  Tuesday 6 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

US Readying Europe for Nuclear War on Russia: Lavrov Russia’s foreign minister has warned that the United States is preparing Europe to use tactical nuclear weapons against Russia.

Palestinians Condemn US Embassy Relocation to Al-Quds Palestinians have denounced a decision by the United States to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds (Jerusalem) in May.

US Producing Bio-Weapons Globally, Violating UN Conventions: Report The US frequently produces biological weapons including lethal viruses, bacteria, and toxins in blatant violation of the UN Convention

News

Russia Says Militants Free to Leave East Ghouta

Yemeni Forces Shell Saudi Military Base, Kill Several Troops Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement fighters have shelled a military base in Saudi Arabia near border-crossing, Monday, scoring several direct hits on the installation with artillery shells.

Saudis Okay Air India’s Overflight to, from Israeli Regime: Netanyahu Saudi Arabia has permitted Air India to use the kingdom’s airspace for flights to and from Occupied Palestine, Israeli regime’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

Afghan Forces Kill Over 40 Militants in Anti-Terrorism Operations Afghanistan security forces have killed over 40 suspected terrorists in air-and-ground offensives in the past 24 hours

Russia’s Alternative Internet if Cut from World Wide Web Russia says if Western sanctions go as far as excluding it from the world wide web, the country’s own internet is ready

Saudi Crown Prince London Visit to be Marred by Protests over Yemen War Crimes Controversial Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman is set to arrive in London on Wednesday but the visit will be marred by protests against Saudi war crimes in Yemen.

45 Saudi Troops Killed by Yemen Forces in Retaliatory Attacks: Report Yemeni army soldiers and fighters from allied Popular Committees killed at least 45 Saudi troops in the kingdom’s southwestern border regions in February

US Ignoring UN Resolution on Syria’s Eastern Ghouta: Russian MoD The Russian Defense Ministry says the US violates the UN Security Council resolution on the ceasefire in Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta.

US Navy’s Nuclear-Powered Warship in Vietnam Amid China Tensions The USS Carl Vinson — the United States Navy’s massive nuclear-powered aircraft carrier — arrived in Vietnam on Monday amid tensions.

Iran Ready for Any Unfavorable Scenario on Nuclear Deal: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says Tehran is ready for any kind of unfavorable scenario on the landmark nuclear deal it reached with six world powers.

China to Boost 2018 Military Budget %8.1 China Plans to boost its defense budget by 8.1 percent in 2018, in a bid to further modernize its armed forces.

Street Artist Paints Pains Yemeni Kids Suffer under Saudi Aggression Yemeni Street artist Haifa Subay has painted a mural that shows a child holding his own leg in a bid to bring attention dire consequences of ongoing Saudi Arabia’s aggression against the neighboring nation.

US Closes Embassy in Turkey over ’Security Threats’ The US has closed to the public its embassy in Turkey on Monday because of a "security threat" and advised its citizens in the country to "keep a low profile."

Israeli Regime Sprays Poisonous Chemical on Palestinian Farms - Israeli regime planes on Sunday sprayed toxic pesticides on Palestinian farmlands along Gaza’s eastern border.

Russia Responds to US Deployment of Missiles Along Its Border Russia is undertaking measures of mirror response to the US deployment of 400 ABM missiles, State Duma’s defense committee chief has said.

UAE Interference in US Election on Table Too US investigators are probing possible attempts by UAE to gain political influence by funneling money to support Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Syrian Forces Liberate Al-Nashabieh Town, Several Villages in Ghouta Units of Syrian Army on Sunday regained control over a number of towns and villages in Gouta after eradicating Nusra Front terrorists and the affiliated groups.

Iran Foiled Terror Plots by over 30 Groups: Intel. Ministry Iranian security forces have foiled attacks by over 30 terrorist cells other than ISIS Takfiri group in recent years, the Intelligence Ministry has revealed.

Iran Denies Bahraini Regime’s Accusations as Blame Game Iran rejects Bahrain’s accusations that the Persian Gulf kingdom had arrested a 116-member terrorist cell with links to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Trump Dreams Lifelong Presidency Like ’Great’ Xi US President Donald Trump reportedly has hailed Chinese ruling party’s decision to eliminate a two-term limit for the presidency, paving the way for President Xi Jinping to grab power indefinitely.

alwaght.com
News

Yemeni Forces Shell Saudi Military Base, Kill Several Troops

Tuesday 6 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Yemeni Forces Shell Saudi Military Base, Kill Several Troops
Alwaght- Yemen's Ansarullah Movement fighters have shelled a military base in Saudi Arabia near border-crossing, Monday, scoring several direct hits on the installation with artillery shells.

Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network, published footage showing Ansarullah fighters targeting Saudi regime's military base  near the Alab border-crossing. Several members of the Saudi-led Coalition forces were killed al-Masirah reported.

Yemeni army soldiers and fighters from allied Popular Committees killed at least 45 Saudi troops in the kingdom’s southwestern border regions in February as part of their retaliatory raids against the Riyadh regime’s aggression on the impoverished state.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies have been carrying out deadly airstrikes against the Ansarullah movement in an attempt to restore power to fugitive former President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh.

Nearly 14,000 Yemenis, mostly women, children and the elderly, have been killed since the onset of Saudi Arabia’s military campaign against the impoverished state. Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war. The Saudi-led war has also triggered a worsening humanitarian crisis of unprecedented proportions across Yemen.

However, the allied forces of the Yemeni army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Saudi Arabia Yemen Aggression Ansarullah

