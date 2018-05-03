45 Saudi Troops Killed by Yemen Forces in Retaliatory Attacks: Report

Alwaght-Yemeni army soldiers and fighters from allied Popular Committees killed at least 45 Saudi troops in the kingdom’s southwestern border regions in February as part of their retaliatory raids against the Riyadh regime’s aggression on the impoverished state.

Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network, citing unnamed Yemeni military sources, reported that Yemeni forces and their allies fatally shot 45 troopers in the regions of Jizan, Najran and Asir last month. Another 19 sustained injuries in retaliatory attacks as well.

The report came only a day after Yemeni army soldiers and Popular Committees fighters shot and killed a Saudi soldier at al-Hajlah military camp in Najran, located about 844 kilometers south of Saudi Arabia’s capital city of Riyadh.

Yemeni forces and their allies also targeted another Saudi trooper on the outskirts of Qamar village in Jizan, located 966 kilometers south of Riyadh.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies have been carrying out deadly airstrikes against the Ansarullah movement in an attempt to restore power to fugitive former President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh.

Nearly 14,000 Yemenis, mostly women, children and the elderly, have been killed since the onset of Saudi Arabia’s military campaign against the impoverished state. Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war. The Saudi-led war has also triggered a worsening humanitarian crisis of unprecedented proportions across Yemen.

However, the allied forces of the Yemeni army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.