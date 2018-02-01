Enemies of Iran Intent on Creating Problems for Islamic System: Leader

Alwaght-In recent events, the enemies of Iran united by using different tools in their disposition, including money, weapons, politics and intelligence, in order to create problems for the Islamic system, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said.

Speaking during a weekly a weekly meeting with a number of martyrs' families, Ayatollah Khamenei referred to recent events and the enemies' efforts to damage the Islamic system and stated: "What prevents the enemies and their hostile actions is the spirit of courage, self-sacrifice, and faith among the people."

Pointing to the fact that the enemy has always waited for the opportunity to penetrate and damage the Iranian nation, Ayatollah Khamenei added: "In recent events, the enemies of Iran united by using different tools in their disposition, including money, weapons, politics and intelligence, in order to create problems for the Islamic system."

He continued, "Regarding these events, I have more to say, which I will share with dear Iranian people at the right time."

Ayatollah Khamenei reminded the audience of upsetting situations in certain countries of Western Asia and North Africa, by stating: "If during the imposed Iraq-Iran war, the Ba'ath Regime could have entered our country, they wouldn't show the slightest mercy towards anything or anyone; our situation could have been much worse than situations in Syria and Libya today."

Praising the martyrs' families, the Leader of the Revolution concluded: "The value of the efforts put forth by parents of these brave martyrs, their courage and their self-sacrifice, is no less than their martyred sons, the country is beholden to them."