  Wednesday 7 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Buddhist Mobs Attack Minority Muslims in Sri Lanka

Buddhist Mobs Attack Minority Muslims in Sri Lanka

Buddhist mobs have attacked Sri Lanka’s Muslims overnight, burning and destroying mosques and businesses belonging to the minority community, police said on Wednesday.

Turkey to Purchase Russia’s S-400 Missiles despite US Threats: President Turkey will not cancel the contract for purchasing the air defense systems S-400 from Russia even despite the risk of sanctions that may be imposed by the US

Qatar Economy Strong, Saudi-Led Blockade Impact Waning: IMF The economic and financial impact on Qatar of a nine-month Saudi-led blockade is fading the economy continues to adjust successfully

Russian Transport Plane Crashed in Syria, 39 Killed Russia’s Antonov-26 transport plane crashed in Syria on Tuesday as it was about to land killing 39 people, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

Normalization with Israeli Regime Unforgivable Crime: Hamas Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, on Tuesday condemned all forms of normalization with Israel, dubbing it a crime that can never be tolerated.

UK Resolution at UNHRC on Ghouta Supports Terrorists: Syria FM Syria says that the UK resolution at the UN Human Rights Council on the situation in Ghouta sends message of support to terrorists .

Bahraini Regime Withholds Citizenship of Opposition Leader’s Baby Bahraini regime is withholding the full citizenship of the daughter of prominent Shiite and opposition leader Sheikh Ali Salman amid crackdown of opponents.

US-Led Coalition Killed 150 Civilians in Single Airstrike in Syria’s Raqqa: UN The UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria says US-led coalition killed 150 civilians in the airstrikes on a school in the northern Syrian city of Raqqah in March 2017.

UAE Lobbied to Oust US Secretary of State: Leaked The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lobbied to sack US secretary of state Rex Tillerson for failing to help the Persian Gulf Arab state in its struggle against its regional rival Qatar

Russia Says Militants Free to Leave East Ghouta

Yemeni Forces Shell Saudi Military Base, Kill Several Troops Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement fighters have shelled a military base in Saudi Arabia near border-crossing, Monday, scoring several direct hits on the installation with artillery shells.

Saudis Okay Air India’s Overflight to, from Israeli Regime: Netanyahu Saudi Arabia has permitted Air India to use the kingdom’s airspace for flights to and from Occupied Palestine, Israeli regime’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

Afghan Forces Kill Over 40 Militants in Anti-Terrorism Operations Afghanistan security forces have killed over 40 suspected terrorists in air-and-ground offensives in the past 24 hours

Russia’s Alternative Internet if Cut from World Wide Web Russia says if Western sanctions go as far as excluding it from the world wide web, the country’s own internet is ready

Saudi Crown Prince London Visit to be Marred by Protests over Yemen War Crimes Controversial Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman is set to arrive in London on Wednesday but the visit will be marred by protests against Saudi war crimes in Yemen.

45 Saudi Troops Killed by Yemen Forces in Retaliatory Attacks: Report Yemeni army soldiers and fighters from allied Popular Committees killed at least 45 Saudi troops in the kingdom’s southwestern border regions in February

US Ignoring UN Resolution on Syria’s Eastern Ghouta: Russian MoD The Russian Defense Ministry says the US violates the UN Security Council resolution on the ceasefire in Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta.

US Navy’s Nuclear-Powered Warship in Vietnam Amid China Tensions The USS Carl Vinson — the United States Navy’s massive nuclear-powered aircraft carrier — arrived in Vietnam on Monday amid tensions.

Iran Ready for Any Unfavorable Scenario on Nuclear Deal: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says Tehran is ready for any kind of unfavorable scenario on the landmark nuclear deal it reached with six world powers.

China to Boost 2018 Military Budget %8.1 China Plans to boost its defense budget by 8.1 percent in 2018, in a bid to further modernize its armed forces.

UAE Lobbied to Oust US Secretary of State: Leaked

Tuesday 6 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
UAE Lobbied to Oust US Secretary of State: Leaked

Alwaght- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lobbied to sack US secretary of state Rex Tillerson for failing to help the Persian Gulf Arab state in its struggle against its regional rival Qatar.

Leaked emails obtained by the BBC on Monday found Elliot Broidy, a businessman with links to the United Arab Emirates and a major Donald Trump fundraiser, wanted Tillerson fired for not supporting the UAE-backed blockade against Qatar.

According to the BBC article, the emails are an account of what Elliot Broidy told the US president during a meeting in October.

Broidy said in the emails that Tillerson was "performing poorly and should be fired at a politically convenient time".

Saudi Arabia along with its allies the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar in early June last year and imposed a blockade on the Persian Gulf Arab kingdom for what they called Doha’s pro-terrorist policies and supporting Iranian policies in the region.

The anti-Qatari move included an all-out sea, air, and ground embargo, and Riyadh did its best to provoke an international anti-Doha condemnation wave, but it failed, as only a couple of countries joined Saudi Arabia in its ban on its neighbor.

Rex Tillerson has also rebuked the embargo of Qatar, saying it was "impairing US and other international business activities in the region".

Trump fundraiser, according to the leaked emails, also said Qatar was "a television station with a country," referring to the broadcast network Al Jazeera. He added that the network has done "nothing positive".

Al Jazeera has routinely aired critical coverage of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, most recently of their aggression against neighboring Yemeni nation that has claimed lives of more than 14,000 civilians.

Broidy sent the emails to George Nader, a Lebanese-American businessman who operates as an adviser to the UAE’s military chief, Mohammed bin Zayed.

Both Broidy and Nader are people of interest in Robert Mueller’s probe into whether Trump illegally collaborated with foreign countries during the presidential campaign, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

"Mueller's investigators have questioned Nader and have pressed witnesses for information about any possible attempts by the Emiratis to buy political influence by directing money to support Trump during the presidential campaign, according to people with knowledge of the discussions," the paper reported. 

In a rebuttal to the leak, a spokesperson for Broidy’s defence company, Circinus, told the BBC that Qatar hacked his emails and that they "may have been altered".

"We have reason to believe this hack was sponsored and carried out by registered and unregistered agents of Qatar seeking to punish Mr Broidy for his strong opposition to state-sponsored terrorism," the spokesperson said.

Qatar has denied these claims.

"Qatar would like to state unequivocally that it has not engaged in or committed any of the alleged accusations made falsely by Mr Broidy, nor has it engaged or paid anyone to do so," the country’s communications office told the BBC.

 

 

