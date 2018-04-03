Russia Responds to US Deployment of Missiles Along Its Border

Alwaght- Russia is undertaking measures of mirror response to the US deployment of 400 ABM missiles, targeted on Russia, head of the State Duma’s defense committee Vladimir Shamanov said.

"This situation is, of course, under control, and mirror measures have been undertaken, or would be undertaken without delay", Shamanov told TASS.

"The threats are high. Given the short flight-in time, they [the US] make us address certain tasks, some of which have been settled, but some are still due," he continued. "Of course, it is a difference when they [anti-missiles] were thousand kilometers away, and it is different when they are hundreds kilometers away."

Earlier on Saturday, a military-diplomatic source told reporters the US had deployed more than 400 anti-missiles targeted on Russia. In California and in Alaska, they deployed more than 40 GBI silo-based long-ranged interceptor missiles. Another 180 Standard-3 anti-missiles are operational on US Navy guided missile warships within the Atlantic and Pacific Fleets, as well as at the US bases in Japan and Spain. Another 24 Standard-3 anti-missiles are on duty in Romania.

On Thursday, in his speech to the Federal Assembly Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled the most advanced systems of strategic weapons, developed in response to Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABM Treaty) and practical deployment of the ABM shield both inside the US and outside its borders.

Among the new cutting-edge weapons are the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, the Kinzhal hypersonic weapons system, a nuclear-armed cruise missile, as well as a dual-capable unmanned underwater vehicle, which is meant for conventional and nuclear missions.