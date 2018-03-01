Racist Israeli Regime Kicks Out 38,000 African Migrants

Alwaght-Racist Israeli regime has ordered thousands of Africans residing in the entity to leave within three months or face indefinite imprisonment.

The decision, opposed by rights groups, follows months of speculation over the future of both the migrants and the Holot detention facility in the Negev desert.

There has been often heated debate about the presence of around 40,000 African migrants in territories occupied by the Israeli regime, many from Eritrea and Sudan.

Recently the UN high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi, criticized the Israeli regime's decision to expel 40,000 African migrants saying the move is of great concern.

Rights groups and activists have expressed outrage at Tel Aviv's decision to order thousands of African migrants to leave the country by April or face imprisonment.

“Israel’s racist policy on African migrants stinks. If anyone ever doubted the Zionist regime’s apartheid makeup, let them look no further than Israel’s injustices against African migrants,” said Iqbal Jassat of the Johannesburg-based advocacy group Media Review Network (MRN).

He said it was sad that the Israeli regime is mistreating African migrants and yet at the same time trying to build alliances with some countries on the continent.

“We view it as an insult to Africa and call on leaders, institutions and civil society to adopt firm measures in defense of the human rights of migrants.”

Kwara Kekana, spokesman of the South African chapter of the global Boycott, Disinvestment and Sanctions (BDS), said: “This is shocking but not surprising as Israel’s racism against Africans and Palestinians has been on the rise.”

She said there is now more reason for Africa to hold the Israeli regime more accountable through the BDS campaign.