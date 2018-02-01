South Korea Offers Direct Talks with North to Resolve Problems

Alwaght- South Korean President Moon Jae-in has proposed on Tuesday high-level talks with North Korea to discuss a resolution to Korean Peninsula tensions.

“The improvement of relations between North and South Korea cannot go separately with resolving North Korea’s nuclear program, so the foreign ministry should coordinate closely with allies and the international community regarding this,” Moon said in opening remarks at a cabinet meeting.

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon also proposed on Tuesday that representatives from both countries could meet at Panmunjom, a demilitarised zone at the border where the Koreas have historically met.

"We hope that the South and North can sit face to face and discuss the participation of the North Korean delegation at the Pyeongchang Games as well as other issues of mutual interest for the improvement of inter-Korean ties," said Mr Cho.

Offers by South Korean leader come after the North's leader Kim Jong-un said he was considering sending a team to Pyeongchang in South Korea for the Games in February.

He said the two sides should "urgently meet to discuss the possibility".

South Korea's president said earlier he saw the offer as a chance to improve the highly tense relationship.

The South Korean leader's comments, however, contrasted with those of his North Korean counterpart, who said on Monday that Seoul should stop asking foreign countries for help in improving ties between the two Koreas.