What’s behind Joint US-Israeli Military Drills?

  Tuesday 6 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on Tuesday 6 March 2018

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

US Readying Europe for Nuclear War on Russia: Lavrov Russia’s foreign minister has warned that the United States is preparing Europe to use tactical nuclear weapons against Russia.

Palestinians Condemn US Embassy Relocation to Al-Quds Palestinians have denounced a decision by the United States to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds (Jerusalem) in May.

US Producing Bio-Weapons Globally, Violating UN Conventions: Report The US frequently produces biological weapons including lethal viruses, bacteria, and toxins in blatant violation of the UN Convention

Russia Says Militants Free to Leave East Ghouta

Russia Says Militants Free to Leave East Ghouta

Yemeni Forces Shell Saudi Military Base, Kill Several Troops Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement fighters have shelled a military base in Saudi Arabia near border-crossing, Monday, scoring several direct hits on the installation with artillery shells.

Saudis Okay Air India’s Overflight to, from Israeli Regime: Netanyahu Saudi Arabia has permitted Air India to use the kingdom’s airspace for flights to and from Occupied Palestine, Israeli regime’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

Afghan Forces Kill Over 40 Militants in Anti-Terrorism Operations Afghanistan security forces have killed over 40 suspected terrorists in air-and-ground offensives in the past 24 hours

Russia’s Alternative Internet if Cut from World Wide Web Russia says if Western sanctions go as far as excluding it from the world wide web, the country’s own internet is ready

Saudi Crown Prince London Visit to be Marred by Protests over Yemen War Crimes Controversial Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman is set to arrive in London on Wednesday but the visit will be marred by protests against Saudi war crimes in Yemen.

45 Saudi Troops Killed by Yemen Forces in Retaliatory Attacks: Report Yemeni army soldiers and fighters from allied Popular Committees killed at least 45 Saudi troops in the kingdom’s southwestern border regions in February

US Ignoring UN Resolution on Syria’s Eastern Ghouta: Russian MoD The Russian Defense Ministry says the US violates the UN Security Council resolution on the ceasefire in Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta.

US Navy’s Nuclear-Powered Warship in Vietnam Amid China Tensions The USS Carl Vinson — the United States Navy’s massive nuclear-powered aircraft carrier — arrived in Vietnam on Monday amid tensions.

Iran Ready for Any Unfavorable Scenario on Nuclear Deal: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says Tehran is ready for any kind of unfavorable scenario on the landmark nuclear deal it reached with six world powers.

China to Boost 2018 Military Budget %8.1 China Plans to boost its defense budget by 8.1 percent in 2018, in a bid to further modernize its armed forces.

Street Artist Paints Pains Yemeni Kids Suffer under Saudi Aggression Yemeni Street artist Haifa Subay has painted a mural that shows a child holding his own leg in a bid to bring attention dire consequences of ongoing Saudi Arabia’s aggression against the neighboring nation.

US Closes Embassy in Turkey over ’Security Threats’ The US has closed to the public its embassy in Turkey on Monday because of a "security threat" and advised its citizens in the country to "keep a low profile."

Israeli Regime Sprays Poisonous Chemical on Palestinian Farms - Israeli regime planes on Sunday sprayed toxic pesticides on Palestinian farmlands along Gaza’s eastern border.

Russia Responds to US Deployment of Missiles Along Its Border Russia is undertaking measures of mirror response to the US deployment of 400 ABM missiles, State Duma’s defense committee chief has said.

UAE Interference in US Election on Table Too US investigators are probing possible attempts by UAE to gain political influence by funneling money to support Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Syrian Forces Liberate Al-Nashabieh Town, Several Villages in Ghouta Units of Syrian Army on Sunday regained control over a number of towns and villages in Gouta after eradicating Nusra Front terrorists and the affiliated groups.

Iran Foiled Terror Plots by over 30 Groups: Intel. Ministry Iranian security forces have foiled attacks by over 30 terrorist cells other than ISIS Takfiri group in recent years, the Intelligence Ministry has revealed.

Iran Denies Bahraini Regime’s Accusations as Blame Game Iran rejects Bahrain’s accusations that the Persian Gulf kingdom had arrested a 116-member terrorist cell with links to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Trump Dreams Lifelong Presidency Like ’Great’ Xi US President Donald Trump reportedly has hailed Chinese ruling party’s decision to eliminate a two-term limit for the presidency, paving the way for President Xi Jinping to grab power indefinitely.

What’s behind Joint US-Israeli Military Drills?

Monday 5 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
What’s behind Joint US-Israeli Military Drills?
Alwaght- On Sunday, the US and the Israeli regime have begun joint military drills with the presence of thousands of troops, with the declared aim being improving combat readiness of the two sides’ militaries for a joint regional conflict and also exploring ways to address possible missile attacks.

The drills, codenamed Juniper Cobra, include simulation of a scenario that leads to the American troops’ entry to Occupied Palestinian territories and jointly working to secure its airspace.

Reportedly, so far some 2,500 American military personnel and dozens of military vehicles have also been deployed to join the exercises. On the Israeli side, some 2,000 troops will also take roles. 

Being the biggest in this year between Washington and Tel Aviv, the maneuvers are seen of great significance as they reportedly simulate a full-scale battle in which the Israeli regime comes under missile strikes from all of the fronts. The air defenses serving in the exercises include the Israeli-made Iron Dome as well as American Patriot anti-missile defense systems.

The military drills are scheduled to last for two weeks. The main part started from March 4 and will last until March 15, but the practices and training will last to the end of the month, according to sources familiar will the event.

Last month, the Syrian air defenses shot down an Israeli air force’s fighter jet after it, together with other jets, carried out attacks into the Syrian territories. On the other side, the Syrian conditions for some time have been moving towards stability after seven years of devastating conflict. The two developments have sent into a spin the Israeli regime’s leaders who are now facing the presence of the Axis of Resistance forces close to their borders.

A set of developments have motivated the Israelis and the Americans to do military practicing:

1. Shift of Syrian war conditions to the advantage of the government of President Bashar al-Assad

2. Israeli-Lebanese gas field dispute and Tel Aviv’s lack of potentials to effectively address Hezbollah’s burgeoning missile power in case of war                    

3. Relocation of the American embassy to al-Quds (Jerusalem), set for May, which could trigger direct responses from Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements.

4. Rising power of the Iran-led Axis of Resistance which honed its military skills after engagement in the anti-terror fight in Syria and also getting toehold near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

In the recent years, Washington and Tel Aviv held military drills several times, including in October 2016, July 2016, and January 2017, all of which focused on exploring ways to obtain the readiness to confront Resistance camp’s rockets which now have in their range the whole Israeli territories.

Certainly, the drills aims is to fix the flaws the Patriot and the highly costly Iron Dome air defense systems are grappling with. The two anti-missile systems declined to deliver successful performance record in the face of not-so-complicated rockets fired by Hamas in the Gaza Strip into the Israeli cities in the past wars.

Another important factor driving the drills is the recent downing of Israeli F-16 fighter jet by Syria’s anti-aircraft systems which marked a dramatic change in the balance of terror between the Resistance front and the Israeli regime. In fact, the Israeli leaders are nightmarishly coming up with the reality that the image of their much-vaunted air superiority in the region, which has always been promoted as Tel Aviv’s trump card in the face of Damascus and Hezbollah, has vanished following the downing of their fighter. Now they are well aware that power scale have tiped in favor of the Axis of Resistance.

From another aspect, Israelis have been supporting the stumbling terrorist groups to perpetuate the crisis in Syria through repeated airstrikes on Syria’s military and civilian targets under the pretext of preventing Tehran from building military bases in the war-ravaged country. So, through the joint drills, Americans want to send a message of supporting the Israeli struggles to face the Iran's alleged aim of establishing military presence in Syria.

Last week, Fox News claimed Iran plans to set up military bases and arms factories inside Syria. The New York Times also joined the propaganda war, publishing details of satellite images about the so-called Iranian base in Syria. The American newspaper noted that the base appears to be near the capital Damascus and is home to rockets capable of hitting anywhere in the Israeli regime. As the drills began, the Israeli Prime Minister traveled to the US, where he will discuss with President Donald Trump the Iranian military presence in Syria.

All in all, the security concerns of Tel Aviv have crucially motivated the half-month military drills. Still, the exercises are highly an exhibitionist gesture because with a large number of ready-to-launch missiles and military bases across Syria and Lebanon that have occupied Palestinian territories' under their full cover, even with the US help, Tel Aviv regime cannot effectively counter the possible strikes.

 

Kashmiri Girls Learn Self-Defense after an Indian Cop Allegedly Raped, Murdered a Minor Girl
Syrian Forces Liberate Al-Nashabieh Town, Several Villages in Ghouta
1000s of Refugees Fleeing Violence in Congo Risk Their Lives to Reach Uganda
Over16 Dead During Attack on Military HQ, French Embassy in Burkina Faso
Kashmiri Girls Learn Self-Defense after an Indian Cop Allegedly Raped, Murdered a Minor Girl

Kashmiri Girls Learn Self-Defense after an Indian Cop Allegedly Raped, Murdered a Minor Girl

Donald Trump`s Name Wiped off from Hotel, Tower in Panama
Palestinians Mourn Death of Farmers Killed at Hands of Israeli Regime Forces in Besieged Gaza
Israeli Regime Forces Throw Stun Grenade at Palestinian Couple Holding Baby
Yemeni Forces Destroy Saudi Abrams Battle Tank in Kingdom`s Jizan Region