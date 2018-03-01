Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 3 January 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

UN Slams Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Violations

UN Slams Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Violations United Nations human rights experts called on Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to end the "repression" of rights activists and release dozens detained

Israeli Knesset Approves Bill Paving Way for Jewish-Only Al-Quds Israeli regime’s legislation body Knesset in a late-night debate approved a bill that enacts stiff new obstacles to any potential land-for-peace deal involving al-Quds (Jerusalem), while also easing the way to rid the city of several overwhelmingly Palestinian neighborhoods.

1,000 Days of Saudi-Led War, Yemen Sliding into Deepening Catastrophe: UN As the brutal Saudi-aggression on Yemen passes the grim 1,000-day milestone, the UN is warning that the situation is worsening

Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour The Emir of Qatar ended his African visit by granting nearly 100 hundred million dollars to fund various development projects.

Saudi War on Yemen Backed by US, Serving Israeli Regime: Ansarullah Leader The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement says Saudi-led war on the country is backed by the US and serving the interests of the Israeli regime.

News

ISIS, MKO Terrorists Involved in Iran Disturbances: IRGC Chief

ISIS, MKO Terrorists Involved in Iran Disturbances: IRGC Chief

Many rioters arrested in Iran disturbances are affiliated to MKO and ISIS terrorist groups, the IRGC commander has revealed.

Racist Israeli Regime Kicks Out 38,000 African Migrants Racist Israeli regime has ordered thousands of Africans residing in the entity to leave within three months or face indefinite imprisonment.

Turkish President Backs Peace, Stability in Iran President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed on peace and stability in Iran when he talked to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani over the phone on Wednesday.

’Al Quds Not for Sale’: Palestine to Trump after US Threatens to Cut $300mn Aid Palestine says al-Quds (Jerusalem) is not for sale, responding to a threat by US President to cut annual aid to the Palestinian Authority.

Iranians Hold Massive Pro-government Rallies to Condemn Riots Iranians hold mass rallies across the country to support the Islamic establishment and condemn the recent wave of deadly riots in some areas.

Trump Sabotaged Our Search for Peace, Freedom, justice: Palestinian Leader A senior Palestinian leader rebuked on Wednesday US President’s threat to cut aid to the Palestinian Authority, calling his tweets “blackmail.”

My Nuclear Bottom Bigger Than Yours: Trump to N Korean Leader US President Donald Trump took to tweeter on Tuesday to tell North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that he has a bigger and more powerful “nuclear button".

Zionist Settlers Desecrated Al-Aqsa 25,000 Times in 2017: Report Extremist Zionist settlers, under protection by Israeli forces, desecrated Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied al Quds (Jerusalem) over 25,000 times in 2017.

Saudi Regime Hikes Fuel Prices by 127% to Plug Budget Deficit The cost of living is set to skyrocket in Saudi Arabia as the monarchy raises gasoline prices and introduces value-added taxation to plug the budget deficit.

Iran Slams US President’s "Insulting" Tweets Iran has condemned US President Donald Trump’s "insulting" tweets about the recent protests against economic conditions in a number of Iranian cities

Pakistan Accuses US of Ignoring Terrorists’ Presence in Afghanistan Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif took to Twitter to fire back at US President’s Trump’s outburst.

Enemies of Iran Intent on Creating Problems for Islamic System: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says enemies have been using various tools to deal blows to the Iranian nation and the Islamic establishment .

Female Muslim Journalist Submits Bid for Russia’s Presidential Run Aina Gamzatova, a prominent Muslim journalist, submit her bid for Russia’s 2018 presidential elections.

23 Killed as Saudi Jets Strike Market in Western Yemen Saudi warplanes have killed 23 civilians on Monday airstrikes inn Yemen’s Hudaida province in western Yemen.

Turkey Warns over ’External Intervention’ in Iran Protests Turkey called for an end to violence and riot in neighboring Iran, emphasizing "external interventions" should be avoided.

South Korea Offers Direct Talks with North to Resolve Problems South Korean President Moon Jae-in has proposed on Tuesday high-level talks with North Korea to discuss a resolution to Korean Peninsula tensions.

Saudi Prince on Hunger Strike to Protest Crown Prince-Led Purge Saudi prince Talal bin Abdulaziz has launched a hunger strike on 10 November to protest detention of three of his own sons during a purge being carried out by his nephew Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

US Foolishly Gave Pakistan $33 B in Aid But Got Lies, Deceit: Trump US President Donald Trump fiercely slammed Pakistan, saying Washington has “foolishly” helped Islamabad more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years and has gotten nothing in return but “lies and deceit”.

‘External Factors’ Fueling Iran Protests: Russian Senator External Factors are involved in the recent protests against high prices in Iran, the head of the upper house of the Russian parliament’s international affairs committee said, noting that Washington will seize every opportunity to destabilize the Islamic Republic.

Israeli Ruling Party Votes for Annexing More Parts of West Bank Israeli Regime’s ruling party Likud adopted on Sunday a resolution that calls on legislators to annex illegal settlements built in the occupied West Bank and unlimited construction of settlements in the area.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Three Reasons behind Fuel Price Hike in Saudi Arabia

UN Slams Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Violations

Trump Sabotaged Our Search for Peace, Freedom, justice: Palestinian Leader

’Al Quds Not for Sale’: Palestine to Trump after US Threatens to Cut $300mn Aid

Racist Israeli Regime Kicks Out 38,000 African Migrants

Iranians Hold Massive Pro-government Rallies to Condemn Riots

Turkish President Backs Peace, Stability in Iran

My Nuclear Bottom Bigger Than Yours: Trump to N Korean Leader

ISIS, MKO Terrorists Involved in Iran Disturbances: IRGC Chief

Syrian Kurds at Moscow-Washington Crossroads

Hamas Condemns Racist Comment by US Envoy to Tel Aviv

North Korea Vows More Missile Tests in 2018

Abbas Warns Israeli Regime Rethink Its Apartheid System before Being Too Late

Russian President Putin Says Saint Petersburg Blast Was Act of Terror

China Rejects US Allegation of Oil Transfer to N Korea

Africa Springboard for Erdogan’s Foreign Policy

Turkey Warns over ’External Intervention’ in Iran Protests

Saudi Regime Hikes Fuel Prices by 127% to Plug Budget Deficit

Pakistan Accuses US of Ignoring Terrorists’ Presence in Afghanistan

Three Reasons behind Fuel Price Hike in Saudi Arabia

US Helicopters Evacuated ISIS Commanders from Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

Palestinian Scholars Urge Formation of Islamic Alliance to Defend Al-Quds

Millions of Iranian Hold Pro-Islamic Republic Rallies across Country

Over 300 British ISIS Terrorists Hiding in Turkey: Report

Iran, Turkey Defense Ministers Denounce Trump’s Al-Quds Move

Iran’s President Phones Hamas Chief, Urges Unity, Resistance to Confront Israeli Regime

Palestinians Burn Pictures of Saudi King, Crown Price over Al-Quds Move

Iran Rejects Unfounded, Provocative US Claims on Yemen Missile

Iran’s Kish Island to Host World Cup 2022 Camps after Deal with Qatar

Iran Slams Trump’s Al-Quds Decision as Violation of Intl. Resolutions

Hamas Hails South Africa’s Move to Downgrade Ties with Israeli Regime

US Warplane Hampered Russian Jets Escorting Syria Humanitarian Aid Convoy

Russia Rejects US Pretext for Maintaining Troops in Syria

Russian Military Starts Leaving Syria after Mission Accomplished

Turkish President Slams Trump’s Al-Quds Move as ’Provocation’

Bahraini Officials in Israel amid Anger over Al-Quds Decision

Saudi Warplanes Intimidate Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators in Yemen

Israel Terrorist, Kid-Killer Regime: Turkish President

Evidence of Western Support for Terrorists in Syria Unravels amid Whitewash Attempts

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Racist Israeli Regime Kicks Out 38,000 African Migrants

Wednesday 3 January 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Racist Israeli Regime Kicks Out 38,000 African Migrants
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght-Racist Israeli regime has ordered thousands of Africans residing in the entity to leave within three months or face indefinite imprisonment.

The decision, opposed by rights groups, follows months of speculation over the future of both the migrants and the Holot detention facility in the Negev desert.

There has been often heated debate about the presence of around 40,000 African migrants in territories occupied by the Israeli regime, many from Eritrea and Sudan.

Recently the UN high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi, criticized the Israeli regime's decision to expel 40,000 African migrants saying the move is of great concern.

Rights groups and activists have expressed outrage at Tel Aviv's decision to order thousands of African migrants to leave the country by April or face imprisonment.

“Israel’s racist policy on African migrants stinks. If anyone ever doubted the Zionist regime’s apartheid makeup, let them look no further than Israel’s injustices against African migrants,” said Iqbal Jassat of the Johannesburg-based advocacy group Media Review Network (MRN).

He said it was sad that the Israeli regime is mistreating African migrants and yet at the same time trying to build alliances with some countries on the continent.

“We view it as an insult to Africa and call on leaders, institutions and civil society to adopt firm measures in defense of the human rights of migrants.”

Kwara Kekana, spokesman of the South African chapter of the global Boycott, Disinvestment and Sanctions (BDS), said: “This is shocking but not surprising as Israel’s racism against Africans and Palestinians has been on the rise.”

She said there is now more reason for Africa to hold the Israeli regime more accountable through the BDS campaign.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

African Migrants Racist Israeli

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Pakistani People Rally, Burn Trump`s Effigy to Protest His Insulting Tweets
Syrian President and His Family Visit Injured Army personnel in Homs Province
Palestinians Continue to Protest US Decision to Recognize Al-Quds as Israeli Regime Capital
Funeral for Family Members Killed in Saudi Airstrikes Held in Yemen
Pakistani People Rally, Burn Trump`s Effigy to Protest His Insulting Tweets

Pakistani People Rally, Burn Trump`s Effigy to Protest His Insulting Tweets

Over 20 Killed as Saudi Warplanes Hit Gas Station in Yemen`s Hodeidah Province
Iranians Hold Pro-Government Rallies, Chant Anti-Riot, Israel, US Slogans
Syrian Army Liberates More Areas from Tharir Al-Sham Terrorist Group in Northeastern Hama
Two Mass Graves Containing 115 Bodies Discovered in Already ISIS-Held Raqqa, Syyria