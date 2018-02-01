Saudi Regime Hikes Fuel Prices by 127%, Cost of Living Skyrockets

Alwaght-The cost of living is set to skyrocket in Saudi Arabia as the monarchy raises gasoline prices and introduces value-added taxation to plug the budget deficit.

Saudi Arabia was set to raise local gasoline prices on Monday, state news agency SPA reported.

About gasoline, the Octane 91 will sell for 1.37 riyals (0.36 U.S. Dollar) a liter, up from 0.75 riyals (0.2 U.S. Dollars), while Octane 95 will sell for 2.04 riyals (0.544 U.S. Dollars) a liter, up from 0.90 riyals (0.24 U.S. Dollars). Diesel rates for trucks were left unchanged.

Domestic gasoline prices are expected to reach parity with international levels between 2018 and 2025.

This is the latest in a series of measures introduced by the Saudi regime over the past two years to boost revenues and cut spending as a persistent slump in world prices has led to ballooning budget deficits.

The introduction of VAT, coupled with the increase in fuel duty, is expected to bring an abrupt end to a year of negative inflation in Saudi Arabia.

Last month, it cut the government subsidy on electricity supply for the second time in two years, leading to a sharp rise in bills.

Riyadh posted budget deficits totalling $260bn over the past four fiscal years and does not expect to balance its books before 2023.

To finance its mounting public debt, the kingdom has withdrawn around $250bn from its reserves over the past four years, reducing them to $490bn.

It has also borrowed around $100bn from the international and domestic markets.

Yemen war

The Saudi regime launched an illegal aggression on Yemen on March 25, 2015 and has failed to achieve its stated objectives in the war. Saudi forces are now stuck in the Yemen quagmire with no exit strategy in a war that is having negative impact on the kingdom's economy.

As for as war costs increased in Yemen, Riyadh started to sale its assets in European markets. According to estimates, Saudi Arabia is spending $175 million per month for bombings in Yemen and additional $500 million for ground incursions. Saudi citizens are now paying the price for the destructive policies pursued by the Riyadh regime.