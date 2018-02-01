23 Killed as Saudi Jets Strike Market in Western Yemen

Alwaght- Saudi warplanes have killed 23 civilians on Monday airstrikes inn Yemen's Hudaida province in western Yemen.

Saudi air raids struck a popular market, a farm and a gas station in al-Jarahi area and killed at least 23 people and injured dozens of others, Almanar reported.

Nearly 14,000 Yemenis, mostly women, children and the elderly, have been killed since the onset of Saudi Arabia’s military campaign against Yemen in 2015.

Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war. The Saudi-led war has also triggered a deadly cholera epidemic and famine across Yemen.