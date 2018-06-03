Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 7 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

US Readying Europe for Nuclear War on Russia: Lavrov Russia’s foreign minister has warned that the United States is preparing Europe to use tactical nuclear weapons against Russia.

Palestinians Condemn US Embassy Relocation to Al-Quds Palestinians have denounced a decision by the United States to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds (Jerusalem) in May.

US Producing Bio-Weapons Globally, Violating UN Conventions: Report The US frequently produces biological weapons including lethal viruses, bacteria, and toxins in blatant violation of the UN Convention

Buddhist Mobs Attack Minority Muslims in Sri Lanka

Buddhist Mobs Attack Minority Muslims in Sri Lanka

Buddhist mobs have attacked Sri Lanka’s Muslims overnight, burning and destroying mosques and businesses belonging to the minority community, police said on Wednesday.

Turkey to Purchase Russia’s S-400 Missiles despite US Threats: President Turkey will not cancel the contract for purchasing the air defense systems S-400 from Russia even despite the risk of sanctions that may be imposed by the US

Qatar Economy Strong, Saudi-Led Blockade Impact Waning: IMF The economic and financial impact on Qatar of a nine-month Saudi-led blockade is fading the economy continues to adjust successfully

Russian Transport Plane Crashed in Syria, 39 Killed Russia’s Antonov-26 transport plane crashed in Syria on Tuesday as it was about to land killing 39 people, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

Normalization with Israeli Regime Unforgivable Crime: Hamas Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, on Tuesday condemned all forms of normalization with Israel, dubbing it a crime that can never be tolerated.

UK Resolution at UNHRC on Ghouta Supports Terrorists: Syria FM Syria says that the UK resolution at the UN Human Rights Council on the situation in Ghouta sends message of support to terrorists .

Bahraini Regime Withholds Citizenship of Opposition Leader’s Baby Bahraini regime is withholding the full citizenship of the daughter of prominent Shiite and opposition leader Sheikh Ali Salman amid crackdown of opponents.

US-Led Coalition Killed 150 Civilians in Single Airstrike in Syria’s Raqqa: UN The UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria says US-led coalition killed 150 civilians in the airstrikes on a school in the northern Syrian city of Raqqah in March 2017.

UAE Lobbied to Oust US Secretary of State: Leaked The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lobbied to sack US secretary of state Rex Tillerson for failing to help the Persian Gulf Arab state in its struggle against its regional rival Qatar

Russia Says Militants Free to Leave East Ghouta

Yemeni Forces Shell Saudi Military Base, Kill Several Troops Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement fighters have shelled a military base in Saudi Arabia near border-crossing, Monday, scoring several direct hits on the installation with artillery shells.

Saudis Okay Air India’s Overflight to, from Israeli Regime: Netanyahu Saudi Arabia has permitted Air India to use the kingdom’s airspace for flights to and from Occupied Palestine, Israeli regime’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

Afghan Forces Kill Over 40 Militants in Anti-Terrorism Operations Afghanistan security forces have killed over 40 suspected terrorists in air-and-ground offensives in the past 24 hours

Russia’s Alternative Internet if Cut from World Wide Web Russia says if Western sanctions go as far as excluding it from the world wide web, the country’s own internet is ready

Saudi Crown Prince London Visit to be Marred by Protests over Yemen War Crimes Controversial Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman is set to arrive in London on Wednesday but the visit will be marred by protests against Saudi war crimes in Yemen.

45 Saudi Troops Killed by Yemen Forces in Retaliatory Attacks: Report Yemeni army soldiers and fighters from allied Popular Committees killed at least 45 Saudi troops in the kingdom’s southwestern border regions in February

US Ignoring UN Resolution on Syria’s Eastern Ghouta: Russian MoD The Russian Defense Ministry says the US violates the UN Security Council resolution on the ceasefire in Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta.

US Navy’s Nuclear-Powered Warship in Vietnam Amid China Tensions The USS Carl Vinson — the United States Navy’s massive nuclear-powered aircraft carrier — arrived in Vietnam on Monday amid tensions.

Iran Ready for Any Unfavorable Scenario on Nuclear Deal: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says Tehran is ready for any kind of unfavorable scenario on the landmark nuclear deal it reached with six world powers.

China to Boost 2018 Military Budget %8.1 China Plans to boost its defense budget by 8.1 percent in 2018, in a bid to further modernize its armed forces.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Turkey to Purchase Russia’s S-400 Missiles despite US Threats: President

Tuesday 6 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Turkey to Purchase Russia’s S-400 Missiles despite US Threats: President

Alwaght- Turkey will not cancel the contract for purchasing the air defense systems S-400 from Russia even despite the risk of sanctions that may be imposed by the US, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

“Let those who criticize us for purchasing the S-400 to fight terrorism look at themselves. Why are they silent about the S-300 which Greece has? And they tell us that this is a wrong step. What kind of alliance, what kind of solidarity is this? This would fly, but not with us,” Erdogan said in parliament.

"You’ve said nothing to Greece (in connection with the purchase of S-300 systems), but you said that you will not let Turkey acquire S-400. You claimed that the contact with Russia was a mistake. You also said that you might introduce sanctions. We are not going to be accountable to you. We will proceed along the right way without any concessions for the sake of achieving our own goals," Erdogan added.

In December, Russia and Turkey signed a loan agreement on the purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defense missile systems. According to the deal, Russia will supply Turkey with four batteries of S-400s. The initial delivery of the batteries to Ankara is planned for the first quarter of 2020, and the systems will be operated by the Turkish Armed Forces independently of Russia.

The deal has become a major concern for NATO. Earlier this month, NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller said that the S-400 does not integrate with NATO members' systems, while NATO's Military Committee Chairman Petr Pavel warned that although the nations had sovereignty in decision-making, they are also "sovereign in facing the consequences of that decision."

US President Donald Trump on August 2, 2017 signed the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). The act envisaged tighter sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea and cautioned US and foreign companies against concluding cooperation agreements or contracts with Russian manufacturers and agencies representing the defense and intelligence sectors.

 

Turkey Russia S-400 NATO Sanctions

