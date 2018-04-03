Syrian Forces Liberate Al-Nashabieh Town, Several Villages in Ghouta

Alwaght- Units of Syrian Army on Sunday regained control over a number of towns and villages in Ghouta after eradicating al-Nusra Front terrorists and the affiliated groups.

According to local media reports, during the past two days and outside the specified truce periods, Syrian Arab Army units carried out operations targeting the positions of terrorists in Eastern Ghouta in response to the terrorists’ attacks on Damascus and its countryside.

The operations resulted in regaining control over the town of al-Nashabiye and the vilages and farms of Otaya, Hosh al-Salihiye, Hosh Kharabo, Haarma, Beit Nayem, and al-Ebb farms, in addition to the Air Defense Battalion, and the Transport Regiment.

The army units advanced from several directions, clearing several towns and farms from terrorists in the direction of Harasta and Douma, eliminating large numbers of terrorists and destroying their bases, tunnels, trenches, and ordinance.

Along with these operations, the Syrian Arab Army is continuing to provide protection to the safe corridor set up for evacuating civilians via al-Wafidin Camp, in addition to making preparations to deliver food aid to civilians in Eastern Ghouta.

Syrian forces are engaged in intensive operations to wipe out remnants of terrorists in many parts of the country after a successful offensive to retake all territories previously occupied by ISIS terrorist group in the country. Syria has been gripped by a foreign-backed insurgency since 2011 which has led to the killing of hundreds of thousands of civilians and displacing of millions.