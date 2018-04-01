Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 5 January 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

UN Slams Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Violations

UN Slams Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Violations United Nations human rights experts called on Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to end the "repression" of rights activists and release dozens detained

Israeli Knesset Approves Bill Paving Way for Jewish-Only Al-Quds Israeli regime’s legislation body Knesset in a late-night debate approved a bill that enacts stiff new obstacles to any potential land-for-peace deal involving al-Quds (Jerusalem), while also easing the way to rid the city of several overwhelmingly Palestinian neighborhoods.

1,000 Days of Saudi-Led War, Yemen Sliding into Deepening Catastrophe: UN As the brutal Saudi-aggression on Yemen passes the grim 1,000-day milestone, the UN is warning that the situation is worsening

Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour The Emir of Qatar ended his African visit by granting nearly 100 hundred million dollars to fund various development projects.

Saudi War on Yemen Backed by US, Serving Israeli Regime: Ansarullah Leader The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement says Saudi-led war on the country is backed by the US and serving the interests of the Israeli regime.

News

15 Killed as ISIS Terrorists Strike Afghan Capital, Kabul

15 Killed as ISIS Terrorists Strike Afghan Capital, Kabul

At least 15 people were killed after ISIS Takfiri terrorists launched an attack on Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Thursday evening.

Saudi Regime Bans Qataris from Umrah Pilgrimage The Saudi regime has been preventing Qatari pilgrims from performing the Umrah pilgrimage.

Two Russian Troops Killed in Syria’s Hmeymim Airbase Shelling Two Russian military servicemen were killed in the December 31 mortar shelling of the Hmeymim airbase in Syria by militants

Diphtheria Cases in Yemen near 500 amid Saudi Aggression: WHO At least 471 people in Yemen have been infected with diphtheria, killing one in 10 of them amid ongoing Saudi aggression, the WHO said on Thursday.

Russia Rejects Hypocritical US Call for UN Meeting on Iran Russia has reminded the US of violent Ferguson and Occupy Crackdowns after Washington’s envoy to the UN called for a UN meeting on recent events in Iran.

Afghan Forces Thwart ISIS Attacks in Kabul, Several Arrested Security forces in the Afghan capital Kabul have managed to foil attacks planned by ISIS Takfiri terrorists.

Boko Haram Takfiri Terrorists Kill 11 in Nigeria Mosque Attack Eleven worshippers were killed on Wednesday when a suspected Boko Haram Takfiri terrorist attacked a mosque on Nigeria’s border with Cameroon.

Egyptian Grand Mufti Declares Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Forbidden in Islam The Egyptian Grand Mufti has issued an official fatwa, banning bitcoin which soared in value over the $20,000 mark in December.

US-Backed ISIS, MKO Terrorists Involved in Iran Disturbances: IRGC Chief Many rioters arrested in Iran disturbances are affiliated to U S-backedMKO and ISIS terrorist groups, the IRGC commander has revealed.

Racist Israeli Regime Kicks Out 38,000 African Migrants Racist Israeli regime has ordered thousands of Africans residing in the entity to leave within three months or face indefinite imprisonment.

Turkish President Backs Peace, Stability in Iran President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed on peace and stability in Iran when he talked to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani over the phone on Wednesday.

’Al Quds Not for Sale’: Palestine to Trump after US Threatens to Cut $300mn Aid Palestine says al-Quds (Jerusalem) is not for sale, responding to a threat by US President to cut annual aid to the Palestinian Authority.

Iranians Hold Massive Pro-government Rallies to Condemn Riots Iranians hold mass rallies across the country to support the Islamic establishment and condemn the recent wave of deadly riots in some areas.

Trump Sabotaged Our Search for Peace, Freedom, justice: Palestinian Leader A senior Palestinian leader rebuked on Wednesday US President’s threat to cut aid to the Palestinian Authority, calling his tweets “blackmail.”

My Nuclear Bottom Bigger Than Yours: Trump to N Korean Leader US President Donald Trump took to tweeter on Tuesday to tell North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that he has a bigger and more powerful “nuclear button".

Zionist Settlers Desecrated Al-Aqsa 25,000 Times in 2017: Report Extremist Zionist settlers, under protection by Israeli forces, desecrated Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied al Quds (Jerusalem) over 25,000 times in 2017.

Saudi Regime Hikes Fuel Prices by 127% to Plug Budget Deficit The cost of living is set to skyrocket in Saudi Arabia as the monarchy raises gasoline prices and introduces value-added taxation to plug the budget deficit.

Iran Slams US President’s "Insulting" Tweets Iran has condemned US President Donald Trump’s "insulting" tweets about the recent protests against economic conditions in a number of Iranian cities

Pakistan Accuses US of Ignoring Terrorists’ Presence in Afghanistan Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif took to Twitter to fire back at US President’s Trump’s outburst.

Enemies of Iran Intent on Creating Problems for Islamic System: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says enemies have been using various tools to deal blows to the Iranian nation and the Islamic establishment .

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US, Israel, Saudi Arabia Incited Violent Protests in Iran: Hezbollah Leader

Afghan Forces Thwart ISIS Attacks in Kabul, Several Arrested

Russia Rejects Hypocritical US Call for UN Meeting on Iran

Two Russian Troops Killed in Syria’s Hmeymim Airbase Shelling

Saudi Regime Bans Qataris from Umrah Pilgrimage

Diphtheria Cases in Yemen near 500 amid Saudi Aggression: WHO

Female Muslim Journalist Submits Bid for Russia’s Presidential Run

What’s New Dream of Saudi Crown Prince for Lebanon?

North Korea Vows More Missile Tests in 2018

1,000 Days of Saudi-Led War, Yemen Sliding into Deepening Catastrophe: UN

Pakistan Warns US against Unapproved Military Operations

US Foolishly Gave Pakistan $33 B in Aid But Got Lies, Deceit: Trump

Telegram Shuts down Saudi-Owned Channel over Violence-Inciting

Country Belongs to People; Protest, Criticism Their Right: Iran President

Turkey Warns over ’External Intervention’ in Iran Protests

Jordanian King Thwarts Saudi-Backed Coup, Sacks Brothers from Army

Pakistan Accuses US of Ignoring Terrorists’ Presence in Afghanistan

US Helicopters Evacuated ISIS Commanders from Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

Millions of Iranian Hold Pro-Islamic Republic Rallies across Country

Trump Sabotaged Our Search for Peace, Freedom, justice: Palestinian Leader

China Rejects US Allegation of Oil Transfer to N Korea

Iran, Turkey Defense Ministers Denounce Trump’s Al-Quds Move

Iran’s President Phones Hamas Chief, Urges Unity, Resistance to Confront Israeli Regime

Iran’s Kish Island to Host World Cup 2022 Camps after Deal with Qatar

Arab, Muslim Countries Face Decisive Test over al-Quds: Top Iranian Cmdr.

Trump’s Al-Quds Decision Aims at Destroying Al-Aqsa Mosque: Iranian Commander

Iran Slams Trump’s Al-Quds Decision as Violation of Intl. Resolutions

Hamas Hails South Africa’s Move to Downgrade Ties with Israeli Regime

Iran Leader Pans Israeli Calling Al-Quds Capital, Says Palestine Would Be Free

Qatar Purchases 24 Typhoon Warplanes from UK as Tensions with Saudis Increase

Israel Terrorist, Kid-Killer Regime: Turkish President

Why IS Russia Supporting Syrian Kurds?

ISIS No Longer Controls Territory in Syria: Russia MOD

Arab States Timid to Respond to US’ Al-Quds Move: Turkey

US Warplane Hampered Russian Jets Escorting Syria Humanitarian Aid Convoy

Jordanian King Thwarts Saudi-Backed Coup, Sacks Brothers from Army

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Saudi Regime Bans Qataris from Umrah Pilgrimage

Thursday 4 January 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Regime Bans Qataris from Umrah Pilgrimage

Related Content

Turkey Deploys More Troops to Doha amid Qatar-Saudi Row

Qatar Unveiled Ballistic Missiles Amid Tensions with Saudi Arabia

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The Saudi regime has been preventing Qatari pilgrims from performing the Umrah pilgrimage.

According to Qatari newspaper Al-Raya, Saudi Arabia has been taking arbitrary measures against Qatari pilgrims visiting Mecca.

Early June, Saudi-led regimes severed relations with Qatar and imposed a blockade against it, accusing Doha of funding "extremism". Qatar has vehemently rejected the allegations as "baseless".

On June 22, the block, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, issued a 13-point list of demands, including the shutdown of Al Jazeera TV, limiting ties with Iran, and expelling Turkish troops stationed in the country as a prerequisite to lifting the blockade.

Qatar rejected all the demands, denouncing them as attempts to violate its sovereignty.

According to Al-Raya, Saudi authorities deported a group of 20 Qatari nationals from Jeddah airport to Kuwait last week, after two days in detention at the facility, while they were on their way to perform the Umrah.

Umrah is sometimes known as the lesser pilgrimage or the minor pilgrimage, in comparison to the annual Hajj pilgrimage of Islam. It is a visit Muslims take to the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, outside of the designated Hajj pilgrimage dates.

On Twitter, at least one Qatari national appeared to confirm the Al-Raya report.

"I intended to perform Umrah but Saudi authorities prevented me," said Mohamed Ben Hamid Al Mohanadi, in a tweet dated December 25.

The newspaper said the alleged behaviour was not "acceptable religiously or morally and should not be tolerated", adding the incident represented Saudi Arabia's continued "politicising of religious rites".

Al-Raya's account is one of several reports of Qataris being stopped from performing pilgrimages in Saudi Arabia's holy cities.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Saudi regime Umrah Pilgrimage Qatar blockade

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Pakistani People Rally, Burn Trump`s Effigy to Protest His Insulting Tweets
Syrian President and His Family Visit Injured Army personnel in Homs Province
Palestinians Continue to Protest US Decision to Recognize Al-Quds as Israeli Regime Capital
Funeral for Family Members Killed in Saudi Airstrikes Held in Yemen
Pakistani People Rally, Burn Trump`s Effigy to Protest His Insulting Tweets

Pakistani People Rally, Burn Trump`s Effigy to Protest His Insulting Tweets

Over 20 Killed as Saudi Warplanes Hit Gas Station in Yemen`s Hodeidah Province
Iranians Hold Pro-Government Rallies, Chant Anti-Riot, Israel, US Slogans
Syrian Army Liberates More Areas from Tharir Al-Sham Terrorist Group in Northeastern Hama
Two Mass Graves Containing 115 Bodies Discovered in Already ISIS-Held Raqqa, Syyria