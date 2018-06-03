Normalization with Israeli Regime Unforgivable Crime: Hamas

Alwaght- Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, on Tuesday condemned all forms of normalization of ties with Israeli regime, dubbing it a crime that can never be tolerated.

A statement by Hamas said the Movement has been keeping tabs on the swift pace of normalization in the region, which it said makes part of ongoing attempts to cover up the incessant Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people.

“A new normalization wave has started to make its way into our nation in an attempt to make younger generations accept the colonizing Israeli entity as a fact of history,” Hamas said.

The group stressed the Palestinians’ firm rebuff of normalization in all its forms, saying breaking the “animosity barrier” with the Israeli occupation state amounts to an attempt to destabilize the legitimacy of the Palestinian resistance and to harm its reputation.

Hamas called on the Muslim and Arab nations to stand firm against Israel’s imperialistic and Judaization schemes and to never yield in to simmering pressure to recognize it as a legitimate entity at the expense of Palestinians’ dreams and rights.

Hamas hailed anti-normalization standpoints and endeavors, most notably the efforts made by BDS campaign overseas.

The resistance group vowed that it will forever remain the Palestinians’ bulletproof vest and a thorn in Israel’s throat.

The statement comes amid reports that the Saudi regime is leading reactionary Arab regimes intent on normalizing ties with the Israeli regime.

According to sources, controversial Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is legitimizing the normalization of ties with Israel entity through the powerful Saudi religious establishment, a force integral to Saudi daily life, and one that the Al Saud family has employed in the past to serve its political interests.

Arab states and especially Saudi Arabia is warming up to the Israeli regime at the expense of Palestinians who are struggling to liberate their lands, particularly the al-Aqsa Mosque-the third holiest site in Islam, currently under the occupation of the Israelis.