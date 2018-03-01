Iranians Hold Massive Pro-government Rallies to Condemn Riots

Alwaght- Iranians hold mass rallies across the country to support the Islamic establishment and condemn the recent wave of deadly riots in some areas.

Hundreds of thousands from all walks of life have taken to the streets of different towns and cities, including Ahvaz, Kermanshah, Bushehr, Abadan, Gorgan and Qom, while olding banners and national flags, Press TV reported.

Last week, a number of peaceful protests over economic grievances started in several cities, but those gatherings suspiciously changed color and turned ugly when groups of participants, some of them armed, launched attacks on public property, police stations and religious sites.

At least 21 people were killed in the ensuing violence, according to state media reports.

The participants of the pro-government rallies also r shouted slogans against the US and the Israeli regime, which welcomed the turmoil and voiced support for the riots.

US President Donald Trump has angered Iranians by repeatedly posting insulting tweet against the nation in recent days.

Iranian authorities have taken turns to censure Washington and its allies for interfering in the domestic affairs of the country.

Iran's Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that enemies have been using various tools to deal blows to the Iranian nation and the Islamic establishment during the latest developments.

President Hassan Rouhani has said people are completely free to express their criticism of the government or stage protests according to the Constitution and citizenship rights, but the manner of expressing criticism should be constructive and help improve domestic conditions.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also said the Islamic Republic’s security and stability depend on its own people, and that “infiltrators” will not be permitted to violate the rights of Iranians.

The Interior Ministry said Tuesday that the situation in most of the country has now returned to normal, and that the unrest will soon come to an end.

The Intelligence Ministry also said it has identified and arrested a number of the agents behind the violence.