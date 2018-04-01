US, Israel, Saudi Arabia Incited Violent Protests in Iran: Hezbollah Leader

Alwaght- The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement says the United States, the Israeli regime and Saudi Arabia incited violent protests in Iran.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks on Wednesday in an interview with Lebanon-based Arabic-language al-Mayadeen news network and stressed that the unrest was sparked by economic factors that were exploited by external forces.

The Hezbollah leaded noted that the outcome of the recent protests in Iran will disappoint US President Donald Trump.

"Trump's hopes have been disappointed" as will the hopes of "all those who bet that the protests would grow and lead to the fall of the government and chaos in Iran," he added.

Nasrallah went on to express confidence that Iran will bring the riots under full control.

"In Iran there is nothing to worry about and the issue is being taken seriously... The size of the protests is not large," he added.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed the widespread public support for Iran’s foreign policy, specifically regarding Al-Quds (Jerusalem) which Iranian people consider as part of their national security.

As for Iran's military engagement in Syria, the Hezbollah leader pointed out that “when the Syrian file was discussed in Iran, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei stressed that if Iran had not offered support to Syria, the battle would have reached the borders of Iran.”

Iran proudly supports Palestinians

Concerning US President Donald Trump’s decisions against Palestine, Sayyed Nasrallah stated that “a settlement would’ve given the Israeli regime more time, but what happened is that Trump cut any path for a settlement after his move on Al-Quds which is a major issue for all Muslims, Christians, and Arabs.”

“The main topic today is the Intifada (uprising) inside Palestine and the required support outside Palestine,” Sayyed Nasrallah asserted, adding that “if any Arab country was aiding the Palestinians as much as Iran did, it would’ve made a celebration every time it gave a check (offered support).”

As he stressed that “Iran is proud to perform its duty by supporting the Palestinian factions,” Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that there isn’t any financial interlocutor between the Islamic Republic and the Palestinian resistance and that the relationship between them is direct.”

Future confrontation with the Israeli regime

Regarding the resistance, Sayyed Nasrallah noted that “the resistance axis does not have the choice to engage in a classic war against the enemy, it rather depends on draining it and taking advantage of time. Our aim is to resist, not to get in a war, but Trump and Netanyahu might push the region towards war, and the axis of resistance should be always ready for that… The war aims at hitting the resistance axis, and this axis must change this threat into an opportunity.”

“Tens of thousands will join our side in any war and the whole axis is preparing itself to transform the threat into a historic opportunity that goes beyond Galilee,” the Hezbollah leader pointed out.

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah also referred to aspects of any future confrontation with the Zionist entity.

“I will add to the slogan ‘To Al-Quds we are going… millions of martyrs we shall be’ and say that ‘if Trump pushed for war, let that war be an opportunity to liberate Al-Quds’…the resistance today is stronger than before and Syria, despite its wounds, will produce resistance…”.

Hezbollah secretary general further stated that “the military pillars in the resistance axis are Iran, Syria, Iraq, Palestine and Yemen,” noting that he received a letter from the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik al Houthi in which he voiced readiness to send tens of thousands of fighters, despite the current Saudi aggression against the impoverished country.

Israeli troops are cowards

“We believe that the Israeli enemy can be defeated and one of the most important achievements for the resistance is bringing down the so-called ‘invincible army’,” his eminence assured.

Comparing with the Israeli occupation army, Sayyed Nasrallah said that ISIS Takfiri group “is much tougher”, stressing that than “who was able to defeat ISIS is capable of defeating Israel.”

Sayyed Nasrallah described Israeli troops as cowards noting that they lack the capability to fight. Additionally, the Hezbollah leader firmly rejected any peace deal with the Israeli regime.

“Hezbollah would never make peace with Israel, neither would it acknowledge this entity legitimately even if the entire world did so.”

On another hand, his eminence revealed that even though the US has enrolled Hezbollah in its list of terrorist groups, it has constantly tried to contact the resistance party.