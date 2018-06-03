Afghan Forces Kill Over 40 Militants in Anti-Terrorism Operations

Alwaght- Afghanistan security forces have killed over 40 suspected terrorists in air-and-ground offensives in the past 24 hours, the country’s defense ministry announced on Monday.

This comes a week after President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani extended an olive branch to the Taliban at an international conference in capital Kabul, which was attended by representatives of more than 20 countries.

In a statement, the Afghan Ministry of Defense said 42 suspected ISIS and Taliban armed men were killed in the past 24 hours in different parts of the country.

The operations were carried out in Helmand, Uruzgan, Jawzjan, Nangarhar and Paktika provinces.

Separately, the Ministry of Interior announced Monday that two organizers of suicide attacks were arrested in eastern Nangarhar province bordering Pakistan.

Over past few months, terrorists have been increasingly targeting capital Kabul while Afghan forces have intensified air-and-ground offensives against them.

Last month, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reported 3,438 deaths and 7,015 wounded in the country last year despite US-led military presence in the war-torn country.

Afghanistan is still suffering from insecurity and violence years after the US and its allies invaded the country in 2001 as part of Washington’s so-called war on terror. US-led forces continue to occupy the country amid an upsurge of terrorist attacks by ISIS and Taliban groups and an unprecedented increase on narcotics production.