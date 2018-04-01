Afghan Forces Thwart ISIS Attacks in Kabul, Several Arrested

Alwaght- Security forces in the Afghan capital Kabul have managed to foil attacks planned by ISIS Takfiri terrorists.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), says the Afghan intelligence operatives thwarted a series of deadly attacks plotted by the ISIS terrorist group in Kabul.

According to a statement released by NDS, a group of at least thirteen insurgents have been arrested in connection to the attacks plots by the intelligence operatives.

The statement further added that the ISIS suspects were rounded up during an operation in Kabul city as they were busy plotting the future attacks.

NDS also added that a number of foreign insurgents are also among those arrested but did not give any further information regarding their identities.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the ISIS insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as dozens of people were killed or wounded in a coordinated suicide attack in Kabul city last week.

ISIS terrorist group loyalists in Afghanistan claimed responsibility for the attack on a cultural center and news agency in Kabul.

The Ministry of Interior says a group of insurgents launched the attack last Thursday morning leaving at least 41 dead and nearly 90 others wounded.

Thursday’s attack was one of the deadliest attacks carried out in Kabul city since the group has unleashed a series of deadly raids mainly on civilian targets in the country.

Afghanistan is still suffering from insecurity and violence years after the US and its allies invaded the country in 2001 as part of Washington’s so-called war on terror.

In recent months, ISIS terrorists, after suffering devastating blows in Iraq and Syria, have now relocated to Afghanistan through alliances with local terror networks.