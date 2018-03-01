ISIS, MKO Terrorists Involved in Iran Disturbances: IRGC Chief

Alwaght- Many rioters arrested in the recent unrest in Iran have been trained by the terrorist Munafiqin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), the IRGC commander said, adding that enemies have even dispatched a number of ISIS terrorists to Iran for acts of sabotage.

The commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said on Wednesday that said many rioters arrested after December 29 amid violent unrest in some cities of Iran have been trained by the anti-revolutionary forces and the MKO terrorists.

The timely public move to counter the riots helped security forces capture the ringleaders of sedition quickly, the general added, saying that the IRGC forces took limited action only in three provinces of Isfahan, Lorestan and Hamedan to quell the riots.

According to the commander, the US, Zionists and Al Saud have ordered a number of offense teams of the ISIS terrorist group to enter Iran for acts of sabotage and blasts, but stressed that Iran has gotten all of those attack teams under control.

Weaker teams of the terrorist group would not even dare to cross the Iranian border, he added.

Major General Jafari also disclosed a seditious plot by the rioters and their masters for a rise in the death toll from the unrest in Iran and blaming it on the government.

The “casualty-creating” scenario was carried out in the cities of Qahdarijan, Izeh and Najafabad, as even two voluntary forces were martyred by rifle pellets and stabbing, the commander went on to say.

IRGC Commander noted that enemies have been struggling to pose cultural and economic threats to the Islamic Republic, which has stood up to their hegemonic moves.

“Enemies know that they can by no means threaten the Islamic Republic of Iran militarily, and after the Sacred Defense (during Iraq’s imposed war on Iran), they have invested heavily to carry out cultural, economic and security threats against Iran," Major GeneralJafari said.

In reaction to recent protests in some Iranian cities, the IRGC commander added that Iran's enemies "are doomed to failure" with regard to the riots.

He said the Iranian nation has been targeted due to its resistance against the US and its "lackeys" and for its support for the oppressed nations worldwide.

Today, the enemy, which has suffered due to its failing policies in the region, is seeking to create insecurity in the Islamic Iran, he said, warning against any compromises with foreign powers.

Riots broke out in some Iranian cities last week amid peaceful rallies in protest at price hikes and economic woes. The peaceful gatherings however turned violent when groups of infiltrators, some of them armed, vandalized public property and launched attacks on police stations and government buildings.