  Tuesday 2 January 2018
Israeli Knesset Approves Bill Paving Way for Jewish-Only Al-Quds

Israeli Knesset Approves Bill Paving Way for Jewish-Only Al-Quds Israeli regime’s legislation body Knesset in a late-night debate approved a bill that enacts stiff new obstacles to any potential land-for-peace deal involving al-Quds (Jerusalem), while also easing the way to rid the city of several overwhelmingly Palestinian neighborhoods.

1,000 Days of Saudi-Led War, Yemen Sliding into Deepening Catastrophe: UN As the brutal Saudi-aggression on Yemen passes the grim 1,000-day milestone, the UN is warning that the situation is worsening

Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour The Emir of Qatar ended his African visit by granting nearly 100 hundred million dollars to fund various development projects.

Saudi War on Yemen Backed by US, Serving Israeli Regime: Ansarullah Leader The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement says Saudi-led war on the country is backed by the US and serving the interests of the Israeli regime.

Hamas Leader Says Israel Does Not Exist, Cannot Claim Capital Hamas leader Ismail Haniyah stressed that the so-called ‘state of Israel’ does not exist and cannot have a capital of its own

Saudi Regime Hikes Fuel Prices by 127%, Cost of Living Skyrockets

Saudi Regime Hikes Fuel Prices by 127%, Cost of Living Skyrockets

The cost of living is set to skyrocket in Saudi Arabia as the monarchy raises gasoline prices and introduces value-added taxation to plug the budget deficit.

Iran Slams US President Donald Trump’s "Insulting" Tweets Iran has condemned US President Donald Trump’s "insulting" tweets about the recent protests against economic conditions in a number of Iranian cities

Pakistan Accuses US of Aiding Terrorists after Trump’s Outburst Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif took to Twitter to fire back at US President’s Trump’s outburst.

Enemies of Iran Intent on Creating Problems for Islamic System: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says enemies have been using various tools to deal blows to the Iranian nation and the Islamic establishment .

Female Muslim Journalist Submits Bid for Russia’s Presidential Run Aina Gamzatova, a prominent Muslim journalist, submit her bid for Russia’s 2018 presidential elections.

23 Killed as Saudi Jets Strike Market in Western Yemen Saudi warplanes have killed 23 civilians on Monday airstrikes inn Yemen’s Hudaida province in western Yemen.

Turkey Warns over ’External Intervention’ in Iran Protests Turkey called for an end to violence and riot in neighboring Iran, emphasizing "external interventions" should be avoided.

South Korea Offers Direct Talks with North to Resolve Problems South Korean President Moon Jae-in has proposed on Tuesday high-level talks with North Korea to discuss a resolution to Korean Peninsula tensions.

Saudi Prince on Hunger Strike to Protest Crown Prince-Led Purge Saudi prince Talal bin Abdulaziz has launched a hunger strike on 10 November to protest detention of three of his own sons during a purge being carried out by his nephew Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

US Foolishly Gave Pakistan $33 B in Aid But Got Lies, Deceit: Trump US President Donald Trump fiercely slammed Pakistan, saying Washington has “foolishly” helped Islamabad more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years and has gotten nothing in return but “lies and deceit”.

‘External Factors’ Fueling Iran Protests: Russian Senator External Factors are involved in the recent protests against high prices in Iran, the head of the upper house of the Russian parliament’s international affairs committee said, noting that Washington will seize every opportunity to destabilize the Islamic Republic.

Israeli Ruling Party Votes for Annexing More Parts of West Bank Israeli Regime’s ruling party Likud adopted on Sunday a resolution that calls on legislators to annex illegal settlements built in the occupied West Bank and unlimited construction of settlements in the area.

2017: Over 200 Killed, 1,700 Injured Only in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province War and terror attacks in 2017 have left more than 1,900 casualties in Afghanistan’s southern province of Helmand, The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) reported on Sunday.

Abbas Warns Israeli Regime Rethink Its Apartheid System before Being Too Late President of Palestinian Authority warned Israeli regime to “rethink” its "aggressive policies" and “apartheid system” before it is too late.

Funeral Attack Kills 18 in Eastern Afghanistan At least 18 afghan people have been killed and 13 more wounded on Sunday after a bomb went off among mourners at a funeral in the eastern city of Jalalabad

Nuclear Bottom on MY Desk, US Mainland within Our Missiles’ Reach: N Korea Leader North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Monday the "nuclear launch button" is on his desk, warning that his country has missiles that are capable of hitting all of US mainland.

Country Belongs to People; Protest, Criticism Their Right: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani emphasized on people’s right to express their criticism of the government freely or stage protests according to the Constitution and citizenship rights, and in a way that would lead to the improvement of the country’s conditions.

Telegram Shuts down Saudi-Owned Channel over Violence-Inciting Messaging application Telegram has suspended channel of Saudi owned Amadnews website as it was used to fuel violence and unrest in Iran.

Bahrain Jails Two Pro-Democracy Activists, Revokes Their Citizenship The Bahraini regime has sentenced two pro-democracy activists to five years in prison and revoked their citizenship .

Ousted Egyptian President Handed 3 Y in Jail for ’Insulting Judiciary’ An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced former President Mohamed Morsi and 19 others to three years in jail in an “insulting judiciary” case.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Iran Slams US President Donald Trump’s "Insulting" Tweets

Alwaght-Iran has condemned US President Donald Trump's "insulting" tweets about the recent protests against economic conditions in a number of Iranian cities, urging him to avoid interfering in the Islamic Republic's internal affairs.

"Trump's completely paradoxical and garbled stance against the Iranian people is not a new issue," Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi on Tuesday.

He added that just recently the US president labeled the Iranians a terrorist nation and stirred their feelings by using a fake name for the Persian Gulf.

Trump is using offensive words in addressing the Iranian people with a rich and influential culture and civilization under the pretext of expressing his sympathy with them, he said.

"Instead of wasting his time on posting useless and insulting tweets about other nations and countries, Trump had better address his country's domestic affairs and issues such as the daily killings of dozens of people in armed clashes and shootings in various US states as well as the existence of millions of homeless and hungry [people] in his own country,” the Iranian spokesperson pointed out.

Since Thursday, groups of Iranian protesters have staged demonstrations in several cities to voice their anger over rising prices and economic conditions. Sporadic violence has erupted during the protests, causing a number of casualties.

Iran's Intelligence Ministry said in a statement on Monday it has identified and arrested some of the agents behind the recent riots.

According to Article 27 of the Iranian Constitution, “public gatherings and marches are allowed so long as the participants do not carry arms and are not in violation of the fundamental principles of Islam.”

Iranian officials maintain that peaceful protests are the right of every citizen as long as rallies comply with the legal conditions.

Donald Trump Iran Protestors

