Iran Denies Bahraini Regime’s Accusations as Blame Game

Alwaght- Iran has rejected as "repetitious and baseless" Bahrain’s accusations that a 116-member terrorist arrested in the Persian Gulf kingdom had links to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

"Playing a blame game and drawing up repetitive scenarios as well as [leveling] baseless accusations against others will not solve the Bahraini government's problems with its citizens," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Sunday.

"We once again urge Bahraini officials to prepare the ground for engagement and dialogue with their own people instead of intensifying security and police approaches," he added.

His comments came after Bahrain claimed that it has arrested 116 suspected members of a “terror cell” allegedly linked to Iran, claiming that as many as 48 detainees had received military training in Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon.

Bahrain, a close ally of the US in the Persian Gulf region, has been witnessing protests against the ruling Al Khalifa dynasty since early 2011, with Manama using brutal measures in an attempt to crush the demonstrations.

Many Bahrainis have been killed and thousands of others injured and arrested in the ongoing crackdown on the peaceful protests.