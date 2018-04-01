US, Israel, Saudi Arabia Incited Violent Protests in Iran: Hezbollah Leader

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

UN Slams Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Violations

UN Slams Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Violations United Nations human rights experts called on Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to end the "repression" of rights activists and release dozens detained

Israeli Knesset Approves Bill Paving Way for Jewish-Only Al-Quds Israeli regime’s legislation body Knesset in a late-night debate approved a bill that enacts stiff new obstacles to any potential land-for-peace deal involving al-Quds (Jerusalem), while also easing the way to rid the city of several overwhelmingly Palestinian neighborhoods.

1,000 Days of Saudi-Led War, Yemen Sliding into Deepening Catastrophe: UN As the brutal Saudi-aggression on Yemen passes the grim 1,000-day milestone, the UN is warning that the situation is worsening

Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour The Emir of Qatar ended his African visit by granting nearly 100 hundred million dollars to fund various development projects.

Saudi War on Yemen Backed by US, Serving Israeli Regime: Ansarullah Leader The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement says Saudi-led war on the country is backed by the US and serving the interests of the Israeli regime.

Russia Rejects Hypocritical US Call for UN Meeting on Iran

Russia Rejects Hypocritical US Call for UN Meeting on Iran

Russia has reminded the US of violent Ferguson and Occupy Crackdowns after Washington’s envoy to the UN called for a UN meeting on recent events in Iran.

Afghan Forces Thwart ISIS Attacks in Kabul, Several Arrested Security forces in the Afghan capital Kabul have managed to foil attacks planned by ISIS Takfiri terrorists.

Boko Haram Takfiri Terrorists Kill 11 in Nigeria Mosque Attack Eleven worshippers were killed on Wednesday when a suspected Boko Haram Takfiri terrorist attacked a mosque on Nigeria’s border with Cameroon.

Egyptian Grand Mufti Declares Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Forbidden in Islam The Egyptian Grand Mufti has issued an official fatwa, banning bitcoin which soared in value over the $20,000 mark in December.

US-Backed ISIS, MKO Terrorists Involved in Iran Disturbances: IRGC Chief Many rioters arrested in Iran disturbances are affiliated to U S-backedMKO and ISIS terrorist groups, the IRGC commander has revealed.

Racist Israeli Regime Kicks Out 38,000 African Migrants Racist Israeli regime has ordered thousands of Africans residing in the entity to leave within three months or face indefinite imprisonment.

Turkish President Backs Peace, Stability in Iran President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed on peace and stability in Iran when he talked to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani over the phone on Wednesday.

’Al Quds Not for Sale’: Palestine to Trump after US Threatens to Cut $300mn Aid Palestine says al-Quds (Jerusalem) is not for sale, responding to a threat by US President to cut annual aid to the Palestinian Authority.

Iranians Hold Massive Pro-government Rallies to Condemn Riots Iranians hold mass rallies across the country to support the Islamic establishment and condemn the recent wave of deadly riots in some areas.

Trump Sabotaged Our Search for Peace, Freedom, justice: Palestinian Leader A senior Palestinian leader rebuked on Wednesday US President’s threat to cut aid to the Palestinian Authority, calling his tweets “blackmail.”

My Nuclear Bottom Bigger Than Yours: Trump to N Korean Leader US President Donald Trump took to tweeter on Tuesday to tell North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that he has a bigger and more powerful “nuclear button".

Zionist Settlers Desecrated Al-Aqsa 25,000 Times in 2017: Report Extremist Zionist settlers, under protection by Israeli forces, desecrated Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied al Quds (Jerusalem) over 25,000 times in 2017.

Saudi Regime Hikes Fuel Prices by 127% to Plug Budget Deficit The cost of living is set to skyrocket in Saudi Arabia as the monarchy raises gasoline prices and introduces value-added taxation to plug the budget deficit.

Iran Slams US President’s "Insulting" Tweets Iran has condemned US President Donald Trump’s "insulting" tweets about the recent protests against economic conditions in a number of Iranian cities

Pakistan Accuses US of Ignoring Terrorists’ Presence in Afghanistan Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif took to Twitter to fire back at US President’s Trump’s outburst.

Enemies of Iran Intent on Creating Problems for Islamic System: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says enemies have been using various tools to deal blows to the Iranian nation and the Islamic establishment .

Female Muslim Journalist Submits Bid for Russia’s Presidential Run Aina Gamzatova, a prominent Muslim journalist, submit her bid for Russia’s 2018 presidential elections.

23 Killed as Saudi Jets Strike Market in Western Yemen Saudi warplanes have killed 23 civilians on Monday airstrikes inn Yemen’s Hudaida province in western Yemen.

Turkey Warns over ’External Intervention’ in Iran Protests Turkey called for an end to violence and riot in neighboring Iran, emphasizing "external interventions" should be avoided.

South Korea Offers Direct Talks with North to Resolve Problems South Korean President Moon Jae-in has proposed on Tuesday high-level talks with North Korea to discuss a resolution to Korean Peninsula tensions.

US, Israel, Saudi Arabia Incited Violent Protests in Iran: Hezbollah Leader

Thursday 4 January 2018
 
 
 
 
 
US, Israel, Saudi Arabia Incited Violent Protests in Iran: Hezbollah Leader
Alwaght- The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement says the United States, the Israeli regime and Saudi Arabia incited violent protests in Iran.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks on Wednesday in an interview with Lebanon-based Arabic-language al-Mayadeen news network and stressed that the unrest was sparked by economic factors that were exploited by external forces.

The Hezbollah leaded noted that the outcome of the recent protests in Iran will disappoint US President Donald Trump.

"Trump's hopes have been disappointed" as will the hopes of "all those who bet that the protests would grow and lead to the fall of the government and chaos in Iran," he added.

Nasrallah went on to express confidence that Iran will bring the riots under full control.

"In Iran there is nothing to worry about and the issue is being taken seriously... The size of the protests is not large," he added.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed the widespread public support for Iran’s foreign policy, specifically regarding Al-Quds (Jerusalem)  which Iranian people consider as part of their national security.

As for Iran's military engagement in Syria, the Hezbollah leader pointed out that “when the Syrian file was discussed in Iran, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei stressed that if Iran had not offered support to Syria, the battle would have reached the borders of Iran.”

Iran proudly supports Palestinians

Concerning US President Donald Trump’s decisions against Palestine, Sayyed Nasrallah stated that “a settlement would’ve given the Israeli regime more time, but what happened is that Trump cut any path for a settlement after his move on Al-Quds which is a major issue for all Muslims, Christians, and Arabs.”

The main topic today is the Intifada (uprising) inside Palestine and the required support outside Palestine,” Sayyed Nasrallah asserted, adding that “if any Arab country was aiding the Palestinians as much as Iran did, it would’ve made a celebration every time it gave a check (offered support).”

As he stressed that “Iran is proud to perform its duty by supporting the Palestinian factions,” Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that there isn’t any financial interlocutor between the Islamic Republic and the Palestinian resistance and that the relationship between them is direct.”

Future confrontation with the Israeli regime

Regarding the resistance, Sayyed Nasrallah noted that “the resistance axis does not have the choice to engage in a classic war against the enemy, it rather depends on draining it and taking advantage of time. Our aim is to resist, not to get in a war, but Trump and Netanyahu might push the region towards war, and the axis of resistance should be always ready for that… The war aims at hitting the resistance axis, and this axis must change this threat into an opportunity.”

Tens of thousands will join our side in any war and the whole axis is preparing itself to transform the threat into a historic opportunity that goes beyond Galilee,” the Hezbollah leader pointed out.

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah also referred to aspects of any future confrontation with the Zionist entity.

I will add to the slogan ‘To Al-Quds we are going… millions of martyrs we shall be’ and say that ‘if Trump pushed for war, let that war be an opportunity to liberate Al-Quds’…the resistance today is stronger than before and Syria, despite its wounds, will produce resistance…”.

Hezbollah secretary general further stated that “the military pillars in the resistance axis are Iran, Syria, Iraq, Palestine and Yemen,” noting that he received a letter from the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik al Houthi in which he voiced readiness to send tens of thousands of fighters, despite the current Saudi aggression against the impoverished country.

Israeli troops are cowards

We believe that the Israeli enemy can be defeated and one of the most important achievements for the resistance is bringing down the so-called ‘invincible army’,” his eminence assured.

Comparing with the Israeli occupation army, Sayyed Nasrallah said that ISIS Takfiri group “is much tougher”, stressing that than “who was able to defeat ISIS is capable of defeating Israel.”

Sayyed Nasrallah described Israeli troops as cowards noting that they lack the capability to fight. Additionally, the Hezbollah leader firmly rejected any peace deal with the Israeli regime.

Hezbollah would never make peace with Israel, neither would it acknowledge this entity legitimately even if the entire world did so.”

On another hand, his eminence revealed that even though the US has enrolled Hezbollah in its list of terrorist groups, it has constantly tried to contact the resistance party.

 

Iran Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah US Israeli Regime Palestine Saudi regime

