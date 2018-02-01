Syrian Kurds at Moscow-Washington Crossroads

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Israeli Knesset Approves Bill Paving Way for Jewish-Only Al-Quds

Israeli Knesset Approves Bill Paving Way for Jewish-Only Al-Quds Israeli regime’s legislation body Knesset in a late-night debate approved a bill that enacts stiff new obstacles to any potential land-for-peace deal involving al-Quds (Jerusalem), while also easing the way to rid the city of several overwhelmingly Palestinian neighborhoods.

1,000 Days of Saudi-Led War, Yemen Sliding into Deepening Catastrophe: UN As the brutal Saudi-aggression on Yemen passes the grim 1,000-day milestone, the UN is warning that the situation is worsening

Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour The Emir of Qatar ended his African visit by granting nearly 100 hundred million dollars to fund various development projects.

Saudi War on Yemen Backed by US, Serving Israeli Regime: Ansarullah Leader The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement says Saudi-led war on the country is backed by the US and serving the interests of the Israeli regime.

Hamas Leader Says Israel Does Not Exist, Cannot Claim Capital Hamas leader Ismail Haniyah stressed that the so-called ‘state of Israel’ does not exist and cannot have a capital of its own

Female Muslim Journalist Submits Bid for Russia's Presidential Run

Female Muslim Journalist Submits Bid for Russia’s Presidential Run

Aina Gamzatova, a prominent Muslim journalist, submit her bid for Russia’s 2018 presidential elections.

23 Killed as Saudi Jets Strike Market in Western Yemen Saudi warplanes have killed 23 civilians on Monday airstrikes inn Yemen’s Hudaida province in western Yemen.

Turkey Warns over ’External Intervention’ in Iran Protests Turkey called for an end to violence and riot in neighboring Iran, emphasizing "external interventions" should be avoided.

South Korea Offers Direct Talks with North to Resolve Problems South Korean President Moon Jae-in has proposed on Tuesday high-level talks with North Korea to discuss a resolution to Korean Peninsula tensions.

Saudi Prince on Hunger Strike to Protest Crown Prince-Led Purge Saudi prince Talal bin Abdulaziz has launched a hunger strike on 10 November to protest detention of three of his own sons during a purge being carried out by his nephew Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

US Foolishly Gave Pakistan $33 B in Aid But Got Lies, Deceit: Trump US President Donald Trump fiercely slammed Pakistan, saying Washington has “foolishly” helped Islamabad more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years and has gotten nothing in return but “lies and deceit”.

‘External Factors’ Fueling Iran Protests: Russian Senator External Factors are involved in the recent protests against high prices in Iran, the head of the upper house of the Russian parliament’s international affairs committee said, noting that Washington will seize every opportunity to destabilize the Islamic Republic.

Israeli Ruling Party Votes for Annexing More Parts of West Bank Israeli Regime’s ruling party Likud adopted on Sunday a resolution that calls on legislators to annex illegal settlements built in the occupied West Bank and unlimited construction of settlements in the area.

2017: Over 200 Killed, 1,700 Injured Only in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province War and terror attacks in 2017 have left more than 1,900 casualties in Afghanistan’s southern province of Helmand, The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) reported on Sunday.

Abbas Warns Israeli Regime Rethink Its Apartheid System before Being Too Late President of Palestinian Authority warned Israeli regime to “rethink” its "aggressive policies" and “apartheid system” before it is too late.

Funeral Attack Kills 18 in Eastern Afghanistan At least 18 afghan people have been killed and 13 more wounded on Sunday after a bomb went off among mourners at a funeral in the eastern city of Jalalabad

Nuclear Bottom on MY Desk, US Mainland within Our Missiles’ Reach: N Korea Leader North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Monday the "nuclear launch button" is on his desk, warning that his country has missiles that are capable of hitting all of US mainland.

Country Belongs to People; Protest, Criticism Their Right: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani emphasized on people’s right to express their criticism of the government freely or stage protests according to the Constitution and citizenship rights, and in a way that would lead to the improvement of the country’s conditions.

Telegram Shuts down Saudi-Owned Channel over Violence-Inciting Messaging application Telegram has suspended channel of Saudi owned Amadnews website as it was used to fuel violence and unrest in Iran.

Bahrain Jails Two Pro-Democracy Activists, Revokes Their Citizenship The Bahraini regime has sentenced two pro-democracy activists to five years in prison and revoked their citizenship .

Ousted Egyptian President Handed 3 Y in Jail for ’Insulting Judiciary’ An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced former President Mohamed Morsi and 19 others to three years in jail in an “insulting judiciary” case.

Hamas Condemns Racist Comment by US Envoy to Tel Aviv Hamas says a comment by US envoy to the Israeli entity on Palestinian reactions to Trump’s al-Quds decision is a “reflection of his racism”.

Putin Assures Assad of Russia’s Assistance to Defend Syria’s Sovereignty Russia’s President assured his Syrian counterpart that Russia will continue assisting Syria in protection of the country’s sovereignty and territory integrity.

North Korea Vows More Missile Tests in 2018 North Korea has hailed it missile launches and an H-bomb in 2017 and warned of more tests in 2018 unless the US makes a U-turn.

Iran Slams Deceitful, Opportunist US President’s Support for Protests Iran has denounced United States deceitful and opportunist support for recent gatherings in protest against economic conditions in some Iranian cities.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Syrian Kurds at Moscow-Washington Crossroads

Tuesday 2 January 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Syrian Kurds at Moscow-Washington Crossroads

Alwaght- Since Syrian independence from the French mandate in 1946 until 2011 when the conflict erupted in the country, the Syrian Kurds, a two million ethnic group, had no specific politico-social place in Syria. They were even considered Turkish migrants, and not Syrian citizens by the government. But they found the situation ripe for entry to the country’s power equations when seven years ago crisis encompassed the country and kept unfolding to date.

Before 2011, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), the Syrian branch of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), was an underground organization. But its activities came to surface when the war broke out. The PYD led a movement towards the establishment of a federal system in Syria’s north as its fighters seized parts of Al-Hasakah, Aleppo, and Raqqa. In 2014, the Kurds declared autonomy from the central government of the three cantons of Afrin, Island, and Kobani. They caught global attention after their resistance in the same year to a heavy push of ISIS terrorist group towards the city of Kobani. The Kurds came out of the battle victorious.

The US officially inaugurated its military and political relationship with the Syrian Kurds in 2014, and sent weapons to the People’s Protection Units (YPG) as well as the Women’s Protection Units (YPJ). This partnership spawned a period of sweeping territorial expansion in the north of the country by the Kurds. ISIS defeat in the battle for Kobani ushered in wider American-Kurdish coordination on the battlegrounds.

Russia, on the other side, intervened militarily in Syria against ISIS at the behest of the Syrian government in late September 2015. While helping the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to fight his opponents in a multi-fronted combat, Moscow stretched out its hand to the Kurds for political ties. The Kurdish response was positive. Kremlin allowed the PYD to open a representation office in the Russian capital, introducing a new equation in relation to the Syrian Kurds.

Continuing to expand territories and strength, Kurds convened in Rmeilan town in Island canton to officially announce founding the Kurdish federal region in northern Syria on 17 March 2017. Subsequently, Kurds even gained unprecedented political weight among other actors when they in mid-October seized from ISIS the city of Raqqa, the stronghold of the terrorist group and the capital of the self-proclaimed caliphate. In the past two months, the Syrian Democratic Forces, a militant alliance in which the Kurds account for about 90 percent of the fighters, managed to take control of large tracts of land in the oil-rich Deir ez-Zor province while ISIS as a terror organization was coming to an end in Syria.

Now that ISIS is finished in the country and the central government has restored major part of the territory across the county, what’s next for the Syrian Kurds? What kind of pathway will they take in dealing with such two influential powers as the US and Russia in the future? Three scenarios are expected:

1- Keeping strategic alliance with the US, moving away from Russia

The first scenario can be that the Kurds will preserve their strategic partnership with Washington. The prediction is that, due to deep divides between the US and Russia on the Syrian future, the Kurds, under Washington pressure, will have to stay on the American side and away from the Russians. A look at the field realities and the massive US aids to the Kurds makes it clear that this scenario is logical and likely. But the Kurds apparently know two things: First, the US does not back them on a perpetual basis and, in fact, the Americans at the end of the road will prefer their strategic ally in the region Turkey. And second, Russia is the only party  that has so far showed a green light to the Kurdish demands like the right to have a federal regional government in the north in a post-conflict Syria. Additionally, Russia has invited the Kurds to the peace talks and to a peace congress set to be held in Sochi, despite Ankara opposition. So, they under no condition want to turn their back to the Russian patronage. 

2. Allying with Moscow and forsaking Washington

Another likely scenario can see the Kurds creep towards Russians, a move requires them away from the Americans. This step might be driven by a sense of distrust in the US, and feeling that any time the Americans can sell them for a bigger advantage. They are afraid of falling victim to a Washington-Ankara agreement sooner or later. Kurds will find it a right step to move closer to Russia especially that the Syrian stage is currently dominated by the victorious government and its ally Moscow, with the Americans having little power of influencing the course of developments.

3. Balanced relations with Russia and the US

The Kurds of Syria can also take a middle way, interacting with both the Russians and the Americans within the framework of interaction with the two heavyweights whose role is decisive in the Syrian future. This can take place on the ground by continuing already-strong ties with Washington and building a stronger relationship with Moscow. This takes cultivating a compromising spirit to comply with both the American and the Russian expectations.

Either way, the Kurdish basis for making a choice is the efficiency of each scenario and the help it can give them on their way towards their goals. That means that the Kurdish leaders’ decisions are tied to the future events. With regard to the Russian power of determination on the ground compared to the US, Kurds will take into account alliance with Moscow, as they know that without Russia's green light their efforts would go nowhere. They, on the other side, will not want to abandon the American help, despite the fact that they are well aware of the reality that the US pro-Kurdish stances in Syria more instrumentally serve the American interests than those of Kurds. 

Syran Kurds US Russia Alliance Syrian Crisis

