented protests against his visit

Iran Tripled Missile Production Despite Enemy Pressure: Top Cmdr. The Islamic Republic of Iran has been able to triple its defense missiles production despite all enemy attempts to stop progress in this sector

Buddhist Mobs Attack Minority Muslims in Sri Lanka Buddhist mobs have attacked Sri Lanka’s Muslims overnight, burning and destroying mosques and businesses belonging to the minority community, police said on Wednesday.

Turkey to Purchase Russia’s S-400 Missiles despite US Threats: President Turkey will not cancel the contract for purchasing the air defense systems S-400 from Russia even despite the risk of sanctions that may be imposed by the US

Qatar Economy Strong, Saudi-Led Blockade Impact Waning: IMF The economic and financial impact on Qatar of a nine-month Saudi-led blockade is fading the economy continues to adjust successfully

Russian Transport Plane Crashed in Syria, 39 Killed Russia’s Antonov-26 transport plane crashed in Syria on Tuesday as it was about to land killing 39 people, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

Normalization with Israeli Regime Unforgivable Crime: Hamas Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, on Tuesday condemned all forms of normalization with Israel, dubbing it a crime that can never be tolerated.

UK Resolution at UNHRC on Ghouta Supports Terrorists: Syria FM Syria says that the UK resolution at the UN Human Rights Council on the situation in Ghouta sends message of support to terrorists .

Bahraini Regime Withholds Citizenship of Opposition Leader’s Baby Bahraini regime is withholding the full citizenship of the daughter of prominent Shiite and opposition leader Sheikh Ali Salman amid crackdown of opponents.

US-Led Coalition Killed 150 Civilians in Single Airstrike in Syria’s Raqqa: UN The UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria says US-led coalition killed 150 civilians in the airstrikes on a school in the northern Syrian city of Raqqah in March 2017.

UAE Lobbied to Oust US Secretary of State: Leaked The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lobbied to sack US secretary of state Rex Tillerson for failing to help the Persian Gulf Arab state in its struggle against its regional rival Qatar

Russia Says Militants Free to Leave East Ghouta

Yemeni Forces Shell Saudi Military Base, Kill Several Troops Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement fighters have shelled a military base in Saudi Arabia near border-crossing, Monday, scoring several direct hits on the installation with artillery shells.

Saudis Okay Air India’s Overflight to, from Israeli Regime: Netanyahu Saudi Arabia has permitted Air India to use the kingdom’s airspace for flights to and from Occupied Palestine, Israeli regime’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

Afghan Forces Kill Over 40 Militants in Anti-Terrorism Operations Afghanistan security forces have killed over 40 suspected terrorists in air-and-ground offensives in the past 24 hours

Russia’s Alternative Internet if Cut from World Wide Web Russia says if Western sanctions go as far as excluding it from the world wide web, the country’s own internet is ready

Saudi Crown Prince London Visit to be Marred by Protests over Yemen War Crimes Controversial Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman is set to arrive in London on Wednesday but the visit will be marred by protests against Saudi war crimes in Yemen.

45 Saudi Troops Killed by Yemen Forces in Retaliatory Attacks: Report Yemeni army soldiers and fighters from allied Popular Committees killed at least 45 Saudi troops in the kingdom’s southwestern border regions in February

Russia will not Strike First with Nuclear Weapons: Putin

Iran Tripled Missile Production Despite Enemy Pressure: Top Cmdr.

Iranian President Censure Israeli Regime’s PM Claims

Buddhist Mobs Attack Minority Muslims in Sri Lanka

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad

Iran Has Evidence of US-ISIS collusion: Official

45 Saudi Troops Killed by Yemen Forces in Retaliatory Attacks: Report

Saudi Crown Prince London Visit to be Marred by Protests over Yemen War Crimes

US Set up 20 Bases in Northern Syria, Provokes Turkey into War: Russia

What’s Behind Afghan Figures’ Saudi Visits?

Iran Foiled Terror Plots by over 30 Groups: Intel. Ministry

Afghan Forces Kill Over 40 Militants in Anti-Terrorism Operations

Russia Concerned over US Increasing Military Buildup along Its Borders

Yemeni Forces Shell Saudi Military Base, Kill Several Troops

Israeli Regime Sprays Poisonous Chemical on Palestinian Farms

Russian Transport Plane Crashed in Syria, 39 Killed

Iraqi Popular Forces Find Christian Mass Grave near Mosul

US Closes Embassy in Turkey over ’Security Threats’

What US, Turkey Really Want in Northern Syria

South Africa to Sever Diplomatic Ties with Israeli Regime

US Regime More Barbaric than ISIS: Iran Leader

Israeli Regime Forces Kidnapped 92-year-old Palestinian

US Military Occupation of Syria Targets Oil, Gas Resources: Hezbollah Leader

Syrian Forces Seize US-Made Weapons Terrorists Left behind

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 39th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution

85,000 Yemenis Displaced in 10 Weeks as Saudi Continue Bombardments

Iraqis Want US Forces Out after ISIS Defeat

Al Saud to Build Five Palaces amid Budget Deficit

Syria Reports US War Crime on Deir Ez-Zor to UN, Demands Action

ISIS Terrorists Eliminated in Hama, Aleppo: Syrian Army

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Terror Attacks on Yemen’s Aden

US Readying Europe for Nuclear War on Russia: Lavrov

At Least 17 Dead in US High School Terrorist Attack in Florida

Tunisian MP Tears up Israel Flag Pushing for Bill to Criminalize Ties

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Iran Tripled Missile Production Despite Enemy Pressure: Top Cmdr.

Wednesday 7 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Tripled Missile Production Despite Enemy Pressure: Top Cmdr.

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh

The Islamic Republic of Iran has been able to triple its defense missiles production despite all enemy attempts to stop progress in this sector

West Must Dismantle Nukes, Long Range Missiles Before Iran Missile Talks: Comdr.

Iran Reiterates Its Missile Program is Purely Defensive

Iran President Rejects Talks about Defensive Missile Program, Nuclear Deal

Alwaght- The Islamic Republic of Iran has been able to triple its defense missiles production despite all enemy attempts to stop progress in this sector, a senior military commander has revealed.

Speaking on Wednesday in Tehran, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force added that the country has managed to triple its missile production thanks to the firm support from both the executive and legislative arms of the establishment.

 “Today, despite the hostilities and the measures taken by the global arrogance and enemies, [the number of] those defending the development of the defense [sector] in the country has increased, and that the government, the parliament and everyone else stand united regarding the missile issue, particularly the ground-to-ground missiles,” he added.

Thanks to the support of all statesmen, “our [missile] products have increased three-fold compared to the past,” he added.

The senior military official said all the attempts by enemies to put limits on Iran’s defense power and engage in confrontation with the country have only had an adverse effect.

Hajizadeh further slammed Washington’s double standards in dealing with Iran’s conventional missile program, saying the US, indifferent to its own rules, has been boosting its atomic arsenal on a daily basis, but wants Iran not to have its own missiles.

The global arrogance “has set up a front against us,” but it cannot do anything, he noted while cautioning against the enemy’s plot to disrupt the national unity in Iran.

Yemeni People Suffer Shortage of Cooking Gas amid 3-Y Saudi Aggression, Blockade
Kashmiri Girls Learn Self-Defense after an Indian Cop Allegedly Raped, Murdered a Minor Girl
Syrian Forces Liberate Al-Nashabieh Town, Several Villages in Ghouta
1000s of Refugees Fleeing Violence in Congo Risk Their Lives to Reach Uganda
Yemeni People Suffer Shortage of Cooking Gas amid 3-Y Saudi Aggression, Blockade

Yemeni People Suffer Shortage of Cooking Gas amid 3-Y Saudi Aggression, Blockade

Russian Security Forces Detain Five People in Dagestan over Recruiting People for ISIS
Donald Trump`s Name Wiped off from Hotel, Tower in Panama
Palestinians Mourn Death of Farmers Killed at Hands of Israeli Regime Forces in Besieged Gaza
Israeli Regime Forces Throw Stun Grenade at Palestinian Couple Holding Baby