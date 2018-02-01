Pakistan Accuses US of Aiding Terrorists after Trump’s Outburst

Alwaght-Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif took to Twitter to fire back at US President's Trump’s outburst. In his first tweet of 2018, Trump slammed Pakistan, saying the country has given the US nothing but "lies and deceit."

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools," Trump tweeted Monday morning. "They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"

“We will reveal the truth to the entire world. We will separate fact from fiction,” Asif wrote.

We will respond to President Trump's tweet shortly inshallah...Will let the world know the truth. Difference between facts & fiction.

Speaking to local media, he accused the US of aiding and abetting terrorists that were making incursions into Pakistan. “US forces based in Afghanistan also overlooked safe havens of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) which has killed thousands of Pakistanis,” he told a private TV channel, referring to a Taliban-affiliated militant group based in Pakistan’s volatile region bordering Afghanistan, as cited by the newspaper

Meanwhile Pakistan called an emergency cabinet meeting and summoned the US ambassador after Trump's outrageous tweet.

The Pakistani government, led by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, was also set to convene the emergency meeting to discuss the issue

Apart from the emergency cabinet meeting, there will also be a parliamentary meeting to craft a joint strategy over the issue.

Pakistan’s army leadership is also set to meet soon, as the National Security Committee convenes an emergency meeting to be attended by top military officials, as well as high-ranked civil officials.

On Tuesday, Pakistan also summoned US Ambassador David Hale, the Deccan Herald reported, citing an embassy spokesman who confirmed that the diplomat had visited the Foreign Ministry but offered no details, adding: “We don't have any comment on the substance of the meeting.”