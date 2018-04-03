Iran Foiled Terror Plots by over 30 Groups: Intel. Ministry

Alwaght- Iranian security forces have foiled attacks by over 30 terrorist cells other than ISIS Takfiri group in recent years, an official with Iran's Intelligence Ministry has revealed.

"More than 30 armed terrorist groups had plans to carry out measures over the past few years to make the country insecure and disturb the peace of the [Iranian] people," the deputy intelligence minister for counter-terrorism said in the southern city of Shiraz on Sunday.

He added that all the terrorist moves had been foiled following vigilance of the Iranian people and great efforts by security forces in cooperation with Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Army, the police force and the judicial system.

The unnamed official of Intelligence Ministry stressed the importance of remaining vigilant in the face of new plots by terrorists and their regional and international supporters.

The IRGC Ground Forces' Najaf base said late in January that it had arrested a number of ISIS Takfiri terrorists in the west of the country.

Following intelligence activities, the IRGC division engaged in clashes with 21 members of the ISIS terrorist group, which had entered the country through its western borders.

Late January this year, Iranian Intelligence Ministry announced that it had thwarted a Saudi-operated scheme to carry out terrorist bombing in the Islamic Republic.

According to an announcement, security agents in Iran found and confiscated 23 rigged bombs of the remote-operated kind which “had been brought to the country according to a plot by Saudi Arabian spy agencies to cause disturbances and insecurity in eastern provinces”.