Israeli Regime Sprays Poisonous Chemical on Palestinian Farms

Alwaght- Israeli regime planes on Sunday sprayed toxic pesticides on Palestinian farmlands along Gaza's eastern border.

Nizar al-Wahedi of the Palestinian Agriculture Ministry (PIC) said that the toxic chemicals were used along the border between the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories on Sunday.

He said the Palestinian ministry was not aware of the composition of the Israeli chemicals being sprayed on Palestinian farmlands.

"Israel has no right to spray pesticides on Palestinian lands,” Wahedi said.

Farmers and eyewitnesses told PIC that Israeli regime planes started in the early morning hours to spray farmlands east of Gaza city with poisonous chemical substances, affirming that these pesticides have a negative effect on the crops and cause farmers to suffer huge losses.

Farmer Abu al-Said explained that the effects of Israeli pesticides appear two or three days after they are sprayed.

Israel claims that it only sprays weed killers near the border fence, but it usually sprays land around the targeted areas killing and damaging Palestinian crops.

The Israeli regime has ignored calls by human rights groups to stop poisoning Palestinian farm produce under the pretext of getting rid of wild plants and weeds.

The Gaza Strip has been under an inhuman Israeli imposed siege since 2007. On Monday, a European human rights group warned that Israel’s blockade on the Gaza Strip has brought the enclave to the brink of total collapse.

The worsening humanitarian and public health situation in Gaza is worrying with countries being asked to step in to stop the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe. Palestinian factions warned against an imminent implosion on Feb. 20.