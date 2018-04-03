UAE Interference in US Election on Table Too

Alwaght- US investigators are probing possible attempts by United Arab Emirates (UAE) to gain political influence by funneling money to support Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

According to the New York Times, Special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators is looking into whether an adviser to the de facto leader of the UAE has influenced White House policymaking.

The New York Times reported Saturday that Mueller's team is looking into a Lebanese-American businessman and adviser to the UAE's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

That businessman, George Nader, visited the White House frequently last year, according to the New York Times. The investigators are examining Nader's role in the White House's policymaking and asking about efforts by the Emiratis to influence the Trump administration suggests that Mueller's probe has broadened beyond alleged Russian election interference.

According to the American daily, investigators have been asking witnesses about possible attempts by the Emiratis to buy influence in the White House by supporting President Trump's 2016 campaign.

Last summer, Trump got involved in on a dispute that UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt were having with Qatar, calling on Qatar to stop funding 'terrorism' and claiming credit for and endorsing the decision of Saudi-led Arab regime to impose a blockade on the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom.