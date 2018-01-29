Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Sochi Hosts Syria Peace Talks as Saudi-Backed Group Pulls Out

Sochi Hosts Syria Peace Talks as Saudi-Backed Group Pulls Out A fresh round of peace talks between the Syrian government and the opposition has started at the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday

New Book Reveals How Israeli Assassination Machine Targeted 2,700 People Israeli regime has carried out at least 2,700 assassination operations against Palestinians, Egyptians, Syrians and Iranians since World War II, a new book reveals.

US Claims against Syria, Russia on Chemical Probe Meant to Protect Terrorists: Official Fabricated claims by the US envoy to the UN against Russia and Syria on chemical weapons probe are meant to protect terrorists by Western government

Hezbollah Leader Warns Israeli Regime against Provocations on Lebanon Border Hezbollah leader has warned the Israeli regime against any provocative move on the border between Lebanon and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Top OIC Parliamentarians in Tehran Condemn Trump’s Al-Quds Decision Parliamentarians from Muslim countries have concluded their meeting in Tehran by condemning US President recognition of al-Quds as Israeli regime capital.

Iraqi Parliament Restores Banking Ties with Kurdistan Region

Iraqi Parliament Restores Banking Ties with Kurdistan Region

Iraqi members of parliament voted on Monday to lift sanctions imposed on banks in the Kurdistan region after a botched secession bid.

Landslides Threaten Lives of over 100,000 Rohingyas Surviving in Refugee Camps The UN warned more than 100,000 Rohingya refugees who fled Myanmarese regime’s violence are in grave danger in muddy camps of neighboring Bangladesh where landslides threaten their lives when the mid-year monsoon season begins.

Turkey Detains 311 People over Rebuking Incursion into Syria’s Afrin Turkey has arrested 311 people for rebuking Ankara’s military incursion into neighboring Syria’s northwestern region of Afrin, the government said on Monday.

11 Soldiers Killed as ISIS Attacks Army Academy in Kabul Five gunmen, belonging to ISIS terrorist group, raided on Monday a military academy in Kabul, the Afghan capital, and 11 soldiers and wounded 16 more.

Zionist Settlers Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque, Preform Talmudic Rituals Groups of extremist settlers escorted by the Israeli police on Sunday morning stormed al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds to perform Talmudic rituals.

Leading Syrian Opposition Group to Participate in Sochi Talks A Syria’s Tomorrow opposition group confirmed its participation in a Syrian National Dialogue Congress due to be held in Russia’s city of Sochi .

Saudi Demand for Neutral Venues in Football Matches with Qatar Rejected Saudi Arabia must host Qatar’s football teams during the Asian Champions League for home fixtures next month

Rival Saudi-UAE-Backed Militias Clash in Southern Yemen Southern Yemeni city of Aden has witness deadly clashes between rival militia groups, one backed by Saudi Arabia and the other by United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Israeli Regime Troops Killed 3 Palestinian Kids, Detained 52 this Month -Israeli regime forces have killed three Palestinian minors and arrested 52 others since the beginning of the current year amid rising brutality of the regime.

Turkey Says Killed 484 Kurdish Militias, ISIS Terrorists in Incursion into Syria Turkish said on Sunday its military has killed 484 Kurdish militias and ISIS terrorists since the beginning of military incursion into Syria’s northwestern Afrin region on January 20.

US Assembles UNSC Members to Sell Anti-Iran Missile Propaganda The US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley is set to show to Security Council’s envoys the debris purportedly from a Yemeni missile that reached deep inside Saudi territory last year, with Washington claiming that it was supplied by Iran.

14 Malian Soldiers Killed in Terrorist Attack on Army Camp Terrorists stormed an army camp in northern Mali early on Saturday, killing at least 14 soldiers

Syria Vows to Continue War on Terror Aided by Iran, Russia: President Assad Syrian President says his country is focused on pushing ahead with counter-terrorism aided by friendly countries, namely Iran and Russia .

South African Sports Minister Boycotts Israeli Tennis Match South African sports minister will boycott a Davis Cup tennis tie between his country and the Israeli regime to be held in Pretoria on February 2-3 .

Japan Deploys F-35A Stealth Warplanes Amid Korea Tensions Japan has commissioned the first of its new US-made F-35A stealth war planes at a military base in the north of the country amid ongoing regional tension over North Korea’s missile testing.

Turkey Demands Immediate Withdrawal of US Troops from Syria’s Manbij The US must withdraw its troops from Syria’s northern Manbij region and put an end to its support for Kurdish militia in the area, Turkey demanded Saturday.

US Muslim, Non-Muslim Protesters Slam Trump Travel Ban US Muslim and non-Muslim protesters have slammed efforts by the Trump administration to institute a ban on travel by residents of several Muslim countries.

IRGC Dismantles ISIS Terror Cell in West Iran, 3 Forces Killed: Commander A division of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) dismantled a 21-strong terrorist cell affiliated to ISIS in the West Asian country’s western areas

Iraqi Popular Forces Find Mass Grave near Hawijah, Kirkuk Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have unearthed a mass grave in Kirkuk province, which contained the bodies of dozen of civilians believed to have been executed by ISIS terrorists when they were in control of an area there.

Bahrain in Very Dangerous Direction: Rights Group Human rights groups expressed deep concerns over deteriorating situation in tiny Persian Gulf Island of Bahrain where the West-backed Al Khalifa regime has been cracking down on pro-democracy activists since 2011.

News

Iraqi Parliament Restores Banking Ties with Kurdistan Region

Monday 29 January 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Iraqi Parliament Restores Banking Ties with Kurdistan Region
Alwaght- Iraqi members of parliament voted on Monday to lift sanctions imposed on banks in the Kurdistan region after a botched secession bid.

Lawmakers in Baghdad approved that sanctions be lifted after they had “fulfilled their purpose” by enforcing federal controls on the Kurdish banking industry.

The Baghdad government will now enact the decision.

The sanctions included restrictions on dollar and foreign currency transfers and sales to four Kurdish-owned banks by the central bank in Baghdad.

A ban on direct international flights to and from the Kurdistan region, also imposed in retaliation for the Sept. 25 Kurdish secession vote, is still in place.

The central government in Baghdad said the vote, which was opposed by regional governments, is illegal.

In October, Iraqi government forces dislodged Kurdish fighters from several disputed areas including the oil region of Kirkuk.

