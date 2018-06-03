Yemeni Forces Shell Saudi Military Base, Kill Several Troops

Alwaght- Yemen's Ansarullah Movement fighters have shelled a military base in Saudi Arabia near border-crossing, Monday, scoring several direct hits on the installation with artillery shells.

Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network, published footage showing Ansarullah fighters targeting Saudi regime's military base near the Alab border-crossing. Several members of the Saudi-led Coalition forces were killed al-Masirah reported.

Yemeni army soldiers and fighters from allied Popular Committees killed at least 45 Saudi troops in the kingdom’s southwestern border regions in February as part of their retaliatory raids against the Riyadh regime’s aggression on the impoverished state.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies have been carrying out deadly airstrikes against the Ansarullah movement in an attempt to restore power to fugitive former President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh.

Nearly 14,000 Yemenis, mostly women, children and the elderly, have been killed since the onset of Saudi Arabia’s military campaign against the impoverished state. Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war. The Saudi-led war has also triggered a worsening humanitarian crisis of unprecedented proportions across Yemen.

However, the allied forces of the Yemeni army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.