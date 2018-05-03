US Closes Embassy in Turkey over ’Security Threats’

Alwaght-The US has closed to the public its embassy in Turkey on Monday because of a "security threat" and advised its citizens in the country to "keep a low profile."

The US embassy, located in the Kavaklidere district of the capital city of Ankara, said in an alert on Sunday that it "will announce the reopening once it resumes services.”

The embassy advised Americans to steer clear of the embassy, stay away from large crowds, let friends and family members know about safety status and monitor the local media outlets.

"Heighten your personal security posture and awareness if you choose to visit popular tourist sites, shopping malls, shopping districts, and sports and entertainment venues," the security alert said.

The US embassy was the target of a 2013 suicide bombing claimed by a far-left group that killed a Turkish security guard.

Relations between NATO allies Washington and Ankara have been strained over a number of issues including the Trump administration's decision to provide weapons and equipment to the Kurds of Syria.

Ankara, which has always criticized any assistance to the Kurds, sees such Kurdish groups as linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK -- a separatist group that has waged insurgency against the Turkish government.

Turkey launched an operation in the Syrian city of Afrin on January 20 to eliminate the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara views as the Syrian branch of the outlawed Kurdish Workers Party (PKK).

The US views the YPG as an ally in Syria, where the militant group forms the backbone of the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) which is being trained, equipped and protected by the Americans.

The Syrian government has condemned both the "Turkish aggression" and the "illegitimate" US presence in Syria.

While Turkey is coming under mounting pressure over reports of rising civilian casualties, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced plans to expand the offensive to Manbij where Turkish troops are likely to face US-led forces.