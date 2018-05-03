Iran Ready for Any Unfavorable Scenario on Nuclear Deal: President Rouhani

Alwaght- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says Tehran is ready for any kind of unfavorable scenario on the landmark nuclear deal it reached with six world powers.

In a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Tehran on Monday, President Rouhani noted that everyone will regret the potential collapse of the landmark nuclear agreement reached between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries in 2015 as the US continues its efforts to sabotage the deal and issues threats to pull out of it.

The Iranian president added that it is imperative to save the nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in order to improve regional security, stability and cooperation. "We will be ready for any kind of unfavorable scenario," he warned.

Iran and the P5+1 countries - namely the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China plus Germany - finalized the nuclear accord in July 2015 and started implementing it in January 2016.

Under the deal, Iran undertook to apply certain limits to its nuclear program in exchange for the termination of all nuclear-related sanctions against Tehran.

"The survival of the JCPOA will prove to the world that negotiations and diplomacy are the best options to solve problems," President Rouhani said.

He; however, warned that any collapse of the nuclear deal would mean that political negotiations are a waste of time.

The Iranian president urged all the signatories to the JCPOA to remain committed to their obligations under the deal, saying, "Iran will never be the first party to violate the JCPOA and regards this deal as effective in increasing regional and international trust, peace, cooperation and stability."

The French foreign minister, for his part, said Paris is keen to save and implement the nuclear deal.

Reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have proved that Iran has fully complied with the JCPOA, he said, adding that France would make its utmost efforts to save the accord.

Europe regards the nuclear agreement as a fundamental document for improving regional development and stability, Le Drian noted.

He emphasized that Iran and France can have positive cooperation on ways to improve regional stability and security and prevent humanitarian catastrophes in regional countries as well as settle the ongoing crises in the region.

The French foreign minister visited Iran on Monday on a delicate mission to reaffirm Europe's support for the nuclear agreement. He held talks with senior Iranian officials including Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani and Foreign Minister Zarif.