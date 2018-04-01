Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 4 January 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

UN Slams Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Violations

UN Slams Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Violations United Nations human rights experts called on Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to end the "repression" of rights activists and release dozens detained

Israeli Knesset Approves Bill Paving Way for Jewish-Only Al-Quds Israeli regime’s legislation body Knesset in a late-night debate approved a bill that enacts stiff new obstacles to any potential land-for-peace deal involving al-Quds (Jerusalem), while also easing the way to rid the city of several overwhelmingly Palestinian neighborhoods.

1,000 Days of Saudi-Led War, Yemen Sliding into Deepening Catastrophe: UN As the brutal Saudi-aggression on Yemen passes the grim 1,000-day milestone, the UN is warning that the situation is worsening

Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour The Emir of Qatar ended his African visit by granting nearly 100 hundred million dollars to fund various development projects.

Saudi War on Yemen Backed by US, Serving Israeli Regime: Ansarullah Leader The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement says Saudi-led war on the country is backed by the US and serving the interests of the Israeli regime.

Afghan Forces Thwart ISIS Attacks in Kabul, Several Arrested

Afghan Forces Thwart ISIS Attacks in Kabul, Several Arrested

Security forces in the Afghan capital Kabul have managed to foil attacks planned by ISIS Takfiri terrorists.

Boko Haram Takfiri Terrorists Kill 11 in Nigeria Mosque Attack Eleven worshippers were killed on Wednesday when a suspected Boko Haram Takfiri terrorist attacked a mosque on Nigeria’s border with Cameroon.

Egyptian Grand Mufti Declares Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Forbidden in Islam The Egyptian Grand Mufti has issued an official fatwa, banning bitcoin which soared in value over the $20,000 mark in December.

US-Backed ISIS, MKO Terrorists Involved in Iran Disturbances: IRGC Chief Many rioters arrested in Iran disturbances are affiliated to U S-backedMKO and ISIS terrorist groups, the IRGC commander has revealed.

Racist Israeli Regime Kicks Out 38,000 African Migrants Racist Israeli regime has ordered thousands of Africans residing in the entity to leave within three months or face indefinite imprisonment.

Turkish President Backs Peace, Stability in Iran President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed on peace and stability in Iran when he talked to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani over the phone on Wednesday.

’Al Quds Not for Sale’: Palestine to Trump after US Threatens to Cut $300mn Aid Palestine says al-Quds (Jerusalem) is not for sale, responding to a threat by US President to cut annual aid to the Palestinian Authority.

Iranians Hold Massive Pro-government Rallies to Condemn Riots Iranians hold mass rallies across the country to support the Islamic establishment and condemn the recent wave of deadly riots in some areas.

Trump Sabotaged Our Search for Peace, Freedom, justice: Palestinian Leader A senior Palestinian leader rebuked on Wednesday US President’s threat to cut aid to the Palestinian Authority, calling his tweets “blackmail.”

My Nuclear Bottom Bigger Than Yours: Trump to N Korean Leader US President Donald Trump took to tweeter on Tuesday to tell North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that he has a bigger and more powerful “nuclear button".

Zionist Settlers Desecrated Al-Aqsa 25,000 Times in 2017: Report Extremist Zionist settlers, under protection by Israeli forces, desecrated Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied al Quds (Jerusalem) over 25,000 times in 2017.

Saudi Regime Hikes Fuel Prices by 127% to Plug Budget Deficit The cost of living is set to skyrocket in Saudi Arabia as the monarchy raises gasoline prices and introduces value-added taxation to plug the budget deficit.

Iran Slams US President’s "Insulting" Tweets Iran has condemned US President Donald Trump’s "insulting" tweets about the recent protests against economic conditions in a number of Iranian cities

Pakistan Accuses US of Ignoring Terrorists’ Presence in Afghanistan Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif took to Twitter to fire back at US President’s Trump’s outburst.

Enemies of Iran Intent on Creating Problems for Islamic System: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says enemies have been using various tools to deal blows to the Iranian nation and the Islamic establishment .

Female Muslim Journalist Submits Bid for Russia’s Presidential Run Aina Gamzatova, a prominent Muslim journalist, submit her bid for Russia’s 2018 presidential elections.

23 Killed as Saudi Jets Strike Market in Western Yemen Saudi warplanes have killed 23 civilians on Monday airstrikes inn Yemen’s Hudaida province in western Yemen.

Turkey Warns over ’External Intervention’ in Iran Protests Turkey called for an end to violence and riot in neighboring Iran, emphasizing "external interventions" should be avoided.

South Korea Offers Direct Talks with North to Resolve Problems South Korean President Moon Jae-in has proposed on Tuesday high-level talks with North Korea to discuss a resolution to Korean Peninsula tensions.

Saudi Prince on Hunger Strike to Protest Crown Prince-Led Purge Saudi prince Talal bin Abdulaziz has launched a hunger strike on 10 November to protest detention of three of his own sons during a purge being carried out by his nephew Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Afghan Forces Thwart ISIS Attacks in Kabul, Several Arrested

Thursday 4 January 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Afghan Forces Thwart ISIS Attacks in Kabul, Several Arrested
Alwaght- Security forces in the Afghan capital Kabul have managed to foil attacks planned by ISIS Takfiri terrorists.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), says the Afghan intelligence operatives thwarted a series of deadly attacks plotted by the ISIS terrorist group in Kabul.

According to a statement released by NDS, a group of at least thirteen insurgents have been arrested in connection to the attacks plots by the intelligence operatives.

The statement further added that the ISIS suspects were rounded up during an operation in Kabul city as they were busy plotting the future attacks.

NDS also added that a number of foreign insurgents are also among those arrested but did not give any further information regarding their identities.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the ISIS insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as dozens of people were killed or wounded in a coordinated suicide attack in Kabul city last week.

ISIS terrorist group loyalists in Afghanistan claimed responsibility for the attack on a cultural center and news agency in Kabul.

The Ministry of Interior says a group of insurgents launched the attack last Thursday morning leaving at least 41 dead and nearly 90 others wounded.

Thursday’s attack was one of the deadliest attacks carried out in Kabul city since the group has unleashed a series of deadly raids mainly on civilian targets in the country.

Afghanistan is still suffering from insecurity and violence years after the US and its allies invaded the country in 2001 as part of Washington’s so-called war on terror.

In recent months, ISIS terrorists, after suffering devastating blows in Iraq and Syria, have now relocated to Afghanistan through alliances with local terror networks.

