  Tuesday 2 January 2018
Israeli Knesset Approves Bill Paving Way for Jewish-Only Al-Quds

Israeli Knesset Approves Bill Paving Way for Jewish-Only Al-Quds Israeli regime’s legislation body Knesset in a late-night debate approved a bill that enacts stiff new obstacles to any potential land-for-peace deal involving al-Quds (Jerusalem), while also easing the way to rid the city of several overwhelmingly Palestinian neighborhoods.

1,000 Days of Saudi-Led War, Yemen Sliding into Deepening Catastrophe: UN As the brutal Saudi-aggression on Yemen passes the grim 1,000-day milestone, the UN is warning that the situation is worsening

Qatar’s Emir Grants $100 Million in Africa Tour The Emir of Qatar ended his African visit by granting nearly 100 hundred million dollars to fund various development projects.

Saudi War on Yemen Backed by US, Serving Israeli Regime: Ansarullah Leader The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement says Saudi-led war on the country is backed by the US and serving the interests of the Israeli regime.

Hamas Leader Says Israel Does Not Exist, Cannot Claim Capital Hamas leader Ismail Haniyah stressed that the so-called ‘state of Israel’ does not exist and cannot have a capital of its own

South Korea Offers Direct Talks with North to Resolve Problems

South Korea Offers Direct Talks with North to Resolve Problems

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has proposed on Tuesday high-level talks with North Korea to discuss a resolution to Korean Peninsula tensions.

Saudi Prince on Hunger Strike to Protest Crown Prince-Led Purge Saudi prince Talal bin Abdulaziz has launched a hunger strike on 10 November to protest detention of three of his own sons during a purge being carried out by his nephew Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

US Foolishly Gave Pakistan $33 B in Aid But Got Lies, Deceit: Trump US President Donald Trump fiercely slammed Pakistan, saying Washington has “foolishly” helped Islamabad more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years and has gotten nothing in return but “lies and deceit”.

‘External Factors’ Fueling Iran Protests: Russian Senator External Factors are involved in the recent protests against high prices in Iran, the head of the upper house of the Russian parliament’s international affairs committee said, noting that Washington will seize every opportunity to destabilize the Islamic Republic.

Israeli Ruling Party Votes for Annexing More Parts of West Bank Israeli Regime’s ruling party Likud adopted on Sunday a resolution that calls on legislators to annex illegal settlements built in the occupied West Bank and unlimited construction of settlements in the area.

2017: Over 200 Killed, 1,700 Injured Only in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province War and terror attacks in 2017 have left more than 1,900 casualties in Afghanistan’s southern province of Helmand, The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) reported on Sunday.

Abbas Warns Israeli Regime Rethink Its Apartheid System before Being Too Late President of Palestinian Authority warned Israeli regime to “rethink” its "aggressive policies" and “apartheid system” before it is too late.

Funeral Attack Kills 18 in Eastern Afghanistan At least 18 afghan people have been killed and 13 more wounded on Sunday after a bomb went off among mourners at a funeral in the eastern city of Jalalabad

Nuclear Bottom on MY Desk, US Mainland within Our Missiles’ Reach: N Korea Leader North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Monday the "nuclear launch button" is on his desk, warning that his country has missiles that are capable of hitting all of US mainland.

Country Belongs to People; Protest, Criticism Their Right: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani emphasized on people’s right to express their criticism of the government freely or stage protests according to the Constitution and citizenship rights, and in a way that would lead to the improvement of the country’s conditions.

Telegram Shuts down Saudi-Owned Channel over Violence-Inciting Messaging application Telegram has suspended channel of Saudi owned Amadnews website as it was used to fuel violence and unrest in Iran.

Bahrain Jails Two Pro-Democracy Activists, Revokes Their Citizenship The Bahraini regime has sentenced two pro-democracy activists to five years in prison and revoked their citizenship .

Ousted Egyptian President Handed 3 Y in Jail for ’Insulting Judiciary’ An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced former President Mohamed Morsi and 19 others to three years in jail in an “insulting judiciary” case.

Hamas Condemns Racist Comment by US Envoy to Tel Aviv Hamas says a comment by US envoy to the Israeli entity on Palestinian reactions to Trump’s al-Quds decision is a “reflection of his racism”.

Putin Assures Assad of Russia’s Assistance to Defend Syria’s Sovereignty Russia’s President assured his Syrian counterpart that Russia will continue assisting Syria in protection of the country’s sovereignty and territory integrity.

North Korea Vows More Missile Tests in 2018 North Korea has hailed it missile launches and an H-bomb in 2017 and warned of more tests in 2018 unless the US makes a U-turn.

Iran Slams Deceitful, Opportunist US President’s Support for Protests Iran has denounced United States deceitful and opportunist support for recent gatherings in protest against economic conditions in some Iranian cities.

One More Palestinian Killed at Hands of Israeli Forces One more Palestinians succumbed to death in besieged Gaza strip due to wounds he sustained when he was shot by Israeli forces during a recent protest rally.

Two Mass Graves Found in Already ISIS-Held Raqqa Province, Syria Syrian army unearthed on Friday two mass graves in the west of Raqqa province containing scores of bodies of civilians and army forces killed by ISIS terrorist group.

Millions of Iranian Hold Pro-Islamic Republic Rallies across Country Iranians have held mass rally across the country to commemorate "Dey 9 epic", the anniversary of the 2009 mass rallies that were held in support of the Islamic Republic and put an end to post-election unrest back then.

South Korea Offers Direct Talks with North to Resolve Problems

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has proposed on Tuesday high-level talks with North Korea to discuss a resolution to Korean Peninsula tensions.
Alwaght- South Korean President Moon Jae-in has proposed on Tuesday high-level talks with North Korea to discuss a resolution to Korean Peninsula tensions.

“The improvement of relations between North and South Korea cannot go separately with resolving North Korea’s nuclear program, so the foreign ministry should coordinate closely with allies and the international community regarding this,” Moon said in opening remarks at a cabinet meeting.

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon also proposed on Tuesday that representatives from both countries could meet at Panmunjom, a demilitarised zone at the border where the Koreas have historically met.

"We hope that the South and North can sit face to face and discuss the participation of the North Korean delegation at the Pyeongchang Games as well as other issues of mutual interest for the improvement of inter-Korean ties," said Mr Cho.

Offers by South Korean leader come after the North's leader Kim Jong-un said he was considering sending a team to Pyeongchang in South Korea for the Games in February.

He said the two sides should "urgently meet to discuss the possibility".

South Korea's president said earlier he saw the offer as a chance to improve the highly tense relationship.

The South Korean leader's comments, however, contrasted with those of his North Korean counterpart, who said on Monday that Seoul should stop asking foreign countries for help in improving ties between the two Koreas.

North Korea South Korea Nuclear Program

