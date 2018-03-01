My Nuclear Bottom Bigger Than Yours: Trump to N Korean Leader

Alwaght- US President Donald Trump took to tweeter on Tuesday to tell North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that he has a bigger and more powerful “nuclear button".

"Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!," Trump Tweeted.

Trump's boasting was a belated response to Jong-un's New Year speech, in which the North Korean leader claimed, “The entire United States is within range of our nuclear weapons, and a nuclear button is always on my desk.”

In North Korean leader's New Year message, he also offered some hope of a thaw in relations with South Korea, saying he is open to talks over the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympics. Trump attributed that to "sanctions and 'other' pressures" starting to have an impact on North Korea, before returning to his usual belligerent attitude.

Late last month, the United Nations Security Council unanimously approved more sanctions on North Korea, which the hermit kingdom condemned as an “act of war.” The sanctions were approved in retaliation to an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch, which North Korea has since commemorated with a stamp showing Kim overlooking the defiant move.