Iran Slams US President’s "Insulting" Tweets

Alwaght- Iran has condemned US President Donald Trump's "insulting" tweets about the recent protests against economic conditions in a number of Iranian cities, urging him to avoid interfering in the Islamic Republic's internal affairs.

"Trump's completely paradoxical and garbled stance against the Iranian people is not a new issue," Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi on Tuesday.

He added that just recently the US president labeled the Iranians a terrorist nation and stirred their feelings by using a fake name for the Persian Gulf.

Trump is using offensive words in addressing the Iranian people with a rich and influential culture and civilization under the pretext of expressing his sympathy with them, he said.

"Instead of wasting his time on posting useless and insulting tweets about other nations and countries, Trump had better address his country's domestic affairs and issues such as the daily killings of dozens of people in armed clashes and shootings in various US states as well as the existence of millions of homeless and hungry [people] in his own country,” the Iranian spokesperson pointed out.

Since Thursday, groups of Iranian protesters have staged demonstrations in several cities to voice their anger over rising prices and economic conditions. Sporadic violence has erupted during the protests, causing a number of casualties.

Iran's Intelligence Ministry said in a statement on Monday it has identified and arrested some of the agents behind the recent riots.

According to Article 27 of the Iranian Constitution, “public gatherings and marches are allowed so long as the participants do not carry arms and are not in violation of the fundamental principles of Islam.”

Iranian officials maintain that peaceful protests are the right of every citizen as long as rallies comply with the legal conditions.