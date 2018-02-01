Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 2 January 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Israeli Knesset Approves Bill Paving Way for Jewish-Only Al-Quds

Israeli Knesset Approves Bill Paving Way for Jewish-Only Al-Quds Israeli regime’s legislation body Knesset in a late-night debate approved a bill that enacts stiff new obstacles to any potential land-for-peace deal involving al-Quds (Jerusalem), while also easing the way to rid the city of several overwhelmingly Palestinian neighborhoods.

1,000 Days of Saudi-Led War, Yemen Sliding into Deepening Catastrophe: UN As the brutal Saudi-aggression on Yemen passes the grim 1,000-day milestone, the UN is warning that the situation is worsening

Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour The Emir of Qatar ended his African visit by granting nearly 100 hundred million dollars to fund various development projects.

Saudi War on Yemen Backed by US, Serving Israeli Regime: Ansarullah Leader The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement says Saudi-led war on the country is backed by the US and serving the interests of the Israeli regime.

Hamas Leader Says Israel Does Not Exist, Cannot Claim Capital Hamas leader Ismail Haniyah stressed that the so-called ‘state of Israel’ does not exist and cannot have a capital of its own

News

Pakistan Accuses US of Aiding Terrorists after Trump’s Outburst

Pakistan Accuses US of Aiding Terrorists after Trump’s Outburst

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif took to Twitter to fire back at US President’s Trump’s outburst.

Enemies of Iran Intent on Creating Problems for Islamic System: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says enemies have been using various tools to deal blows to the Iranian nation and the Islamic establishment .

Female Muslim Journalist Submits Bid for Russia’s Presidential Run Aina Gamzatova, a prominent Muslim journalist, submit her bid for Russia’s 2018 presidential elections.

23 Killed as Saudi Jets Strike Market in Western Yemen Saudi warplanes have killed 23 civilians on Monday airstrikes inn Yemen’s Hudaida province in western Yemen.

Turkey Warns over ’External Intervention’ in Iran Protests Turkey called for an end to violence and riot in neighboring Iran, emphasizing "external interventions" should be avoided.

South Korea Offers Direct Talks with North to Resolve Problems South Korean President Moon Jae-in has proposed on Tuesday high-level talks with North Korea to discuss a resolution to Korean Peninsula tensions.

Saudi Prince on Hunger Strike to Protest Crown Prince-Led Purge Saudi prince Talal bin Abdulaziz has launched a hunger strike on 10 November to protest detention of three of his own sons during a purge being carried out by his nephew Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

US Foolishly Gave Pakistan $33 B in Aid But Got Lies, Deceit: Trump US President Donald Trump fiercely slammed Pakistan, saying Washington has “foolishly” helped Islamabad more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years and has gotten nothing in return but “lies and deceit”.

‘External Factors’ Fueling Iran Protests: Russian Senator External Factors are involved in the recent protests against high prices in Iran, the head of the upper house of the Russian parliament’s international affairs committee said, noting that Washington will seize every opportunity to destabilize the Islamic Republic.

Israeli Ruling Party Votes for Annexing More Parts of West Bank Israeli Regime’s ruling party Likud adopted on Sunday a resolution that calls on legislators to annex illegal settlements built in the occupied West Bank and unlimited construction of settlements in the area.

2017: Over 200 Killed, 1,700 Injured Only in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province War and terror attacks in 2017 have left more than 1,900 casualties in Afghanistan’s southern province of Helmand, The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) reported on Sunday.

Abbas Warns Israeli Regime Rethink Its Apartheid System before Being Too Late President of Palestinian Authority warned Israeli regime to “rethink” its "aggressive policies" and “apartheid system” before it is too late.

Funeral Attack Kills 18 in Eastern Afghanistan At least 18 afghan people have been killed and 13 more wounded on Sunday after a bomb went off among mourners at a funeral in the eastern city of Jalalabad

Nuclear Bottom on MY Desk, US Mainland within Our Missiles’ Reach: N Korea Leader North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Monday the "nuclear launch button" is on his desk, warning that his country has missiles that are capable of hitting all of US mainland.

Country Belongs to People; Protest, Criticism Their Right: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani emphasized on people’s right to express their criticism of the government freely or stage protests according to the Constitution and citizenship rights, and in a way that would lead to the improvement of the country’s conditions.

Telegram Shuts down Saudi-Owned Channel over Violence-Inciting Messaging application Telegram has suspended channel of Saudi owned Amadnews website as it was used to fuel violence and unrest in Iran.

Bahrain Jails Two Pro-Democracy Activists, Revokes Their Citizenship The Bahraini regime has sentenced two pro-democracy activists to five years in prison and revoked their citizenship .

Ousted Egyptian President Handed 3 Y in Jail for ’Insulting Judiciary’ An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced former President Mohamed Morsi and 19 others to three years in jail in an “insulting judiciary” case.

Hamas Condemns Racist Comment by US Envoy to Tel Aviv Hamas says a comment by US envoy to the Israeli entity on Palestinian reactions to Trump’s al-Quds decision is a “reflection of his racism”.

Putin Assures Assad of Russia’s Assistance to Defend Syria’s Sovereignty Russia’s President assured his Syrian counterpart that Russia will continue assisting Syria in protection of the country’s sovereignty and territory integrity.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

23 Killed as Saudi Jets Strike Market in Western Yemen

South Korea Offers Direct Talks with North to Resolve Problems

Saudi Prince on Hunger Strike to Protest Crown Prince-Led Purge

Israeli Knesset Approves Bill Paving Way for Jewish-Only Al-Quds

Turkey Warns over ’External Intervention’ in Iran Protests

US New Game in Syria: Arming, Reorganizing Rebels

Female Muslim Journalist Submits Bid for Russia’s Presidential Run

Pakistan Accuses US of Aiding Terrorists after Trump’s Outburst

Syrian Kurds at Moscow-Washington Crossroads

Enemies of Iran Intent on Creating Problems for Islamic System: Leader

Millions of Iranian Hold Pro-Islamic Republic Rallies across Country

US Helicopters Evacuated ISIS Commanders from Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

Telegram Shuts down Saudi-Owned Channel over Violence-Inciting

US Facing Imminent Soviet-Style Collapse: Ron Paul

Turkey Deploys More Troops to Doha amid Qatar-Saudi Row

US among World’s Most Corrupt Regimes, Supports Terrorists: Iran’s Leader

Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Protesting Trump’s Al-Quds Move

Unstated Alliance: US Seeks Longer ISIS Life

What’s New Dream of Saudi Crown Prince for Lebanon?

Jordanian King Thwarts Saudi-Backed Coup, Sacks Brothers from Army

Russian Surgeons Remove 152 Objects from Elderly Woman’s Stomach

‘External Factors’ Fueling Iran Protests: Russian Senator

Israeli Regime Forced Palestinian into Wrong Confession, Jailed Him 2 Years: Court

Real Reasons behind Turkey-Egypt Rapprochement

US Army Bases in Syria Hosting Ex-ISIS Terrorists: Russian General

Iran, Turkey Defense Ministers Denounce Trump’s Al-Quds Move

Evidence of Western Support for Terrorists in Syria Unravels amid Whitewash Attempts

Will Saudi, UAE Splinter Group Disintegrate Persian Gulf Cooperation Council?

Iran’s Kish Island to Host World Cup 2022 Camps after Deal with Qatar

US Training New Outfit of Terrorists to Fight Syrian Army: Report

Iran Leader Pans Israeli Calling Al-Quds Capital, Says Palestine Would Be Free

Iran’s Leader Praises Sacrifice of Athlete Who Refused to Wrestle an Israeli

Iraq’s Volunteer Forces Commander Opposes Dissolution Calls

Iran’s President Sets Conditions for Restoring Ties with Saudi Arabia

US Vetoes UNSC Resolution that Rejected Trump’s Al-Quds Decision

Iran Never Delivered Missiles to Yemen, US Claims Ridiculous: Senior Official

Palestinians Burn Pictures of Saudi King, Crown Price over Al-Quds Move

Hezbollah Leader Reaffirms Palestine as Top Priority after Victory over Terrorists

Saudi War on Yemen Backed by US, Serving Israeli Regime: Ansarullah Leader

Yemen’s Ansarullah Launches Retaliatory Missile Attack on UAE Reactor

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Pakistan Accuses US of Aiding Terrorists after Trump’s Outburst

Tuesday 2 January 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan Accuses US of Aiding Terrorists after Trump’s Outburst
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght-Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif took to Twitter to fire back at US President's Trump’s outburst. In his first tweet of 2018, Trump slammed Pakistan, saying the country has given the US nothing but "lies and deceit."

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools," Trump tweeted Monday morning. "They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"

 “We will reveal the truth to the entire world. We will separate fact from fiction,” Asif wrote.

We will respond to President Trump's tweet shortly inshallah...Will let the world know the truth. Difference between facts & fiction.

Speaking to local media, he accused the US of aiding and abetting terrorists that were making incursions into Pakistan. “US forces based in Afghanistan also overlooked safe havens of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) which has killed thousands of Pakistanis,” he told a private TV channel, referring to a Taliban-affiliated militant group based in Pakistan’s volatile region bordering Afghanistan, as cited by the newspaper

Meanwhile Pakistan called an emergency cabinet meeting and summoned the US ambassador after Trump's outrageous tweet.

The Pakistani government, led by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, was also set to convene the emergency meeting to discuss the issue

Apart from the emergency cabinet meeting, there will also be a parliamentary meeting to craft a joint strategy over the issue.

Pakistan’s army leadership is also set to meet soon, as the National Security Committee convenes an emergency meeting to be attended by top military officials, as well as high-ranked civil officials.

On Tuesday, Pakistan also summoned US Ambassador David Hale, the Deccan Herald reported, citing an embassy spokesman who confirmed that the diplomat had visited the Foreign Ministry but offered no details, adding: “We don't have any comment on the substance of the meeting.”

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Donald Trump Pakistan Outburst

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Syrian President and His Family Visit Injured Army personnel in Homs Province
Palestinians Continue to Protest US Decision to Recognize Al-Quds as Israeli Regime Capital
Funeral for Family Members Killed in Saudi Airstrikes Held in Yemen
2017 Bitter Year for Rohingya Muslims Suffering at the Hands of Myanmarese Regime
Syrian President and His Family Visit Injured Army personnel in Homs Province

Syrian President and His Family Visit Injured Army personnel in Homs Province

Iranians Hold Pro-Government Rallies, Chant Anti-Riot, Israel, US Slogans
Syrian Army Liberates More Areas from Tharir Al-Sham Terrorist Group in Northeastern Hama
Two Mass Graves Containing 115 Bodies Discovered in Already ISIS-Held Raqqa, Syyria
At Least 23 Killed or Wounded in Saudi-Led Airstrikes in Yemen