15 Killed as ISIS Terrorists Strike Afghan Capital, Kabul

Alwaght- At least 15 people were killed and almost 20 others were wounded after ISIS Takfiri terrorists launched an attack on Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Thursday evening.

The blast happened close to a group of security personnel who were carrying out an operation against illegal drugs and alcohol dealing, officials said.

The wounded had been brought to city hospitals after the blast in an area of the city not far from the US Embassy and other foreign missions.

A security official at the scene confirmed the explosion had been caused by a suicide attack and Kabul police spokesman Basir Mujahid said at least five police had been killed.

Police officers at the scene said the bomber had been wearing police or army uniform and had approached a group of security personnel near where the controls on illegal drugs and alcohol had been carried out, but there was no official confirmation.

"Kabul police forces were there to prevent a possible protest when a suicide bomber approached them and detonated his suicide vest," Mr Mujahid said.

ISIS Takfiri terrorist group claimed responsibility for the brutal attack, saying it had killed or injured some 80 Afghan police and security people.

The attack happened days after a suicide bomber killed at least 41 people and wounded more than 80 at a Shi'ite cultural centre in Kabul, underlining the precarious security situation in the Afghan capital.

That attack was claimed by Isis, which has claimed responsibility for a number of similar attacks in Afghanistan over the past two years.

The country is still suffering from insecurity and violence years after the US and its allies invaded the country in 2001 as part of Washington’s so-called war on terror.

In recent months, ISIS terrorists, after suffering devastating blows in Iraq and Syria, have now relocated to Afghanistan through alliances with local terror networks.